BRYAN — For the second straight game, Napoleon took off to a double-digit lead, then needed to hang on as the newly-minted top-ranked team in the state in Division II made the trip to Bryan on Tuesday and defeated the No. 11 Golden Bears, 47-43.
“We have a lot of players who have experience in these types of games,” said Napoleon coach Corey Kreinbrink. “They came ready to go and thank goodness. I thought Bryan, at times, outplayed us. They did a lot of things well. That’s a really good team we had to find for our lives to hold off tonight.”
Bryan (8-1) battled back to make it a game after trailing 18-2 following the opening period. The Bears quickly cut into the lead when McKendry Semer split a pair of free throws, Reese Grothaus drove to the bucket and Delilah Taylor hit a nice teardrop in the lane, all in the first two-and-a-half minutes of the second period.
“You can’t do that against the No. 1 team in the state,” Bryan coach Todd Grosjean said of falling behind early to the 9-1 Wildcats. “We played from behind, uphill, most of the game. I give our kids a lot of credit. They bury people. People don’t battle and they find ways to get runouts and layups and extend it. Our kids got stops. The second quarter was huge.”
Kalli Helberg ended a long scoring drought for Napoleon with a pair of free throws, but Bryan had an answer when Kloee Antigo scored. It forced Napoleon to call a timeout with 4:15 left in the half, with the score now 20-9.
The stoppage also allowed Napoleon to back off the full court pressure after Bryan was able to break it.
“They were doing a good job of attack it,” Kreinbrink said of the Bears. “They were getting 2-on-1’s and 3-on-1’s and we stopped scoring. We were just scrambling defensively.”
The lead grew back to 11 at the half when Taylor Strock closed the half for the ‘Cats with a pair of free throws.
The game really tightened up in the third period. Napoleon led 32-19 when Bryan put another run together. Grothaus, who led the Bears with 12 points, got to the line for a pair of free points, then Allie Zimmerman and Semer each scored in the paint to make the score 32-25, and it forced Napoleon to use a timeout.
“We told our kids they were going to have to make plays,” Grosjean said of the comeback. “They know all of our sets. There are no secrets anymore. Corey is too good of a coach. He’s going to have every film of us we have this year. We played with no fear.”
Once play resumed, Grothaus canned a trey to tightened the game to 32-28. Napoleon finally got a score for the first time in four minutes when Emma Perdoza answered with a triple of her own.
The final period saw the two teams strike and counter-strike. With the margin still at four points, Napoleon gave itself some distance when Strock, off a pass from Pedroza, went up with her left hand and scored. Ressler added a tougher floater in traffic to push the lead back to 41-33 with 3:18 to go.
“We have a lot of kids who can handle the basketball,” stated the Napoleon coach. “We had a couple turnovers we weren’t very pleased with. We found enough ways to get stops at the end.”
Bryan was still hanging around late in the game. Napoleon got to the line, but Shallyn Miley came up with a three-point play to make it a 43-38 game with 25 seconds left. Strock closed the game by going 4-of-4 from the charity stripe for Napoleon. In between her tosses, Addie Arnold drilled a trey to cut the lead to four.
With the Napoleon defense playing back, Taylor added one final score to make the final 47-43.
“We found a way, and that’s what we came here for,” added Kreinbrink.
The ‘Cats wasted no time jumping out to a huge lead early in the contest. Pedroza dropped in the first five points of the game in 40 seconds, prompting a quick timeout by the Bears. Sophie Chipps and Strock added scores later in the period as the lead grew to 9-0.
“We were really happy with the start, but there are a lot of things we need to clean up throughout the game,” said Kreinbrink.
Bryan, who committed 6 turnovers and shot 1-of-11 in the opening period, got its only score in the initial period when Semer was able to knock down a shot to make it 9-2, but Ressler hit a trey from deep off the wing, then Strock knocked down a pair, the final over the Bryan zone, to make the score 18-2 after one period.
“That first quarter dug us a hole that came back to haunt us,” explained the Bryan coach.
Strock led Napoleon with 20 points.
Bryan will head back to action Friday against Wauseon in a key contest in the NWOAL.
“We just have to get better,” Grosjean said of getting back into league play. “We compete so hard in practice every day. They’ll come back, roll their sleeves up and find a way to get better.”
NAPOLEON (47) – Durham 0; Chipps 7; Hopkins 0; Strock 20; Pedroza 8; Helberg 4; Rausch 0; Ressler 8. Totals 14-35 12-15 47.
BRYAN (43) – D. Taylor 4; Semer 7; Miley 9; Grothaus 12; Zimmerman 2; Lamberson 2; Arnold 7; Antigo 2. Totals 14-37 11-15 43.
Three-point goals: Napoleon – Strock 2, Pedroza 2, Ressler 2, Chipps. Bryan – Grothaus 2, Arnold 2. Rebounds: Napoleon 19, Bryan 34. Turnovers: Napoleon 9, Bryan 15.
Napoleon 18 7 10 12 – 47
Bryan 2 12 15 14 – 43
Reserves: Bryan, 23-18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.