Wauseon’s Jordan King nabbed co-medalist honors in a tri-match with Montpelier and host Defiance at Eagle Rock Golf Club on Tuesday.
King shot 47 to lead the Indians, while Lexe McQuillin added a 49. Montpelier’s Addi Thompson also shot 47 in the match for the Locos while Mallory Weaver’s 50 was tops for Defiance.
At St. Mike’s, Wayne Trace’s Alena Denny shot 55 as the fifth golfer for the Raiders, helping to claim a tiebreak win over Fairview in a match with Patrick Henry and Tinora. Sydnee Rohrs shot 41 for medalist honors for PH while Lorelle Hetrick paced the Apaches with a 42. Rylee Joost’s round of 60 was tops for Tinora.
At Eagle Rock
Wauseon (201) — Jordan King 47, Lexe McQuillin 49, Calaway Gerken 51, Halle Frank 54; Montpelier (227) — Addi Thompson 47, Kinsey Word 52, Emily Fritsch 56, Mandy Taylor 72; Defiance (239) — Mallory Weaver 50, Aubrey Bujalski 60, Emily Wahl 64, Kennedy Zeller 65, Madison Daniels 65.
At St. Mike’s
Wayne Trace (193) — Chloe Parker 46, Kenadie Daeger 48, Riley Daeger 49, Emma Crosby 50, Alena Denny 55; Fairview (193) — Lorelle Hetrick 42, Emily Singer 45, Eva Wermer 49, Andrea Macsay 57, Jamie Reineck 77; Patrick Henry (236) — Sydnee Rohrs 41, Brandi Arnold 52, McKayla Updike 70, Alyssa Gebers 73; Tinora (255) — Rylee Joost 60, Savannah Welling 64, Felicity Barker 65, Zoe Gomez 66.
At Ironwood
Archbold — No statistics; Edgerton — No statistics; Bryan (no team score) — Sam Doty 55, Jordan Durbin 58, Allie Alspaugh 73.
