BRYAN -- Thanks to a scoring flurry from Tabithah Taylor, Bryan stayed unbeaten in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League as the Bears won a soggy 5-2 match with Liberty Center on Tuesday.

Taylor recorded a hat trick in the win for the Golden Bears (10-0, 3-0 NWOAL, No. 14 Division II OSSCA), which moved into a tie with Evergreen atop the league after the Vikings knocked off previously undefeated Wauseon 1-0 in Rossford on Tuesday.

At Bryan

Bryan 5, Liberty Center 2

Liberty Center (4-4-1, 1-3 NWOAL) - Goals: Alyssa Giesige 2.

Bryan (10-0, 3-0 NWOAL) - Goals: Tabithah Taylor 3, Kailee Thiel, Ella Rau. Assists: Kailee Thiel, Delilah Taylor. Saves: Calysta Wasson 8.

At Rossford

Evergreen 1, Wauseon 0

Wauseon (9-1-1, 2-1 NWOAL) - No statistics.

Evergreen (7-1-1, 3-0 NWOAL) - No statistics.

At Archbold

Archbold 4, Delta 0

Delta (4-6, 0-4 NWOAL) - No statistics.

Archbold (4-3-1, 2-2 NWOAL) - Goals: Addison Moyer, Carlee Meyer, Leah McQuade, Jenna Mahnke.

At Delphos St. John’s

Kalida 4, Delphos St. John’s 0

Kalida (5-4-2) - Goals: Livia Recker 2, Ady Miller, Kendal Bockrath. Assists: Ady Miller, Kendal Bockrath. Shots: 17. Saves: Lauren Schulte 1.

Delphos St. John’s (1-7-1) - Shots: 1. Saves: Evie Vonderwell 11.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments