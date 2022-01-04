WAUSEON — Wauseon staked out a 19-6 first-quarter lead and flexed its muscle against visiting Defiance on Tuesday in girls hoops action as the No. 4 Indians defeated the Bulldogs 68-26.
Marisa Seiler scored 17 of her 22 points in the first half for the Tribe (9-1), which added to the lead with a 22-12 second stanza. Hayley Meyer poured in eight field goals and added 17 points for Wauseon while Autumn Pelok netted 13.
Eight different players found the scoring column for the Bulldogs (0-10). Elizabeth Hoffman hit a 3-pointer and a fourth-quarter bucket to lead Defiance with five points while Maddi Bloomfield, Kinley Maynard and Mira Horvath all scored four points apiece.
Defiance will return to action Thursday with its first home tilt of 2022 with Division II No. 15 Lima Shawnee visiting in Western Buckeye League action.
DEFIANCE (26) - Moats 3; Wahl 0; Hohenberger 2; Garcia 2; Bloomfield 4; Zapata 0; Maynard 4; Hoffman 5; Medina 2; Horvath 4; Weaver 0. Totals 10-4-26.
WAUSEON (68) - Stasa 2; Tester 2; Strain 0; Au. Pelok 13; Reckner 0; Rodriguez 3; Seiler 22; Ehrsam 0; Carroll 9; Av. Pelok 0; Meyer 17. Totals 27-7-68.
Three-point goals: Defiance - Hoffman, Moats. Wauseon - Seiler 3, Au. Pelok 2, Rodriguez, Carroll.
Defiance 6 12 4 4 - 26
Wauseon 19 22 17 10 - 68
Reserves: Wauseon, 32-16.
