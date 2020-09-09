GENOA -- Despite a 2-0 halftime deficit, Swanton was undeterred in Tuesday girls soccer action at Genoa, rallying back to seize a 3-2 victory.

Aricka Lutz, Alaina Pelland and Megan Haselman all found the net for the Bulldogs, which moved to 3-2-1 on the season.

At Genoa

Swanton 3, Genoa 2

Swanton (3-2-1) - Goals: Aricka Lutz, Alaina Pelland, Megan Haselman.

Genoa (1-4) - No statistics.

At Fort Jennings

Continental 3, Fort Jennings 0

Continental (2-2, 1-0 PCL) - Goals: Maddie Burke 2, Kayden Centers. Assist: Bryn Tegenkamp. Shots: 5. Saves: Alli Scott 1.

Fort Jennings (0-4, 0-1 PCL) - Shots: 4. Saves: Reilly Fitzpatrick 1.

