Wayne Trace edged second-place Fairview by eight shots to earn a win in a Green Meadows Conference quad match at Eagle Rock Golf Club on Tuesday.
Kenadie Daeger shot 43 to lead the Raiders while Chloe Parker added a 49. Emily Singer (44) and Lorelle Hetrick (47) led the charge for the Apaches while Kenzie Schroeder of Hicksville picked up medalist honors with a round of 40.
Meanwhile on Eagle Rock’s back nine, Defiance nabbed a home dual victory against visiting Edgerton by three strokes, 225-228.
Mallory Weaver shot 48 for medalist honors for DHS while Kennedy Zeller and Emily Wahl added rounds of 58 and 59, respectively. Ashlyn Sleesman’s 54 topped the scorecard for Edgerton.
At Eagle Rock
Wayne Trace (198) — Kenadie Daeger 43, Chloe Parker 49, Alena Denny 50, Emma Crosby 56; Fairview (206) — Emily Singer 44, Lorelle Hetrick 47, Eva Wermer 53, Andrea Macsay 62; Hicksville (220) — Kenzie Schroeder 40, Julia Garza 59, MaKeegan Bailey 60, Morgan Fogle 61; Tinora (254) — Emma Luthi 58, Rylee Joost 58, Savannah Welling 68, Zoe Gomez 70.
At Eagle Rock
Defiance (225) — Mallory Weaver 48, Kennedy Zeller 58, Emily Wahl 59, Madison Daniels 60; Edgerton (228) — Ashlyn Sleesman 54, Briana Walkup 55, Lola Giesige 59, Bre Relaford 60.
At Ironwood
Archbold (206) — Josee Grime 45, Brayton Huffman 52, Lucia Rodriguez 54, Carly Grime 55; Patrick Henry (no team score) — Sydney Rohrs 49, Alyssa Gebers 72, Makayla Updike 74; Antwerp (no team score) — McCartney Lucas 52, Breanna Fulk 53, Bella Litzenberg 65.
At Sycamore Hills
Bellevue (165) — Cara Spurlock 38, Olivia Martinez 38, Audrey Michaels 45, Allison Michaels 47; Gibsonburg (172) — Sidney Leyerle 36, Taylor Sworder 43, Morgan Albanese 44, Ellie Stout 49; Wauseon (203) — Lexe McQuillin 44, Calaway Gerken 52, Jordan King 53, Halle Frank 54, Ellie Oyer 54.
