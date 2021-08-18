WOODBURN, Ind. — Lorelle Hetrick and Kenzie Schroeder each shot stellar rounds to tie for medalist honors for Fairview and Hicksville, respectively, as the Apaches downed their GMC and county rivals by 10 shots at Pond-A-River Golf Course on Tuesday.
Andrea Macsay shot a 47 and Eva Wermer a 48 to help boost the Fairview total while Jamie Reineck rounded out the tally with a 52.
In Western Buckeye League action on Monday, Kennedy Zeller’s career-best nine-hole round of 45 helped Defiance pick up a convincing league dual win over St. Marys. Mallory Weaver earned medalist honors with a 42.
Girls
Tuesday
At Pond-A-River
Fairview (188) - Lorelle Hetrick 41, Andrea Macsay 47, Eva Wermer 48, Jamie Reineck 52; Hicksville (198) - Kenzie Schroeder 41, MaKeegan Bailey 49, Julia Garza 51, Tori Parna 54.
Monday
At Northmoor
Defiance (207) - Mallory Weaver 42, Kennedy Zeller 45, Emily Wahl 51, Kirsten Johnston 69; St. Marys (245) - Renee Sweigart 56, Savannah Slater 61, Karley Birt 62.
