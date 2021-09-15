Defiance battled gamely on home court on Tuesday against powerhouse Bryan but the Golden Bears proved to be too much in the program's 13th shutout of the year, blanking Defiance 5-0.
McKenzie Adams earned a 6-0, 6-0 win at third singles for the Golden Bears while both Bryan doubles teams did likewise. Reece Miller took a pair of second-set games off Emilee Bassett at first singles, the top showing for any Bulldog netter.
At Defiance
Bryan 5, Defiance 0
Singles
1. Emilee Bassett (B) def. Reece Miller, 6-0, 6-2; 2. Kaitlyn Posey (B) def. Mya Garcia, 6-0, 6-1; 3. McKenzie Adams (B) def. Kaiya Snyder, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Reese Grothaus-Haylee Wheeler (B) def. Monse Martinez-Ava Shock, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Brooke Taylor-Katie Seaman (B) def. Marissa Martinez-Maria Chavez, 6-0, 6-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.