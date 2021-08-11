WAUSEON — Host Wauseon edged runner-up Otsego by nine shots to win the Wauseon Girls Golf Invitational held at Ironwood Golf Course on Tuesday in girls golf action.
Calaway Gerken's round of 79 was tops on the ticket for the Indians while Halle Frank and Jordan King chipped in rounds of 86 and 99, respectively.
Hicksville junior Kenzie Schroeder put up a medalist round of 78 for the third-place Aces. Hilltop was fourth, paced by an 84 from Jamie Chester, while Fairview was fifth and Napoleon sixth.
Lorelle Hetrick and Andrea Macsay led the way for the Apaches with a 93 and 95, respectively, while Napoleon junior Reese Kleck tallied a 92.
At Colonial Golf Club, Defiance competed gamely against a tough field at the Allen East Invitational, finishing seventh in a 12-team field. Mallory Weaver put up a solid round of 85, the seventh-best individual score of the day while Kennedy Zeller recorded a career-best 99.
Wauseon Invitational
At Ironwood
Wauseon (369) - Calaway Gerken 79, Halle Frank 86, Jordan King 99, Ashley Fisher 105; Otsego (378); Hicksville (383) - Kenzie Schroeder 78, Morgan Fogle 101, Julia Garza 102, MaKeegan Bailey 102; Hilltop (398) - Jamie Chester 84, Ella Calvin 93, Avrie Johnston 93, Ingrid Hoffman 128; Fairview (417) - Lorelle Hetrick 93, Andrea Macsay 95, Eva Wermer 104, Jamie Reineck 125; Napoleon (419) - Reese Kleck 92, Regan Badenhop 103, Michela Plotts 103, Avery Badenhop 121; Millbury Lake (432); Woodmore (433); Rossford (456); Wayne Trace (465) - Riley Daeger 95, Kristen Wannemacher 116, Hannah Maenle 123, Keegan Hohman 131; Montpelier (467) - Kinsey Word 100, Mandy Taylor 110, Kelley Shaffter 128, Bobbie Kreisher 129; Miller City (no team score) - Chelsea Erford 93, Anna Keeler 137, Marissa Carr 141; Stryker (no team score) - Angela Soellner 96, Kennedy Morr 106.
Allen East Invitational
At Colonial
Findlay (367); Fairbanks (368); Minster (385); Wapakoneta (394); Coldwater (405); Lima Shawnee (419); Defiance (432) - Mallory Weaver 85, Kennedy Zeller 99, Emily Wahl 103, Kirsten Johnston 145; Elmwood (469); Parkway (483); Celina (490); Lincolnview (529); Lexington (536); Delphos St. John’s (no team score); Ottoville (no team score).
