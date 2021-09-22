BRYAN -- Thanks to a scoring flurry from Tabithah Taylor, Bryan stayed unbeaten in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League as the Bears won a soggy 5-2 match with Liberty Center on Tuesday.
Taylor recorded a hat trick in the win for the Golden Bears (10-0, 3-0 NWOAL, No. 14 Division II OSSCA), which moved into a tie with Evergreen atop the league after the Vikings knocked off previously undefeated Wauseon 1-0 in Rossford on Tuesday.
At Bryan
Bryan 5, Liberty Center 2
Liberty Center (4-4-1, 1-3 NWOAL) - Goals: Alyssa Giesige 2.
Bryan (10-0, 3-0 NWOAL) - Goals: Tabithah Taylor 3, Kailee Thiel, Ella Rau. Assists: Kailee Thiel, Delilah Taylor. Saves: Calysta Wasson 8.
At Rossford
Evergreen 1, Wauseon 0
Wauseon (9-1-1, 2-1 NWOAL) - No statistics.
Evergreen (7-1-1, 3-0 NWOAL) - No statistics.
At Archbold
Archbold 4, Delta 0
Delta (4-6, 0-4 NWOAL) - No statistics.
Archbold (4-3-1, 2-2 NWOAL) - Goals: Addison Moyer, Carlee Meyer, Leah McQuade, Jenna Mahnke.
At Delphos St. John’s
Kalida 4, Delphos St. John’s 0
Kalida (5-4-2) - Goals: Livia Recker 2, Ady Miller, Kendal Bockrath. Assists: Ady Miller, Kendal Bockrath. Shots: 17. Saves: Lauren Schulte 1.
Delphos St. John’s (1-7-1) - Shots: 1. Saves: Evie Vonderwell 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.