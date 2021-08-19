WAPAKONETA — Defiance continued its stellar start to the Western Buckeye League dual schedule on Tuesday as the Bulldogs’ girls golf team moved to 3-0 in dual matches with a 218-249 victory over host Wapakoneta.

Mallory Weaver’s 47 was 10 shots clear of the top score for Wapakoneta to earn medalist honors while Emily Wahl and Kennedy Zeller each shot 52’s. Kirsten Johnston rounded out the DHS scorecard with a 67.

In league action on Monday, Zeller’s career-best nine-hole round of 45 helped Defiance pick up a convincing league dual win over St. Marys. Weaver earned medalist honors with a 42.

Tuesday

At Wapakoneta Country Club

Defiance (218) — Mallory Weaver 47, Emily Wahl 52, Kennedy Zeller 52, Kirsten Johnston 67; Wapakoneta (249) — Payton Bowman 57, Paige Knapke 59, Alyssa Zwiebel 63, Ansley Newman 70, Alli McKivison 70.

Monday

At Northmoor

Defiance (207) — Mallory Weaver 42, Kennedy Zeller 45, Emily Wahl 51, Kirsten Johnston 69; St. Marys (245) — Renee Sweigart 56, Savannah Slater 61, Karley Birt 62.

