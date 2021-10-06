Ottawa-Glandorf spoiled senior night for the Defiance girls soccer team as the Titans peppered the Blue and White in an 8-0 shutout victory on Tuesday.

Myka Aldrich recorded a hat trick for O-G while Mackenzie Recker had a pair of assists.

In other girls soccer action, Bryan and Evergreen remained tied atop the NWOAL standings at 4-0-1 in league matches after respective wins over Swanton and Archbold. Wauseon stayed a half-game back at 4-1 in league play by downing Delta 4-1.

Bryan will host Wauseon on Thursday, Oct. 14 while Evergreen hosts Swanton (4-8, 1-4) in its league finale.

At Defiance

Ottawa-Glandorf 8, Defiance 0

Ottawa-Glandorf (11-1, 6-1 WBL) - Goals: Myka Aldrich 3, Ella Okuley, Chloe Schroeder, Makenna Siefker, Alexa Fortman, Lily Haselman. Assists: Mackenzie Recker 2, Makenna Siefker, Clara Beach, Alexa Fortman, Lily Haselman, Lauren Siefker. Saves: Abby Warnecke 1.

Defiance (2-12-1, 1-7 WBL) - Saves: 27.

At Archbold

Evergreen 2, Archbold 1

Evergreen (10-1-2, 4-0-1 NWOAL) - Goals: Paige Radel, Sydney Woodring.

Archbold (6-5-2, 2-3-1 NWOAL) - No statistics.

At Delta

Wauseon 4, Delta 1

Wauseon (12-1-1, 4-1 NWOAL) - Goals: Abby Smith 3, Kasmyn Carroll. Assists: Abby Smith, Rylee Vasvery, Kasmyn Carroll, Aariyah Hallett.

Delta (5-7-1, 0-5 NWOAL) - Goal: Ella Demaline. Saves: Teagan Postelwait 16.

At Swanton

Bryan 2, Swanton 1

Bryan (13-0-1, 4-0-1 NWOAL) - Goals: Kailee Thiel, Delilah Taylor. Assist: Macy Burton. Saves: Calysta Wasson 5.

Swanton (4-8, 1-4 NWOAL) - Goal: Own goal.

