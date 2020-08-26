Archbold evened its season mark at 4-4 on the year with a road victory over Defiance in area girls tennis action on Tuesday.

Mya Stuckey earned a 6-0, 6-0 triumph at third singles to highlight the effort for the Bluestreaks while Maggie Henry downed Reece Miller 6-2, 6-3 at second singles. A new pairing at second doubles of varsity newcomers played well for Defiance as Gabby Fabiano and Monse Martinez took the first set off Archbold’s Katie Rose and Abby Elkins before ultimately falling.

Defiance will return to action Thursday in Western Buckeye League action at Elida.

At Defiance

Archbold 5, Defiance 0

Singles

1. Sophie Schramm (A) def. Lucy Chavez, 6-1, 6-1; 2. Maggie Henry (A) def. Reece Miller, 6-2, 6-3; 3. Mya Stuckey (A) def. Megan Lockmiller, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Abbie Short-Adriana Thompson (A) def. Chloe Wetstein-Ava Shock, 6-0, 6-3; 2. Katie Rose-Abby Elkins (A) def. Gabby Fabiano-Monse Martinez, 2-6, 6-2, 10-3.

At Bryan

Bryan 4, Van Wert 1

Singles

1. Allie Etter (VW) def. Kaitlyn Posey, 3-6, 6-2, 10-4; 2. Emilee Bassett (B) def. Grace Lott, 6-2, 6-0; 3. McKenzie Adams (B) def. Lizzie Rutowski, 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles

1. Brooke Taylor-Haylee Wheeler (B) def. Sophie Rutowski-Natalie Benner, 6-2, 6-2; 2. Gabi Bany-Reese Grothaus (B) def. Tayzia Havil-Jamie Burenga, 6-1, 6-3.

