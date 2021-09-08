DELTA -- Delta evened its season mark to 3-3 on the season as the Panthers downed visiting Toledo Christian 6-2 in girls soccer action on Tuesday.

Ella Demaline racked up the statistics in the win for the hosts, netting a pair of goals while chipping in a pair of assists. Five Panthers found the net on the day.

At Delta

Delta 6, Toledo Christian 2

Toledo Christian (0-3) - Goals: Wensink, Nietzke.

Delta (3-3) - Goals: Ella Demaline 2, Teagan Postelwait, Grace Munger, Sam Maurer, Faith Berger. Assists: Ella Demaline 2, Grace Munger.

At Swanton

Swanton 3, Genoa 0

Genoa (2-2-2) - No statistics.

Swanton (2-3) - Goals: Jayden Hendricks 2, Lexi Taylor.

At Continental

Continental 3, Fort Jennings 0

Fort Jennings (1-4, 0-1 PCL) - Shots: 13.

Continental (1-3-1, 1-0 PCL) - Goals: Alli Scott 2, Bryn Tegenkamp. Assists: Tori Searfoss, Bryn Tegenkamp. Shots: 34. Saves: Marissa Becher 4, Alli Scott 3.

At Ottawa-Glandorf

Ottawa-Glandorf 9, Elida 1

Elida (3-3, 1-1 WBL) - Goal: Madeline Knight. Saves: 10.

Ottawa-Glandorf (5-0, 2-0 WBL) - Goals: Makenna Siefker 2, Lily Haselman 2, Myka Aldrich 2, Clara Beach, Bri Douglass, Colleen Diller. Assists: Kaelyn Grothause 2, Makenna Siefker, Mackenzie Recker, Myka Aldrich, Chloe Schroeder. Saves: Abby Warnecke 5.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments