BRYAN -- Defiance took a shifted lineup north to Bryan Tuesday in girls tennis action and following a two-hour rain delay, the host Bears improved to 9-2 on the season with a 5-0 team victory.

The first doubles pairing of Courtney Brown and Ava Shock put together the best showing for the Bulldogs (2-8) in a 6-3, 6-1 setback against Bryan juniors Brooke Taylor and Haylee Wheeler. The match marked Brown’s first varsity action of the season after an injury halted the start of her year.

Defiance will welcome Ayersville to the courts Wednesday at 4 p.m. while Bryan will take on Norwalk in an OTCA state team tennis tournament match at home at 4 p.m.

At Bryan

Bryan 5, Defiance 0

Singles

Kaitlyn Posey (B) def. Reece Miller, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Emilee Bassett (B) def. Chloe Wetstein, 6-1, 6-0; 3. McKenzie Adams (B) def. Megan Lockmiller, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

Brooke Taylor-Haylee Wheeler (B) def. Courtney Brown-Ava Shock, 6-3, 6-1; 2. Katie Seaman-Reese Grothaus (B) def. Gabby Fabiano-Monse Martinez, 6-0, 6-0.

At Ottawa-Glandorf

Lima Bath def. Ottawa-Glandorf, 4-1

Singles

Esther Bolon (LB) def. Emma Schmiedebusch, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Ruby Bolon (LB) def. Sami Ellerbrock, 6-2, 6-1; 3. Alyse Balbaugh (O-G) def. Lexi White, 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles

Elane Oliver-Anne Oliver (LB) def. Megan Ketner-Lauryn Bockrath, 6-1, 6-1; 2. Chloe Rieman-Rachel Wilcox (LB) def. Claire Ellerbrock-Erica Siefker, 6-0, 6-1.

Load comments