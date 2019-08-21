WAUSEON — Wauseon’s Halle Frank carded a 48 and Lexe McQuillin added a 49, to help Wauseon edge Archbold, 207-212, in a tri meet at Ironwood.
Antwerp finished third, with a 241 total.
Josee Grime had a 50 to lead Archbold, and Antwerp’s best scorer was Carlie Hanes, also with a 50.
At Ironwood
Wauseon (207) — Halle Frank 48, Lexe McQuillin 49, Calaway Gerken 52, Jordan King 58. Archbold (212) — Josee Grime 50, Brayton Huffman 52, Carly Grime 52, Shylo Richardson 58. Antwerp (241) — Carlie Hanes 50, McCarty Lucas 54, Kadi Donat 67, Maleanie Mills 72.
At Eagle Rock
Wayne Trace (211) — Claire Sinn 46, Addie Etzler 51, Chloe Parker 56, Riley Daeger 58. Hicksville (243) — Kenzie Schroeder 48, Serenity Keesbury 57, Morgan Fogle 69, MaKeegan Bailey 69. Tinora (269) — Emma Luthi 53, Rylee Joost 64, Savannah Welling 73, Zoe Gomez 79.
