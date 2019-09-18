DELPHOS — Peyton Wurth scored two goals to lead Kalida to a 4-1 victory over Delphos St. Johns.
Livia Recker and Jordyn Vandemark tallied a goal each for the Wildcats.
Kalida 4, Delphos St. Johns 1
Kalida (5-4) — Goals: Peyton Wurth 2, Livia Recker, Jordyn Vandemark. Assists: Livia Recker, Brenna Smith, Madison Langhals. Shots: 28. Saves: Bailey White 1.
Delphos St. Johns (1-7) — Goal: Leah Hodgson. Shots: 2. Saves: Reagan Ulm 18.
Archbold 3, Wauseon 1
Archbold (5-0-2, 1-0-1 NWOAL) — Goals: Regan Ramirez, Sophie Rupp, Leah McQuade. Assists: Macy Peterson 2.
Wauseon (2-7, 1-2 NWOAL) — Goal: Kadence Carrol.
Swanton 8, Delta 0
Swanton (7-2-1, 2-1-1 NWOAL) — No statistics.
Delta (1-8, 0-4 NWOAL) — No statistics.
Liberty Center 6, Evergreen 1
Liberty Center (9-0, 4-0 NWOAL) - Goals: Samantha Engler 5, Cassidy Chapa. Assists: Aubree Hollenbaugh 3, Cassidy Chapa 2.
Evergreen (5-4, 1-2 NWOAL) - No stats.
Lima Bath 7, Defiance 0
Lima Bath - No stats.
Defiance - No stats.
