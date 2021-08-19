WAPAKONETA — Defiance continued its stellar start to the Western Buckeye League dual schedule on Tuesday as the Bulldogs’ girls golf team moved to 3-0 in dual matches with a 218-249 victory over host Wapakoneta.
Mallory Weaver’s 47 was 10 shots clear of the top score for Wapakoneta to earn medalist honors while Emily Wahl and Kennedy Zeller each shot 52’s. Kirsten Johnston rounded out the DHS scorecard with a 67.
In league action on Monday, Zeller’s career-best nine-hole round of 45 helped Defiance pick up a convincing league dual win over St. Marys. Weaver earned medalist honors with a 42.
Tuesday
At Wapakoneta Country Club
Defiance (218) — Mallory Weaver 47, Emily Wahl 52, Kennedy Zeller 52, Kirsten Johnston 67; Wapakoneta (249) — Payton Bowman 57, Paige Knapke 59, Alyssa Zwiebel 63, Ansley Newman 70, Alli McKivison 70.
Monday
At Northmoor
Defiance (207) — Mallory Weaver 42, Kennedy Zeller 45, Emily Wahl 51, Kirsten Johnston 69; St. Marys (245) — Renee Sweigart 56, Savannah Slater 61, Karley Birt 62.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.