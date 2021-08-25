BRYAN — A late header by Kailee Thiel helped Bryan claim a 3-2 thriller over visiting Lima Shawnee in Tuesday girls soccer action, boosting the Golden Bears to 3-0 on the year.

Addie Arnold and Allie Zimmerman staked the Purple and Gold out to a 2-0 first-half lead before Shawnee’s Zoe Best scored a pair of second-half goals.

At Bryan

Bryan 3, Lima Shawnee 2

Lima Shawnee (1-1) - Goals: Zoe Best 2.

Bryan (3-0) - Goals: Addie Arnold, Allie Zimmerman, Kailee Thiel.

At Kalida

Van Buren 2, Kalida 1

Van Buren (2-0) - Goals: Addie Jackson, Madison Word. Shots: 10. Saves: Sydney Sherick 3.

Kalida (1-2) - Goal: Livia Recker. Shots: 4. Saves: Kassidy Hipsher 8.

At Miller City

Miller City 3, Columbus Grove 0

Columbus Grove (1-1, 0-1 PCL) - Shots: 6.

Miller City (1-0-1, 1-0 PCL) - Goals: Ava Rosengarten, Lexi Heuerman, Hallie Kamphaus. Assists: Ava Rosengarten, Bel Reyna. Shots: 7. Saves: Liz Otto 6.

