HICKSVILLE – Fayette was able to outscore Hicksville 16-10 in the final stanza to rally past the Aces 38-35 in girls basketball action on Tuesday.

Addisyn Bentley led Fayette (8-5) with 16 points. Half of her points came from the free throw line.

Kenzie Schroeder led the Aces (4-9) with 18 points.

FAYETTE (38) – Bentley 16; Figgins 2; Gaona 4; Leininger 8; Robinson 2; Fruchey 6. Totals 12-14-38.

HICKSVILLE (35) – Slattery 0; Phillips 4; Schroeder 18; Villena 2; Smith 4; Bergman 4; Eicher 1; Monroe 2. Totals 13-8-35.

Three-point goals: Hicksville – Schroeder. Rebounds: Fayette 25 (Fruchey, Gaona 7), Hicksville 39 (Schroeder 15). Turnovers: Fayette 14, Hicksville 22.

Fayette 4 5 13 16 — 38

Hicksville 12 6 7 10 — 35

Reserves: Hicksville, 21-18.

Fairview 76, Hilltop 27

SHERWOOD — Carrie Zeedyk dropped in 18 points to lead Fairview, as the Apaches improved to 9-4 with a 76-27 win at home over Hilltop.

Riley Mealer added 16 points and Kiersten Cline had 11 points for the Apaches.

Kodi Brenner led Hilltop (4-10) with 13 points.

HILLTOP (27) – Horton 7; Norden 1; Jones 2; Brenner 13; Baker 2; Bailey 2. Totals 9-8-27.

FAIRVIEW (76) – Zeedyk 18; King 5; Mavis 8; Smith 1; Rhodes 5; Cline 11; Marshall 3; O. Ricica 7; Mealer 16; P. Ricica 2. Totals 25-22-76.

Three-point goals: Hilltop – Brenner. Fairview – Zeedyk 3, Marshall.

Hilltop 5 8 7 7 — 27

Fairview 24 22 16 14 — 76

Reserves: Fairview, 38-25.

Kalida 46, Tinora 22

KALIDA — Grace Klausing was the only player to finish in double figures, totaling 14 points, as Kalida beat the Rams, 46-22.

Klausing also pulled down five rebounds as Kalida improved to 7-7 on the season.

Liv Mueller led Tinora (1-13) with six points.

TINORA (22) – Mueller 6; Nagel 4; Harr 4; Frazer 3; Norden 3; Meyer 2; Okuley 0; Hurtt 0; Lieb 0; Zachrich 0. Totals 9-0-22.

KALIDA (46) – Klausing 14; Smith 8; Erhart 8; Mag 7; Wurth 4; Rampe 3; Recker 2; Vennekotter 0; Bockrath 0; Fortman 0; Hovest 0; Schmitz 0; Siebeneck 0; Stechschulte 0. Totals 18-6-46.

Three-point goals: Tinora (4-11) – Mueller 2, Frazer, Norden. Kalida (4-14) – Klausing, Erhart, Maag, Rampe. Rebounds: Tinora 13 (Okuley 4), Kalida 24 (Klausing, Vennekotter 5). Turnovers: Tinora 26, Kalida 16.

Tinora 8 5 5 4 — 22

Kalida 20 9 9 8 — 46

Reserves: Kalida, 25-22.

Archbold 64, Stryker 25

ARCHBOLD — Harley Phillips scored 15 points as Archbold defeated Stryker, 64-25.

Abi Borojevich chipped in with 14 for the Bluestreaks (8-5) while Kylie Sauder scored 13 and Naomi Rodriguez added 10.

Abigail Grice led the Panthers (6-9) with six points.

STRYKER (25) — Blevins 3; Grice 6; Ki. Myers 3; Woolace 5; Ka. Myers 5; Ramon 3. Totals 8-7-25.

ARCHBOLD (64) — Rodriguez 10; Hostetler 2; McQuade 2; Borojevich 14; Sauder 13; Garrow 2; Ziegler 4; Phillips 15; Rupp 2; Moyer 0. Totals 24-10-64.

Three-point goals: Stryker — Ki. Myers, Ka. Myers. Archbold — Phillips 3, Borojevich 2, Sauder. Rebounds: Stryker 27, Archbold 21. Turnovers: Stryker 24, Archbold 11.

Stryker 3 4 5 13 — 25

Archbold 16 20 15 13 — 64

Reserves: Archbold, 16-0.

