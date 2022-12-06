CONTINENTAL — Fairview senior Carrie Zeedyk nailed five 3-pointers and poured in 23 points to lead the Apaches past Continental, 65-32.
Zeedyk added seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in the win for the Apaches (4-2). Allison Rhodes added 15 points and nine boards while Haley Hammer scored 11 points.
Bryn Tegenkamp netted over half the points for the Pirates (0-5) with 19 markers.
FAIRVIEW (65) - Mavis 2; Singer 2; Zeedyk 23; Sharp 3; Crites 3; Rhodes 15; Merritt 2; Hammer 11; Taylor 4. Totals 25-6-65.
CONTINENTAL (32) - Knowles 2; Shock 3; Tegenkamp 19; Logan 0; Cordes 4; Searfoss 0; Rose 2; Crossgrove 2. Totals 14-1-32.
Three-point goals: Fairview - Zeedyk 5, Sharp, Crites, Rhodes, Hammer. Continental - Tegenkamp 2, Shock.
Fairview 15 22 18 10 - 65
Continental 7 6 12 7 - 32
Reserves: Fairview, 36-19.
Napoleon 58, Maumee 35
MAUMEE — Napoleon clamped down in the middle two quarters in a 58-35 Northern Lakes League win at Maumee, outscoring the Panthers 40-12 in that span.
Makayla Kruse led three Ladycats in double figures with 16 points and two treys for Napoleon (4-2, 2-2 NLL), which out-rebounded Maumee (0-4, 0-3 NLL) 35-17. Sophie Chipps and Ella Tassler netted 13 points apiece.
NAPOLEON (58) - Sonnenberg 0; Ripke 2; Rosebrook 5; M. Kruse 16; Chipps 13; Huddle 4; L. Kruse 3; Tassler 13; Schnitkey 0; Burill 2; Smith 0; Butler 0. Totals 21-51 11-16 58.
MAUMEE (35) - O’Neill 0; Porter 18; Smith 4; Miller 0; Hughes 1; Binkowski 4; Calopietro 2; James 6; Bischoff 0. Totals 13-41 6-7 35.
Three-point goals: Napoleon 3-11 (M. Kruse 2, Chipps), Maumee 1-7 (Porter). Rebounds: Napoleon 35, Maumee 17.
Napoleon 15 19 21 3 - 58
Maumee 9 2 10 14 - 35
Reserves: Napoleon, 55-21.
Holgate 40, North Baltimore 30
HOLGATE — Holgate broke open a four-point halftime lead by outscoring North Baltimore 13-5 in the third period en route to a 40-30 victory.
Madison Clark netted 11 points to pace Holgate (2-2), which forced North Baltimore (0-5) into 26 turnovers. Lexa Schuller added eight points.
NORTH BALTIMORE (30) - Cotterman 2; Lennard 4; Allison 2; Ducat 2; Feehan 9; Paynter 0; Andrich 11. Totals 11-5-30.
HOLGATE (40) - Tijerina 0; Bower 4; O. Blaker 4; Wilhelm 6; Schuller 8; Altman 3; I. Blaker 3; Clark 11. Totals 18-3-40.
Three-point goals: North Baltimore - Andrich 2, Lennard. Holgate - I. Blaker. Turnovers: North Baltimore 26, Holgate 17.
N. Baltimore 5 8 5 12 - 30
Holgate 10 7 13 10 - 40
Montpelier 46, Edon 40
MONTPELIER — Kelsie Bumb poured in 24 points for Montpelier as the Locos nabbed a 46-40 non-league win over visiting Edon.
Bumb hit a pair of treys with 13 of the 24 points coming in the middle two quarters for Montpelier (4-1). Jada Uribes netted nine points to help the cause.
Natalie Wofford scored 13 of her 17 points in the second half in the loss for the Bombers (2-5).
EDON (40) - Wofford 17; Gr. Ripke 2; Craven 6; Briner 3; Derck 0; Hickman 8; Ge. Ripke 0; Rombouts 0; Gearig 4. Totals 18-4-40.
MONTPELIER (46) - Bumb 24; Hillard 0; McGee 7; Mahan 0; Grime 0; Taylor 2; Hopper 4; Uribes 9. Totals 18-8-46.
Three-point goals: Edon - none. Montpelier - Bumb 2.
Edon 4 7 13 16 - 40
Montpelier 9 13 12 12 - 46
Reserves: Montpelier, 28-20.
Hilltop 51, North Central 26
WEST UNITY — Hilltop held North Central to two first-quarter points en route to a 51-26 non-conference triumph.
Libbie Baker was dominant with 27 points in the win for the Cadets (4-3), which forced 22 turnovers. Jayma Bailey hit three longballs and put up 14 points.
Makinzy King’s 10 points were tops for North Central, which fell to 0-6.
NORTH CENTRAL (26) - Meyers 4; Cruz 4; Zimmerman 4; Turner 2; Dominguez 2; King 10; Wright 0. Totals 12-2-26.
HILLTOP (51) - Brown 0; Dickinson 0; Routt 3; Baker 27; Bailey 14; Hancock 7. Totals 18-12-51.
Three-point goals: North Central - none. Hilltop - Bailey 3. Turnovers: North Central 22, Hilltop 15.
North Central 2 6 12 6 - 26
HIlltop 14 14 5 18 - 51
Reserves: North Central, 24-14.
