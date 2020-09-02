SWANTON -- Swanton's Aricka Lutz converted a second-half goal via penalty kick as the Bulldogs scored a 2-1 win at home over Archbold in NWOAL girls soccer.

Natalee Rose had the lone goal in the game for Archbold.

Swanton 2, Archbold 1

Swanton (2-1-1, 1-0-1 NWOAL) – No statistics.

Archbold (2-1-1, 1-1 NWOAL) – Goal: Natalee Rose.

Bryan 5, Delta 2

Bryan (2-2, 1-1 NWOAL) – Goals: Delilah Taylor 2, Ella Miller, Allie Zimmerman, Kailee Thiel.

Delta (1-2, 1-1 NWOAL) – Goals: Ella Demaline, Anna Munger.

Kalida 1, Lima Central Catholic 0

Kalida (1-3) – Goals: Liv Recker. Shots: 5. Saves: Mya Schmitz 4.

Lima Central Catholic (1-1) – Shots: 4. Saves: Kitt Siatkosky 4.