Napoleon 44, Springfield 25

HOLLAND — Caely Ressler scored 18 points to power unbeaten Napoleon to an Northern Lakes League victory over Springfield, 44-25.

Kalli Helberg added six points for the Wildcats (14-0, 9-0 NLL, No. 2 D-II).

NAPOLEON (44) — Rieger 0; Bostelman 2; Lankenau 0; Chipps 0; S. Pedroza 5; Strock 5; E. Pedroza 4; Helberg 6; Ressler 18; Good 4. Totals 17-6-44.

SPRINGFIELD (25) — Hiser 7; Cunningham 5; Rose 13. Totals 10-3-25.

Three-point goals: Napoleon — Ressler 3, S. Pedroza. Springfield — Hiser, Rose.

Napoleon 11 11 8 14 — 44

Springfield 7 7 7 4 — 25

Bryan 48, Pettisville 22

PETTISVILLE — Bryan used 10 different players to outscore Pettisville, 48-22.

Addie Arnold paced the Golden Bears (11-3) with eight points.

Mikayla Graber and Alli King each scored eight points for the the Blackbirds (2-11).

BRYAN (48) — Taylor 5; Miller 3; Semer 6; Miley 6; Zimmerman 3; Cupp 6; Burdge 2; Arnold 8; Long 6; Antigo 3. Totals 20-2-48.

PETTISVILLE (22) — McWatters 4; Graber 8; King 8; Borden 2. Totals 9-2-22.

Three-point goals: Bryan — Arnold 2, Taylor, Miller, Zimmerman, Antigo. Pettisville — McWatters, Graber. Rebounds: Bryan 29, Pettisville 24. Turnovers: Bryan 7, Pettisville 22.

Bryan 11 9 16 12 — 48

Pettisville 1 7 5 9 — 22

Reserves: Bryan, 12-5.

Liberty Center 60,

Montpelier 31

LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center jumped out to a 17-6 lead after one quarter and cruised to a 60-31 victory over Montpelier.

Alyssa Giesige led LC (7-6) with 13 points while Cassidy Chapa added 10.

Emily Fritsch scored nine points for the Loco (7-6).

MONTPELIER (31) — Bumb 3; Fritsch 9; Steffes 2; McCord 4; Page 8; Repp 4; Schlosser 1. Totals 13-4-31.

LIBERTY CENTER (60) — Armey 6; Hollenbaugh 8; Mohler 2; Chapa 10; Young 9; Graber 8; Engler 2; Giesige 13; Heath 2. Totals 22-9-60.

Three-point goals: Montpelier — Fritsch. Liberty Center — Young 3, Graber 2, Armey 2.

Montpelier 6 8 9 8 — 31

Liberty Center 17 17 16 10 — 60

Edgerton 58,

North Central 32

EDGERTON — Ally Cape went 5-of-6 from the free throw line and tallied 21 points to lead Edgerton past North Central, 58-32.

Casey Leppelmeier added 12 points for the Bulldogs (3-10) while Faith Herman scored 10.

Lauren Balser scored 11 points for the Eagles (5-9).

NORTH CENTRAL (32) — Madison Brown 5; Zimmerman 0; Balser 11; Makayla Brown 0; Hickman 4; Westfall 5; Bonney 2; Siebeneck 3; Fenicle 0; Hollstein 0; Burnett 2. Totals 12-3-32.

EDGERTON (58) — Siebenaler 3; Picillo 8; Cape 21; McNalley 0; Leppelmeier 12; Schroeder 2; Smith 0; Herman 10; Moreno 0. Totals 17-16-58.

Three-point goals: North Central — Balser 3, Westfall, Siebeneck. Edgerton — Cape 4, Leppelmeier 2, Herman 2.

North Central 8 5 7 12 — 32

Edgerton 16 11 20 11 — 58

Antwerp 47, Lincolnview 38

ANTWERP — Antwerp built a 27-10 halftime lead and held on to defeat Lincolnview, 47-38.

Asti Coppes scored 14 points to lead the Archers (6-6) while Heather Oberlin scored 11.

LINCOLNVIEW (38) — Ebel 1; Jackman 6; Bollenbacher 9; Decker 11; King 9; Mendenhall 2. Totals 15-6-38.

ANTWERP (47) — Coppes 14; Reinhart 0; Schuette 0; DeVore 4; Gomez 7; Brumett 9; Brewer 2; Oberlin 11. Totals 17-12-47.

