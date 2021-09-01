At White Pines
Fairview (210) - Lorelle Hetrick 45, Eva Wermer 53, Andrea Macsay 55, Jamie Reineck 57. Delta (243) - No Statistics
At Pond-A-River
Archbold (190) - Carly Grime 44, Brayton Huffman 45, Aniyah Copeland 49, Alli Bickel 52. Liberty Center (246) - Riley Garretson 56, Audrey Bowers 61, Gwyn Murrey 61, Killian Garretson 68. Antwerp (No team score) - McCartney Lucas 42, Melanie Mills 47, Breanna Fulk 51. Crestview (No team score) - Ashley Matica 55, Elizabeth Jent 58, Mattie Leppard 63.
