OREGON — Evergreen found the net early and often, picking up its ninth victory of the season with a 7-1 win over Oregon Cardinal Stritch on Tuesday in girls soccer action.

Sydney Woodring and Paige Radel both recorded hat tricks for the 9-5 Vikings while Reagan Radel added the other Evergreen score.

At Cardinal Stritch

Evergreen 7, Cardinal Stritch 1

Evergreen (9-5) - Goals: Sydney Woodring 3, Paige Radel 3, Reagan Radel.

Cardinal Stritch (0-9-1) - No statistics.

At

At Ottawa-Glandorf

Ottawa-Glandorf 3, Wapakoneta 2

Wapakoneta (5-5-5, 4-3-2 WBL) - Goals: Erika Lisi, Hannah Wood.

Ottawa-Glandorf (10-3-3, 5-1-3 WBL) - Goals: Lily Haselman 2, Kelsea Erford.

