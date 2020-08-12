The Defiance girls golf team finished in 13th place at the Colonial Golfers Club tournament Tuesday, shooting 452 as a team.
Mallory Weaver led the way for the Bulldogs, carding a 98.
Lima Central Catholic, who won the tournament by 42 strokes over Fairbanks, had two players come in under par. Mary Kelly Mulcahy fired a seven-under 65 and Erin Mulcahy was second overall with a one-under 71.
Colonial Golfers Club Tournament
Lima CC 304, Fairbanks 346, Hopewell-Loudon 365, Wapakoneta 373, Findlay 385, Coldwater 401, Delphos St. John's 408, Minster 421, Celina 424, Lima Shawnee 424, Lincolnview 433, Elmwood 446, Defiance 452 (Mallory Weaver 98, Aubrey Bujalski 107, Emily Wahl 122, Madison Daniels 125), Lexington 470, Parkway 561, Ottoville no team score (Allie Honigford 94, Lexie Honigford 113, Brooke Kortokrax 114).