Three-point goals: Lincolnview — Bollenbacher, Decker. Antwerp — Gomez.

Lincolnview 8 12 16 13 — 38

Antwerp 11 17 6 13 — 47

Paulding 56, Van Wert 49

VAN WERT — Chelsi Giesige led Paulding to a 56-49 victory over Van Wert, posting 23 points and three longballs.

Janae Pease added 13 for the Panthers (12-3).

PAULDING (56) — C. Giesige 23; Pease 13; A. Giesige 7; Parrett 5; Estle 4; McCullough 2; Egnor 2. Totals 20-10-56.

VAN WERT (49) — Rickard 12; Welch 10; Clouse 6; Phillips 6; Houg 5; Huebner 3; Smith 3; Young 2; Schaufelberger 2. Totals 19-9-49.

Three-point goals: Paulding — C. Giesige 3, Parrett, Pease, A, Giesige. Van Wert — Rickard 2.

Paulding 12 15 12 17 — 56

Van Wert 16 6 12 15 — 49

Reserves: Van Wert, 53-24.

McComb 49, Miller City 40

MCCOMB – Miller City had three players reach the scoring column as the Wildcats fell at McComb, 49-40.

Abi Lammers led the Wildcats (11-2) with 19 points. Natalie Koenig added 17.

MILLER CITY (40) – Lammers 19; Hermiller 4; Koenig 17. Totals 14-8-40.

MCCOMB (49) – Shoop 7; Like 1; H. Schroeder 5; Miehls 15; M. Schroeder 15; Dehart 6. Totals 15-14-49.

Three-point goals: Miller City – Lammers 2, Hermiller, Koenig. McComb – H. Schroeder, Miehls.

Miller City 5 14 8 13 — 40

McComb 12 8 15 14 — 49

Ottoville 87,

Pandora-Gilboa 34

OTTOVILLE – Ten players scored for Ottoville as the Big Green downed Pandora-Gilboa 87-34 in PCL action.

Nicole Knippen led the way for Ottoville (10-5, 5-1 PCL) with 25 points. Jocelyn Geise added 15 and Alexa Honigford chipped in 14.

Lacie Fenstermaker led the Rockets (1-13, 0-5 PCL) with 14 points.

PANDORA-GILBOA (34) – Simons 2; Luttfring 0; Augsburger 5; Russell 1; Kinsinger 2; Hovest 0; Miller 4; Neunschwander 6; Duling 0; Fenstermaker 14. Totals 12-8-34.

OTTOVILLE (87) – Geise 15; Thomas 7; Honigford 14; Wannemacher 2; S. Turnwald 2; Kramer 5; Knippen 25; G. Gamble 0; B. Turnwald 5; German 0; F. Gamble 3; Leis 0; Hoersten 9. Totals 36-7-87.

Three-point goals: Pandora-Gilboa – Russell, Fenstermaker. Ottoville – Knippen 3, Geise, Honigford, Kramer, B. Turnwald, Hoersten.

Pandora-Gilboa 8 9 10 7 — 34

Ottoville 34 20 21 12 — 87

Liberty-Benton 56,

Columbus Grove 27

BENTON RIDGE — Division III No. 9 Liberty-Benton jumped out to a 14-2 lead after one period on Columbus Grove and cruised to a 56-27 decision.

Caitlin Elseser led the Eagles (9-2) with 30 points and six rebounds.

Kenzie King paced the Bulldogs (11-1) with 15 points.

COLUMBUS GROVE (27) - Schneider 4; Witteborg 3; Schafer 0; Downing 0; Halker 2; Clement 3; King 15; Gladwell 0; Fortman 0. Totals 10-1-27.

LIBERTY-BENTON (56) - Ward 3; C. Elseser 30; Rhodes 3; S. Elseser 9; Deeter 3; Kin 0; Irwin 0; Smith 0; Willow 8; Hiegel 0; Recker 0. Totals 23-4-56.

Three-point goals: Columbus Grove — King 4, Clement, Witteborg. Liberty-Benton — S. Elseser 3, Rhodes, Ward, Deeter. Rebounds: Columbus Grove 16 (Schneider, Witteborg, Downing, King, Gladwell, Fortman 2). Liberty-Benton 22 (C. Elseser 6). Turnovers: Columbus Grove 22, Liberty-Benton 10.

Columbus Grove 2 5 13 7 — 27

Liberty-Benton 14 12 18 12 — 56

Reserves: Liberty-Benton, 44-16.

