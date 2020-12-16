HAMLER -- Tinora had 13 players record at least a point as the Rams dominated the second half against Patrick Henry in a 66-33 victory.
Kylee Okuley drained four longballs and scored 14 points to pace the Rams (4-4) while Maggi Nagel, Emily Harr and Amanda Meyer each netted seven.
Karsyn Weber’s 13 points and seven rebounds led the way for PH (0-5), which committed 34 turnovers. Kayla Prigge chipped in 10.
TINORA (66) - Ky. Okuley 14; Nagel 7; Harr 7; Meyer 7; Norden 6; Mueller 5; Wachtman 5; Gray 4; Ka. Okuley 3; Wiemken 3; Zachrich 2; Lee 2; Frazer 1. Totals 25-7-66.
PATRICK HENRY (33) - Weber 13; K. Prigge 10; Vance 5; Fintel 3; M. Prigge 2. Totals 10-12-33.
Three-point goals: Tinora - Ky. Okuley 4, Harr, Meyer, Muller, Wiemken. Patrick Henry - K. Prigge. Rebounds: Tinora 24 (Meyer 5), Patrick Henry 30 (Weber, Vance, Fintel 7). Turnovers: Tinora 24, Patrick Henry 34.
Tinora 8 21 18 19 - 66
Patrick Henry 9 12 4 8 - 33
Reserves: Tinora, 26-13.
Fairview 52, Delta 29
SHERWOOD -- Despite being outscored 9-0 in the second quarter, Fairview roared back in the third with a 21-6 edge to secure a 52-29 home win over Delta.
Karrie Smith put up 12 points and three rebounds for the Apaches (5-0) while Kiersten Cline and Carrie Zeedyk each netted nine.
Braelyn Wymer and Brooklyn Green each scored 11 for the Panthers (3-2), which shot 10-39 from the field for the game.
DELTA (29) - Bre. Wymer 11; Green 11; Rouleau 4; Bro. Wymer 1; Weber 1; Munger 1. Totals 10-39 7-12 29.
FAIRVIEW (52) - O. Ricica 5; Cline 9; Smith 12; Zeedyk 9; P. Ricica 4; Rhodes 4; Crites 7; Singer 2. Totals 19-50 9-13 52.
Three-point goals: Delta 2-17 (Bra. Wymer, Green), Fairview 5-14 (Smith 2, Cline, Zeedyk, O. Ricica). Rebounds: Fairview 39 (P. Ricica 6), Delta 27. Turnovers: Delta 19, Fairview 18.
Delta 4 9 6 10 - 29
Fairview 15 0 21 16 - 52
Reserves: Fairview, 17-12 (two quarters).
Holgate 31, Paulding 27
HOLGATE -- Holgate held Paulding to a season-low 27 points and dealt the Panthers their first loss of the season in a 31-27 victory at “The Tiger Cage.”
Lexa Schuller hit four of her five field goals in the second half, scoring a team-high 12 points for the Tigers (2-5).
Maggie Manz and Janae Pease each scored eight to lead Paulding (7-1), which was held 35 points below their season scoring average.
PAULDING (27) - Schweller 0; Parrett 5; Pease 8; Egnor 2; Suffel 0; Manz 8; Kuckuck 0; Estle 4. Totals 9-6-27.
HOLGATE (31) - Blaker 2; Izor 0; Willett 0; Schuller 12; Altman 6; Meyer 5; Clark 2; Eis 4. Totals 12-7-31.
Three-point goals: Paulding - Manz 2, Parrett. Holgate - none. Turnovers: Paulding 19, Holgate 22.
Paulding 10 5 8 4 - 27
Holgate 6 4 13 8 - 31
Reserves: Paulding, 24-18.
Wayne Trace 56, Van Wert 43
HAVILAND -- Wayne Trace had three players score in double figures as the Raiders staked a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and downed Van Wert, 56-43.
Katrina Stoller tallied 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Wyane Trace (2-3) while Gracie Shepherd and Sydnee Sinn added 15 and 10 markers, respectively.
Alexia Barnhart’s 19 points paced the Cougars (4-2) while Sofi Houg added 13 tallies.
VAN WERT (43) - Young 0; Barnhart 19; Smith 7; Wise 0; Welch 0; Houg 13; Rickard 2; Schaufelberger 2. Totals 15-42 8-12 43.
