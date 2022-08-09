WAUSEON — Napoleon and Hicksville girls golf each saw top three finishes at Tuesday's Wauseon Invitational at Ironwood Golf Course with the Aces' Kenzie Schroeder taking home top medalist honors as an individual.
Schroeder's match-low score of 76 was a big boost to the Aces as they edged out Rossford with a team score of 402 to take third. Napoleon was second at the meet as they saw two players shoot under 100 on the day. Otsego won the meet with a team score of 379.
Reese Kleck led the way with an 88, tying four fourth while Avery Badenhop was 13th with a score of 97.
Defiance finished 10th of 10 teams that had team scores at the event with a score of 486. Ayvah Cullen was their top scorer at 103. Wayne Trace was sixth with a score of 421, Wauseon was eighth at 434 and Miller City was ninth at 469.
In other girls golf action, Archbold acquitted itself well with an eighth-place showing in a deep and talented Perrysburg Invitational at White Pines. Carly Grime led the Bluestreaks with an 88 while Aniah Copeland and Brayton Huffman shot 89 and 91, respectively.
Ayersville did not record a team score but standout Autumn Osborne shot 80 for the Pilots and finished tied for the eighth-best round of the day.
Wauseon Invitational
At Ironwood
Otsego (379). Napoleon (394) - Reese Kleck 88, Avery Badenhop 97, Kamryn Chaffee 103, Sydney Bechtol 106. Hicksville (402) - Kenzie Schroeder 76, Julia Garza 100, Victoria Perna 108, Hayden Neidhardt 118. Rossford (411). Woodmore (415). Wayne Trace (421) - Riley Daeger 89, Anna Miller 110, Kristen Wannamacher 110, Reagan McGarvey 112. Lake (423). Wauseon (434) - Calaway Gerken 91, Ashley Fisher 101, Jaylee Perez 111, Jade Ramos 139. Miller City (469) - Chelsea Erford 87, Anna Keeler 111, Steph Berger 129, Izzy Pittman 142. Defiance (486) - Ayvah Cullen 103, Payton Tracy 116, Kirsten Johnson 132, Kaylee Harsha 135, Hailey Becker 135. Fairview (No team score) - MaKeegan Bailey 114, Natalie Timbrook 136, Abrianna Elson 147. Hilltop (No team score) - Ingrid Hoffman 131. Montpelier (No team score) - Kinsey Word 88, Taylor Bard 120, Karleigh Kitchen 142. Stryker (No team score) - Kennedy Morr 104.
Perrysburg Invitational
At White Pines
Toledo St. Ursula (290); Perrysburg (331); Anthony Wayne (336); Toledo Notre Dame Academy (336); Ashland (342); Findlay (347); Lexington (348); Archbold (371) - Carly Grime 88, Aniyah Copeland 89, Brayton Huffman 91, Gabby Rodriguez 103; Toledo Whitmer (374); Toledo St. Ursula JV (375); Toledo Notre Dame JV (412); Lima Shawnee (419); Sandusky Perkins (433); Norwalk (436); Perrysburg JV (444); Bowling Green (445); Archbold JV (470) - Hannah Downing 107, Brooklyn Rodriguez 116, Callie Casey 123, Kaylee Rodriguez 124; Springfield (528); Ayersville (no team score) - Autumn Osborne 80, Ava Stork 100.
At Woodlawn
Patrick Henry (213) - Kasey Nelson 46, Maddi Latta 52, Aly Gebers 54, Katie Johnson 63; Evergreen (285) - Ashlyn Luttrell 61, Brooke Gleckler 74, Katie Hoffman 75, Haley Entenman 75.
