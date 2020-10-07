Bryan set a new school single-season record with its 21st victory as the Golden Bears took down Defiance 5-0 on Tuesday at DHS to cap the regular season.

Junior Kaitlyn Posey defeated Reece Miller in straight sets at first singles while Sofia Castillo battled with Katie Seaman before ultimately falling 6-2, 6-4 at third dingles.

Defiance finished the regular season at 4-15 and both teams will now turn sights towards the Division II sectionals. Bryan will compete Thursday and Saturday at the Ottawa Hills Sectional while Defiance will compete in the 12-team sectional at Elida. The top four singles and doubles team winners will advance to districts at Port Clinton on Oct. 15 and 17.

At Defiance

Bryan 5, Defiance 0

Singles

1. Kaitlyn Posey (B) def. Reece Miller, 6-0; 2. Gabi Bany (B) def. Kaylee Crieger, 6-2, 6-0; 3. Katie Seaman (B) def. Sofia Castillo, 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles

1. Emilee Bassett-Reese Grothaus (B) def. Chloe Wetstein-Lucia Chavez, 6-0, 6-2; 2. Brooke Taylor-Haylee Wheeler (B) def. Ava Shock-Courtney Brown, 6-3, 6-0.

At Archbold

Archbold 5, Wauseon 0

Singles

1. Sophie Schramm (A) def. Tatum Barnes, 6-0, 6-2; 2. Maggie Henry (A) def. Emah Starkweather, 6-2, 6-1; 3. Mya Stuckey (A) def. Kelsey Bowers, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Adrianna Thompson-Abby Short (A) def. Brianna Hays-Eily Holcomb, 6-0, 6-2; 2. Abbie Elkins-Katie Rose (A) def. Gabbi Bowers-Kassidy Zientek, 6-3, 6-2.

At Ottawa-Glandorf

Findlay 5, Ottawa-Glandorf 0

Singles

1. Sydney Swisher (F) def. Alyse Balbaugh, 6-3, 6-0; 2. Mollie Quaid (F) def. Claire Ellerbrock, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Ava Roach (F) def. Erica Siefer, 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Katie Short-Grace Miller (F) def. Emma Schmiedebusch-Sami Ellerbrock, 1-6, 7-6 (4), 13-10; 2. Libby Lamaster-Madison Barberree (F) def. Megan Ketner-Lauryn Bockrath, 6-1, 6-3.

Load comments