WAYNE TRACE (56) - Moore 5; Sinn 10; Shepherd 15; Graham 2; K. Stoller 20; R. Stoller 4; Mead 0; A. Stoller 0. Totals 21-45 8-12 56.
Three-point goals: Van Wert 5-18 (Barnhart 4, Smith), Wayne Trace 6-13 (Sinn 2, K. Stoller 2, R. Stoller, Moore). Rebounds: Van Wert 30 (Rickard 5), Wayne Trace 23 (K. Stoller 9). Turnovers: Van Wert 17, Wayne Trace 8.
Van Wert 0 12 15 16 - 43
Wayne Trace 14 11 19 12 - 56
Reserves: Van Wert, 26-11.
Archbold 57, Pettisville 15
ARCHBOLD -- Archbold stifled Pettisville to single digits in all four quarters to roll past the Blackbirds, 57-15.
Kylie Sauder hit nine shots from the field in a 22-point night for the Bluestreaks (3-3) while Harley Phillips netted 10.
Grace Crawford’s seven points paced Pettisville, which fell to 0-4.
PETTISVILLE (15) - Grieser 0; Hartzler 0; Klopfenstein 2; Grimm 2; Minchella 0; Strauss 0; Plank 1; King 3; Beck 0; Crawford 7. Totals 6-20 3-5 15.
ARCHBOLD (57) - Hostetler 4; Gensler 0; McQuade 4; Grime 5; Garrow 0; Sauder 22; Ziegler 8; Moyer 4; Philips 10. Totals 22-58 9-17 57.
Three-point goals: Pettisville 0-2, Archbold 4-20 (Hostetler, Grime, Sauder, Phillips). Rebounds: Pettisville 24, Archbold 27. Turnovers: Pettisville 33, Archbold 6.
Pettisville 2 4 6 3 - 15
Archbold 18 15 11 13 - 57
Reserves: Archbold, 54-3.
Columbus Grove 33, Kalida 30 (OT)
KALIDA -- Despite being held scoreless in the fourth quarter, Columbus Grove rallied in overtime to claim a 33-30 win at Kalida in Putnam County League action.
Erin Downing tallied nine points and 11 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs (4-3, 2-0 PCL) while Kenzie King added nine points and four steals.
Grace Klausing hit four 3-pointers and scored 21 of the 30 points for Kalida (1-3, 0-1 PCL).
COLUMBUS GROVE (33) - Halker 6; Sautter 4; Fortman 0; Downing 9; Clement 2; S. Schroeder 3; King 9. Totals 9-30 9-13 33.
KALIDA (30) - Siebeneck 4, Klausing 21; Erhart 4; Hovest 1. Totals 10-40 6-8 30.
Three-point goals: Columbus Grove 6-11 (Halker 2, Downing 2, S. Schroeder, King), Kalida 4-16 (Klausing 4). Rebounds: Columbus Grove 25 (Downing 11), Kalida 15. Turnovers: Columbus Grove 17, Kalida 11.
Columbus Grove 9 9 7 0 8 - 33
Kalida 7 5 6 7 5 - 30
Reserves: Columbus Grove, 26-7.
Miller City 46, Leipsic 34
LEIPSIC -- Miller City kept itself in the PCL mix with a 46-34 road win over Leipsic.
Natalie Koenig scored 18 points to lead the way for Miller City (4-1, 1-1 PCL) while Abi Lammers and Grace Pfau netted 11 and 10 markers, respectively.
Henry scored nine points to top the ledger for Leipsic, which fell to (1-2, 1-1 PCL).
MILLER CITY (46) - Lammers 11; Kuhlman 3; Koenig 18; Reyna 2; Pfau 10; M. Otto 2. Totals 14-13-46.
LEIPSIC (34) - Kirkendall 2; Henry 9; J. Hermiller 6; M. Hermiller 2; Langhals 6; Haselman 6; Martinez 3. Totals 14-3-34.
Three-point goals: Miller City 0 Lammers 2, Pfau 2, Kuhlman. Leipsic - Henry, J. Hermiller, Martinez.
Miller City 8 13 17 8 - 46
Leipsic 7 6 8 13 - 34
