Liberty Center, Evergreen and Kalida all scored wins to move on to district action in girls soccer sectional finals on Tuesday.
Liberty Center won on the road, getting a 3-0 win at Ottawa Hills. After the Green Bears took a 1-0 lead, the Tigers tallied the next three goals to score the 3-1 win.
After a scoreless first half, Evergreen put a pair of shots into the back of the net to beat Miller City 2-0.
Kalida picked up a pair of goals from Brenna Smith to defeat Ft. Jennings, 3-0.
In a game that started on Tuesday, Delta needed to make two trips to Continental to score a 2-1 win over the Pirates in double overtime.
Annabelle Hughes tallied both goals for the Panthers, with the second coming in double overtime. The second overtime needed to be played on Wednesday after darkness halted play on Tuesday.
At Ottawa Hills
Liberty Center 3, Ottawa Hills 1
Liberty Center (9-5-2) — Goals: Peyton Armey 2, Carly Roth. Assists: Sam Engler, Carly Roth. Saves: Morgan Garber 13.
Ottawa Hills (11-5-1) — Goal: Meredith Greenley.
At Evergreen
Evergreen 2, Miller City 0
Miller City (9-5-3) — no statistics.
Evergreen (11-5) — Goals: Sydney Woodring, Paige Radel.
At Kalida
Kalida 3, Ft. Jennings 0
Ft. Jennings (1-15) — Shots: 3. Saves: Reilly Fitzpatrick 20.
Kalida (8-8-1) — Goals: Breanna Smith 2, Livia Recker 1. Assists: Kathryn Siebeneck, Kenzie Fortman, Livia Recker. Shots: 26. Saves: Kassidy Hipsher 3.
At Continental
Delta 2, Continental 1 (2OT)
Delta (4-8-4) - Goals: Annabelle Hughes 2.
Continental (5-9-3) - no statistics.
