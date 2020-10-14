OREGON — Evergreen found the net early and often, picking up its ninth victory of the season with a 7-1 win over Oregon Cardinal Stritch on Tuesday in girls soccer action.
Sydney Woodring and Paige Radel both recorded hat tricks for the 9-5 Vikings while Reagan Radel added the other Evergreen score.
At Cardinal Stritch
Evergreen 7, Cardinal Stritch 1
Evergreen (9-5) - Goals: Sydney Woodring 3, Paige Radel 3, Reagan Radel.
Cardinal Stritch (0-9-1) - No statistics.
At
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Ottawa-Glandorf 3, Wapakoneta 2
Wapakoneta (5-5-5, 4-3-2 WBL) - Goals: Erika Lisi, Hannah Wood.
Ottawa-Glandorf (10-3-3, 5-1-3 WBL) - Goals: Lily Haselman 2, Kelsea Erford.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.