BRYAN — Swanton's Aricka Lutz found the net twice as the Bulldogs stayed undefeated in NWOAL games this season with a high-scoring 5-4 victory at Bryan.
Averie Lutz, Jayden Hendricks and Alaina Pelland also scored for Swanton, which moved to 3-0-1 in NWOAL contests.
At Bryan
Swanton 5, Bryan 4
Swanton (5-6-3, 3-0-1 NWOAL) - Goals: Aricka Lutz 2, Averie Lutz, Jayden Hendricks, Alaina Pelland.
Bryan (5-7-1, 2-3 NWOAL) - Goals: Allie Zimmerman 2, Delilah Taylor, Own goal. Assists: Marah Smith, Shallyn Miley. Saves: Calysta Wasson 3.
At Evergreen
Archbold 4, Evergreen 0
Archbold (10-1-3, 5-1 NWOAL) - Goals: Regan Ramirez 2, Kalyn Baker, Carlee Meyer. Assists: Britney Ramirez, Leah McQuade, Kalyn Parker.
Evergreen (8-5, 2-3 NWOAL) - No statistics.
At Wauseon
Wauseon 0, Delta 0
Delta (3-6-3, 1-3-1 NWOAL) - No statistics.
Wauseon (5-5-2, 0-3-1 NWOAL) - No statistics.
At Kalida
Kalida 2, Ottoville 2
Ottoville (6-3-1, 1-1-1 PCL) - Goals: Alexis Sanders, Faith Gamble. Shots: 9. Saves: Skylar Turnwald 11.
Kalida (6-6-1, 1-1-1 PCL) - Goals: Morgan Ridinger, Melanie Meyers. Assists: Camryn Recker, Livia Recker. Shots: 13. Saves: Kassidy Hipsher 7.
At Miller City
Miller City 4, Fort Jennings 1
Fort Jennings (0-12, 0-5 PCL) - Goal: Savannah Siebeneck.
Miller City (8-4, 4-1 PCL) - Goals: Ava Rosengarten 2, Tava Schroeder, Lexi Heuerman. Assists: Madison Ellerbrock 2, Kayleen Maas
At Kenton
Ottawa-Glandorf 1, Kenton 1
Ottawa-Glandorf (8-3-3, 4-1-3 WBL) - Goal: Kelsea Erford.
Kenton (6-5-2, 2-4-2 WBL) - Goal: Jazmine Mendez.
