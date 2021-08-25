BRYAN — A late header by Kailee Thiel helped Bryan claim a 3-2 thriller over visiting Lima Shawnee in Tuesday girls soccer action, boosting the Golden Bears to 3-0 on the year.
Addie Arnold and Allie Zimmerman staked the Purple and Gold out to a 2-0 first-half lead before Shawnee’s Zoe Best scored a pair of second-half goals.
At Bryan
Bryan 3, Lima Shawnee 2
Lima Shawnee (1-1) - Goals: Zoe Best 2.
Bryan (3-0) - Goals: Addie Arnold, Allie Zimmerman, Kailee Thiel.
At Kalida
Van Buren 2, Kalida 1
Van Buren (2-0) - Goals: Addie Jackson, Madison Word. Shots: 10. Saves: Sydney Sherick 3.
Kalida (1-2) - Goal: Livia Recker. Shots: 4. Saves: Kassidy Hipsher 8.
At Miller City
Miller City 3, Columbus Grove 0
Columbus Grove (1-1, 0-1 PCL) - Shots: 6.
Miller City (1-0-1, 1-0 PCL) - Goals: Ava Rosengarten, Lexi Heuerman, Hallie Kamphaus. Assists: Ava Rosengarten, Bel Reyna. Shots: 7. Saves: Liz Otto 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.