OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf scored 23 straight points in the first quarter and cruised past Tinora 60-28 to move to 3-0 on the young season in Tuesday girls basketball action.
Kelsey Erford’s 17 points led the ledger for the Titans while Katie and Erin Kaufman tallied eight and seven points, respectively.
Liv Mueller and Madeline Zachrich scored six points each to lead Tinora (0-1).
TINORA (28) - Meyer 2; Frazer 2; Harr 2; Wachtman 2; Okuley 5; Mueller 6; Gray 3; Zachrich 6.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (60) - Erford 17; K. Kaufman 8; E. Kaufman 7; Hanselmann 6; Glenn 6; Siefker 5; Aldrich 4; Okuley 2; Fortman 2; Horstman 2; Krouse 1.
Tinora 3 3 10 12 - 28
Ottawa-Glandorf 23 19 9 9 - 60
Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 42-35.
Paulding 55, Antwerp 41
ANTWERP — Paulding placed three players in double figures as the Panthers moved to 2-0 with a 55-41 win over county rival Antwerp.
Janae Pease paced Paulding with 15 points while Audrey Giesige and Sadie Estle added a dozen each.
Ali Reinhart hit a pair of 3-pointers and paced Antwerp (1-1) with 12 points.
PAULDING (55) - Schweller 5; Parrett 8; Pease 15; Suffel 0; Manz 2; Kuckuck 1; Giesige 12; Estle 12. Totals 20-10-55.
ANTWERP (41) - Miller 0; Reinhart 12; Coppes 5; Recker 6; Reinhart 0; Schuette 5; McMichael 5; Jewell 2; Brewer 6; Fulk 0. Totals 14-9-41.
Three-point goals: Paulding - Parrett 2, Schweller, Pease, Giesige. Antwerp - Reinhart 2, Schuette, McMichael.
Paulding 16 10 22 7 - 55
Antwerp 8 10 7 16 - 41
Reserves: Antwerp, 33-22.
Bryan 66, Holgate 17
HOLGATE — A total of 11 players scored for Bryan as the Lady Bears improved to 2-0 on the season with a 66-17 thumping of Holgate.
Reese Grothaus led the attack for Bryan (2-0) with 16 points. McKendry Semer also finished in double digits with 10 points.
Carissa Meyer led Holgate with five points.
BRYAN (66) - D. Taylor 4, Thiel 8, Voigt 2, Semer 10, Miley 7, Grothaus 16, Zimmerman 6, B. Taylor 4, Lamberson 2, Arnold 2, Langenderfer 0, Long 5, Smith 0. Totals 21-21-66.
HOLGATE (17) - Blaker 0, Izor 0, Willett 0, Schuller 4, Altman 0, Meyer 5, Taylor 2, Clark 4, Eis 3. Totals 7-2-17.
Three-point goals: Bryan - Grothaus 3. Holgate - Meyer.
Bryan 23 19 12 12 - 66
Holgate 0 4 5 8 - 17
Eastwood 60, Archbold 35
PEMBERVILLE — Archbold fell behind 14-5 after one quarter and came up short against Eastwood in a 60-35 setback.
Brenna Moenter put up 16 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (1-0) while Aubrey Haas netted 14.
Addi Ziegler tallied 12 points to pace the Bluestreaks (1-1), which were plagued by 31 turnovers.
ARCHBOLD (35) - Gensler 2; McQuade 3; Sauder 5; Garrow 2; Ziegler 12; Phillips 6; Rupp 4; Moyer 1. Totals 14-5-35.
EASTWOOD (60) - Buehler 2; Ameling 5; Haas 14; Sheets 4; King 2; Sandberg 0; Gedert 2; Luidhardt 9; Moenter 16; M. Souder 4; J. Souder 2. Totals 24-11-60.
Three-point goals: Archbold - Sauder, Ziegler. Eastwood - Ameling. Rebounds: Archbold 25 (Rupp 5), Eastwood 33 (Moenter 7). Turnovers: Archbold 31, Eastwood 24.
Archbold 5 7 13 10 - 35
Eastwood 14 11 15 20 - 60
Reserves: Eastwood, 33-26.
Evergreen 56, Cardinal Stritch 20
OREGON — Evergreen had three players finish in double digits as the Vikings opened the season with a 56-20 win at Cardinal Stritch.
Bekah Bowser paced Evergreen with 15 points. Morgan Foster added 11 and Macy Chamberlain pitched in 10 points.
Samantha Turner had eight points for the Lady Cardinals.
EVERGREEN (56) – Riggs 1, Foster 11, Woodring 7, Bowser 15, Serma 0, Schuster 6, Chamberlain 10, Lumbrezer 6. Totals 19-11-56.
CARDINAL STRITCH (20) – Conray 0, Hughes 4, Garman 2, Turner 8, Peek 0, Cronin 4, Fellman 0, Conley 0, Quiroga 2, Borragiana 0, Husill 0. Totals 9-1-20.
Three-point goals: Evergreen – Bowser 2, Schuster 2, Chamberlain 2, Woodring. Cardinal Stritch – Turner.
Evergreen 19 12 16 9 – 56
Cardinal Stritch 8 6 1 5 – 20
Lake 51, Swanton 34
SWANTON — Lake took a 13-3 lead after one quarter and held that advantage throughout the game in a 51-34 win dropped Swanton to 0-2.
