At White Pines 

Fairview (210) - Lorelle Hetrick 45, Eva Wermer 53, Andrea Macsay 55, Jamie Reineck 57. Delta (243) - No Statistics 

At Pond-A-River

Archbold (190) - Carly Grime 44, Brayton Huffman 45, Aniyah Copeland 49, Alli Bickel 52. Liberty Center (246) - Riley Garretson 56, Audrey Bowers 61, Gwyn Murrey 61, Killian Garretson 68. Antwerp (No team score) - McCartney Lucas 42, Melanie Mills 47, Breanna Fulk 51. Crestview (No team score) - Ashley Matica 55, Elizabeth Jent 58, Mattie Leppard 63. 

