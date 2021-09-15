WAUSEON -- Three players shot rounds of 45 to lead the way at Ironwood Golf Course on Tuesday in girls golf action as Wauseon's Halle Frank and Jordan King earned two of the three medalist efforts in a 16-shot win over visiting Defiance.
Emily Wahl shot a season-best 45 to join the three-way tie while Mallory Weaver added a 57 for the Bulldogs.
At Pike Run, Wayne Trace had all four golfers shoot 56 or better as the Raiders won a quad match with host Patrick Henry along with Tinora and Fairview. Tinora's Rylee Joost earned medalist honors after shooting 48 while Andrea Macsay shot 50 and Kasey Nelson a 51 to lead Fairview and PH, respectively.
At Ironwood
Wauseon (191) - Halle Frank 45, Jordan King 45, Olivia Tansel 50, Ashley Fisher 51; Defiance (207) - Emily Wahl 45, Mallory Weaver 47, Kennedy Zeller 55, Avah Cullen 60.
At Pike Run
Wayne Trace (217) - Anna Miller 52, Riley Daeger 53, Hannah Maenle 56, Kristin Wannemacher 56; Patrick Henry (240) - Kasey Nelson 51, Aly Gebers 61, Maddi Latta 63, Katie Johnson 65; Tinora (no team score) - Rylee Joost 48, Maryann Meyer 68, Rose Billing 69; Fairview (no team score) - Andrea Macsay 50, Eva Wermer 52, Jamie Reineck 54.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.