Hayley St. John led Lake () with 16 points. Delani Robinson chipped in 13 points.
Aricka Lutz led Swanton with 11 points.
LAKE (51) – Ayers 8, Materni 0, Delventhal 0, St. John 16, Gladieux 8, DeWese 0, Enright 6, Robinson 13, Staczek 0, Rymers 0, Sigler 0. Totals 22-2-51.
SWANTON (34) – Taylor 4, Hendricks 0, Floyd 6, Keaton 0, Ar. Lutz 11, Nelson 4, Eitniear 2, Av. Lutz 7, Pelland 0, Haselman 0. Totals 15-3-34.
Three-point goals: Robinson 3, Gladieux 2. Swanton – Av. Lutz.
Lake 13 7 16 15 – 51
Swanton 3 10 8 13 - 34
Delta 58, Toledo Whitmer 42
DELTA — Braelyn Wymer paced three Delta players in double figures with 16 points as the Panthers downed Toledo Whitmer, 58-42.
Wymer added four steals, three rebounds and two blocks to her total for Delta (3-0) while Brooklyn Green and Khloe Weber each scored 12 points.
Sydney Borer hit three longballs and paced Whitmer (0-1) with 13 points.
TOLEDO WHITMER (42) - Borer 13; Jones 11; Colbert 3; Shoup 11; Mendoza 2; Mininger 2. Totals 16-6-42.
DELTA (58) - Ford 3; Rouleau 7; Bra. Wymer 16; Green 12; Bro. Wymer 6; Haas 0; Munger 0; Burres 3; Weber 12. Totals 20-60 13-23 58.
Three-point goals: Whitmer - Borer 3, Jones 2, Colbert. Delta - Bra. Wymer 2, Ford, Rouleau, Burres. Rebounds: Whitmer 17, Delta 32 (Green, Bro. Wymer 7). Turnovers: Whitmer 20, Delta 13.
Tol. Whitmer 8 8 9 17 - 42
Delta 16 13 13 16 - 58
Hilltop 40, Pettisville 22
PETTISVILLE — Hilltop imoproved to 2-0 and opened BBC action with a win as the Cadets handled Pettisville, 40-22.
Kodi Brenner had 12 points to lead Hilltop. Leanna Baker added 10 points.
Alli King led Pettisville (0-2, 0-1 BBC) with six points.
HILLTOP (40) – La. Baker 4, Bailey 5, Barnum 2, Connolly 2, Le. Baker 10, Maddox 5, Brenner 12. Totals 17-4-40.
PETTISVILLE (22) – Grieser 5, Hartzler 4, Grimm 2, King 6, Crawford 5. Totals 8-5-22.
Three-point goals: Hilltop – Bailey, Brenner. Pettisville – Grieser.
Hilltop 11 9 16 4 – 40
Pettisville 3 8 6 5 – 22
Lima Shawnee 50, Columbus Grove 47
COLUMBUS GROVE — Visiting Lima Shawnee outscored Columbus Grove 9-4 in the final period to score a 50-47 non-league win on Tuesday.
Three players ended in double digits for Shawnee (2-0). Zoe Best led all scorer with 18 points, Grace Freiberger added 15 points and Hailee Conrad tallied 12 points.
Kenzie King led Columbus Grove (0-1) with 14 points.
LIMA SHAWNEE (50) – Best 18, Conrad 12, Smith 1, Freiberger 15, Stahler 2, Pearson 2. Totals 17-12-50.
COLUMBUS GROVE (47) – Halker 2, Sautter 9, Fortman 6, Downing 9, S. Schroeder 3, King 14, Ridenour 4. Tota;s 16-9-47.
Three-point goals: Lima Shawnee – Best 3, Freiberger. Columbus Grove – King 3, Fortman, Downing, S. Schroeder. Rebounds: Lima Shawnee 36, Columbus Grove 31 (Sautter 6). Turnovers: Lima Shawnee 23, Columbus Grove 15.
Lima Shawnee 17 16 8 9 – 50
Columbus Grove 9 17 17 4 - 47
St. Marys 30, Kalida 19
ST. MARYS — With points at a premium, St. Marys held Kalida scoreless in the fourth quarter for a 30-19 victory.
Kendall Dieringer netted 10 points in the win for the Roughriders (2-0), which blanked Kalida 11-0 in the fourth quarter.
Brooke Vennekotter’s six points were tops for the Wildcats (0-2) as the Maroon and Gold shot just 25 percent (8-of-32) from the field.
KALIDA (19) - Vennekotter 6; Siebeneck 5; Hovest 2; Schmitz 2; Klausing 2; Recker 2; Smith 0. Totals 8-32 0-6 19.
ST. MARYS (30) - Dieringer 10; Tennant 7; Rivane 6; Felver 4; Menker 3; Rable 0; McGlothen 0; Birt 0. Totals 12-37 4-5 30.
Three-point goals: Kalida - Vennekotter 2, Siebeneck. St. Marys - Dieringer, Menker. Rebounds: Kalida 22 (Hovest 6), St. Marys 19 (Tennant 4). Turnovers: Kalida 19, St. Marys 12.
Kalida 10 7 2 0 - 19
St. Marys 8 5 6 11 - 30
