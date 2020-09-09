BRYAN -- Defiance took a shifted lineup north to Bryan Tuesday in girls tennis action and following a two-hour rain delay, the host Bears improved to 9-2 on the season with a 5-0 team victory.
The first doubles pairing of Courtney Brown and Ava Shock put together the best showing for the Bulldogs (2-8) in a 6-3, 6-1 setback against Bryan juniors Brooke Taylor and Haylee Wheeler. The match marked Brown’s first varsity action of the season after an injury halted the start of her year.
Defiance will welcome Ayersville to the courts Wednesday at 4 p.m. while Bryan will take on Norwalk in an OTCA state team tennis tournament match at home at 4 p.m.
At Bryan
Bryan 5, Defiance 0
Singles
Kaitlyn Posey (B) def. Reece Miller, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Emilee Bassett (B) def. Chloe Wetstein, 6-1, 6-0; 3. McKenzie Adams (B) def. Megan Lockmiller, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Brooke Taylor-Haylee Wheeler (B) def. Courtney Brown-Ava Shock, 6-3, 6-1; 2. Katie Seaman-Reese Grothaus (B) def. Gabby Fabiano-Monse Martinez, 6-0, 6-0.
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Lima Bath def. Ottawa-Glandorf, 4-1
Singles
Esther Bolon (LB) def. Emma Schmiedebusch, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Ruby Bolon (LB) def. Sami Ellerbrock, 6-2, 6-1; 3. Alyse Balbaugh (O-G) def. Lexi White, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
Elane Oliver-Anne Oliver (LB) def. Megan Ketner-Lauryn Bockrath, 6-1, 6-1; 2. Chloe Rieman-Rachel Wilcox (LB) def. Claire Ellerbrock-Erica Siefker, 6-0, 6-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.