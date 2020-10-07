Bryan set a new school single-season record with its 21st victory as the Golden Bears took down Defiance 5-0 on Tuesday at DHS to cap the regular season.
Junior Kaitlyn Posey defeated Reece Miller in straight sets at first singles while Sofia Castillo battled with Katie Seaman before ultimately falling 6-2, 6-4 at third dingles.
Defiance finished the regular season at 4-15 and both teams will now turn sights towards the Division II sectionals. Bryan will compete Thursday and Saturday at the Ottawa Hills Sectional while Defiance will compete in the 12-team sectional at Elida. The top four singles and doubles team winners will advance to districts at Port Clinton on Oct. 15 and 17.
At Defiance
Bryan 5, Defiance 0
Singles
1. Kaitlyn Posey (B) def. Reece Miller, 6-0; 2. Gabi Bany (B) def. Kaylee Crieger, 6-2, 6-0; 3. Katie Seaman (B) def. Sofia Castillo, 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles
1. Emilee Bassett-Reese Grothaus (B) def. Chloe Wetstein-Lucia Chavez, 6-0, 6-2; 2. Brooke Taylor-Haylee Wheeler (B) def. Ava Shock-Courtney Brown, 6-3, 6-0.
At Archbold
Archbold 5, Wauseon 0
Singles
1. Sophie Schramm (A) def. Tatum Barnes, 6-0, 6-2; 2. Maggie Henry (A) def. Emah Starkweather, 6-2, 6-1; 3. Mya Stuckey (A) def. Kelsey Bowers, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Adrianna Thompson-Abby Short (A) def. Brianna Hays-Eily Holcomb, 6-0, 6-2; 2. Abbie Elkins-Katie Rose (A) def. Gabbi Bowers-Kassidy Zientek, 6-3, 6-2.
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Findlay 5, Ottawa-Glandorf 0
Singles
1. Sydney Swisher (F) def. Alyse Balbaugh, 6-3, 6-0; 2. Mollie Quaid (F) def. Claire Ellerbrock, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Ava Roach (F) def. Erica Siefer, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Katie Short-Grace Miller (F) def. Emma Schmiedebusch-Sami Ellerbrock, 1-6, 7-6 (4), 13-10; 2. Libby Lamaster-Madison Barberree (F) def. Megan Ketner-Lauryn Bockrath, 6-1, 6-3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.