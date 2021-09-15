BRYAN -- A 2-0 halftime deficit was no issue for unbeaten Bryan as the Golden Bears scored four second-half goals to pick up a 4-2 win over St. Marys on Tuesday.

Delilah Taylor scored the go-ahead goal following a penalty on the Roughriders before Kailee Thiel scored her second goal of the match to put things away in the final minutes on an assist from Marah Smith.

At Bryan

Bryan 4, St. Marys 2

St. Marys (3-4) - Goals: Aerial Fast, Morgan Hesse. Assist: Aerial Fast.

Bryan (9-0) - Goals: Kailee Thiel 2, Delilah Taylor, own goal. Assist: Marah Smith. Saves: Calysta Wasson 5.

At Rossford

Evergreen 6, Rossford 0

Evergreen (4-1-1) - Goals: Reagan Radel 3, Sydney Woodring, Paige Radel.

Rossford (1-6) - No statistics.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments