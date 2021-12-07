Fairview 57, Continental 20
SHERWOOD — Fairview staked out a 15-2 lead through eight minutes and made quick work of Continental in a 57-20 victory.
Carrie Zeedyk led the charge with 25 points, 15 rebounds and six assists for the 3-3 Apaches. Kaitlyn Zeedyk added 13 markers and six steals.
No statistics for Continental (0-5) were available as of press time.
CONTINENTAL (20) - No statistics.
FAIRVIEW (57) - K. Zeedyk 13; Singer 5; C. Zeedyk 25; Crites 7; Rhodes 4; Hammer 3.
Continental 2 7 7 4 - 20
Fairview 15 19 13 10 - 57
Wayne Trace 39, Heritage (Ind.) 35
MONROEVILLE, Ind. — Wayne Trace held off a fourth-quarter rally by host Heritage (Ind.) to move to 4-1 on the year with a 39-35 triumph.
Rachel Stoller put up 17 points and four rebounds for the Raiders, who led by 12 heading into the final stanza. Abby Moore and Rylee Troth chipped in nine points apiece against the Patriots (7-4).
WAYNE TRACE (39) - Troth 9; Moore 9; Whitman 0; Miller 0; Myers 0; Graham 4; Stoller 17; Sinn 0; Zartman 0. Totals 15-34 6-11 39.
HERITAGE (35) - Bickel 8; K. Zelt 8; Schane 6; Schultz 2; Gerardot 3; A. Zelt 8; Mullins 0; Scheumann 0. Totals 10-37 13-14 35.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 3-8 (Troth, Moore, Stoller), Heritage 2-15 (K. Zelt, Gerardot). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 26 (Moore 6), Heritage 25 (Bickel, A. Zelt, Mullins 5). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 16, Heritage 13.
Wayne Trace 13 7 11 8 - 39
Heritage 7 4 8 16 - 35
Napoleon 72, Maumee 27
MAUMEE — Napoleon stretched its win streak to 28 straight in dominant fashion as the Ladycats picked up a 72-27 road win in Northern Lakes League action at Maumee.
Sophie Chipps led three players in double figures with 18 points for Napoleon (6-0, 3-0 NLL). Emma Pedroza added 15 points while Ella Rausch netted 10.
NAPOLEON (72) - Sonnenberg 2; Ripke 0; Durham 0; Chipps 18; Badenhop 5; Macheck 6; Tassler 7; Oberhaus 4; Pedroza 15; Burill 3; Rausch 10; Bump 2. Totals 32-4-72.
MAUMEE (27) - Warncke 0; Westrick 4; Porter 4; Janes 0; O’Neill 0; Binkowski 3; Leonard 0; King 0; Schneider 2; Phillips 3; Freeman 0; Roper 11. Totals 12-1-27.
Three-point goals: Napoleon - Chipps 2, Badenhop, Burill. Maumee - Phillips, Binkowski.
Napoleon 16 24 21 11 - 72
Maumee 6 8 11 2 - 27
Reserves: Napoleon, 41-26.
North Central 35, Hilltop 23
PIONEER — North Central senior Madison Brown became the fourth Eagle to score 1,000 career points as NC earned a 35-23 home win over Hilltop in non-league action.
Brown finished with 14 points to lead the Eagles (4-3) while Isabelle Burnett and Darbi Stewart netted six points each.
Mia Hancock hit three treys for nine points to pace the Cadets (2-5).
HILLTOP (23) - Wiley 0; La. Baker 0; Li. Baker 7; Jones 3; Bailey 4; Hancock 9; Connolly 0; Le. Baker 0. Totals 8-4-23.
NORTH CENTRAL (35) - M. Brown 14; Balser 4; Burnett 6; Stewart 6; Bonney 5; R. Brown 0; Dominguez 0. Totals 13-7-35.
Three-point goals: Hilltop - Hancock 3. North Central - M. Brown, Burnett.
Hilltop 11 1 4 7 - 23
North Central 6 12 11 6 - 35
Reserves: North Central, 19-10.
Montpelier 37, Edon 25
EDON — After netting just 17 points through three quarters, Montpelier put up 20 points in the final stanza to down Edon 37-25 in non-league action.
Ariel Page paced the Locos (5-0) with 13 points while Kelsie Bumb and Jada Uribes had seven markers each.
Kerrin Towers’ seven points paced the Bombers, which fell to 6-0.
MONTPELIER (37) - Bumb 7; Humbarger 0; McGee 0; McCord 5; Taylor 5; Page 13; Uribes 7; Phongphiou 0; Hilliard 0. Totals 12-11-37.
EDON (25) - Towers 7; Mitchell 5; Hickman 0; Heinze 0; Al. Kaylor 2; Kiess 5; As. Kaylor 6. Totals 10-2-25.
Three-point goals: Montpelier - Page, Uribes. Edon - Towers, Mitchell, Kiess.
Montpelier 3 9 5 20 - 37
Edon 4 2 8 11 - 25
Reserves: Montpelier, 27-20.
Ottawa-Glandorf 42, Kalida 21
OTTAWA — After tallying over 70 points in its last win, Ottawa-Glandorf turned to defense to pick up its third victory with a 42-21 win over Kalida.
Chloe Glenn led the Titans (3-0) with 14 points and five rebounds as O-G forced Kalida (2-2) into 36 turnovers and allowed just 21 field goal attempts from the Wildcats.
Brooke Erhart and Livia Recker hit two treys each to pace Kalida with six points.
KALIDA (21) - Erhart 6; L. Recker 6; Hovest 4; Vennekotter 2; W. Unverferth 2; Bockrath 1; Burgei 0; Kuhlman 0; C. Recker 0; A. Unverferth 0. Totals 8-21 1-2 21.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (42) - Glenn 14; E. Kaufman 9; Grotehouse 6; Schroeder 3; Aldrich 2; K. Kaufman 2; E. Brinkman 2; Haselman 2; frey 2; C. Brinkman 0; Kimmet 0; Siefker 0. Totals 18-50 4-9 42.
Three-point goals: Kalida 4-10 (Erhart 2, L. Recker 2), Ottawa-Glandorf 2-6 (Grotehouse, Schroeder). Rebounds: Kalida 16 (Erhart, Hovest 5), Ottawa-Glandorf 22 (Glenn). Turnovers: Kalida 36, Ottawa-Glandorf 18.
Kalida 5 5 8 3 - 21
Ottawa-Glandorf 10 11 13 8 - 42
Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 41-34.
