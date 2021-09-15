Defiance battled gamely on home court on Tuesday against powerhouse Bryan but the Golden Bears proved to be too much in the program's 13th shutout of the year, blanking Defiance 5-0.

McKenzie Adams earned a 6-0, 6-0 win at third singles for the Golden Bears while both Bryan doubles teams did likewise. Reece Miller took a pair of second-set games off Emilee Bassett at first singles, the top showing for any Bulldog netter.

At Defiance

Bryan 5, Defiance 0

Singles

1. Emilee Bassett (B) def. Reece Miller, 6-0, 6-2; 2. Kaitlyn Posey (B) def. Mya Garcia, 6-0, 6-1; 3. McKenzie Adams (B) def. Kaiya Snyder, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Reese Grothaus-Haylee Wheeler (B) def. Monse Martinez-Ava Shock, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Brooke Taylor-Katie Seaman (B) def. Marissa Martinez-Maria Chavez, 6-0, 6-0.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments