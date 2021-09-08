DELTA -- Delta evened its season mark to 3-3 on the season as the Panthers downed visiting Toledo Christian 6-2 in girls soccer action on Tuesday.
Ella Demaline racked up the statistics in the win for the hosts, netting a pair of goals while chipping in a pair of assists. Five Panthers found the net on the day.
At Delta
Delta 6, Toledo Christian 2
Toledo Christian (0-3) - Goals: Wensink, Nietzke.
Delta (3-3) - Goals: Ella Demaline 2, Teagan Postelwait, Grace Munger, Sam Maurer, Faith Berger. Assists: Ella Demaline 2, Grace Munger.
At Swanton
Swanton 3, Genoa 0
Genoa (2-2-2) - No statistics.
Swanton (2-3) - Goals: Jayden Hendricks 2, Lexi Taylor.
At Continental
Continental 3, Fort Jennings 0
Fort Jennings (1-4, 0-1 PCL) - Shots: 13.
Continental (1-3-1, 1-0 PCL) - Goals: Alli Scott 2, Bryn Tegenkamp. Assists: Tori Searfoss, Bryn Tegenkamp. Shots: 34. Saves: Marissa Becher 4, Alli Scott 3.
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Ottawa-Glandorf 9, Elida 1
Elida (3-3, 1-1 WBL) - Goal: Madeline Knight. Saves: 10.
Ottawa-Glandorf (5-0, 2-0 WBL) - Goals: Makenna Siefker 2, Lily Haselman 2, Myka Aldrich 2, Clara Beach, Bri Douglass, Colleen Diller. Assists: Kaelyn Grothause 2, Makenna Siefker, Mackenzie Recker, Myka Aldrich, Chloe Schroeder. Saves: Abby Warnecke 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.