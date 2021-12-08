Tinora freshman Nova Okuley knocked down a program record-tying seven threes Tuesday night to help the Rams defeat Archbold 50-46 in the Defiance Physical Therapy Classic championship. Ayersville defeated Defiance 58-32 in the consolation match.
If one had left after the first half, they would have never guessed that record breaking offensive numbers were about to be set in the second half. Tinora led the Bluestreaks just 18-16, and the two teams combined for 20 turnovers.
It wasn’t exactly a pretty sight, and Tinora head coach Kyle Tietje knew it. But the Rams were still up by two, and a lead is all he could ask for in a lackluster offensive first half.
“We didn’t play particularly well offensively in that first half but I liked the way our girls fought and were able to keep us in it despite our troubles shooting,” Tietje said.
The second half was much different, with Tinora coming up just one point short of matching their first half total of 18 in the third quarter alone. The reason was in large part Okuley’s hot shooting, but it was the end of the first half that propelled her hot hand into action.
With under a minute remaining in the first half, the Rams turned the ball over and gave up wide open transition layups on two consecutive plays, giving Archbold a 16-15 lead. The next time up the floor Archbold tipped a pass, but Tinora regained possession and the ball found its way into the hands of Okuley who knocked down her second three of the game and gave Tinora the lead at half.
For Tietje, that shot was the most important of the game.
“The momentum was swinging to their side but the biggest thing it did was it got Nova going, I mean what did she have, five threes in the second half? So that was the biggest thing for us. It was the biggest shot of the game,” Tietje said.
Archbold regained some momentum out of halftime, with Addison Moyer knocking down a three to put the Bluestreaks back out in front by one. But the Pilots employed a full-court press, and it gave the Bluestreaks trouble as they turned the ball over five times in a two-minute span of the third quarter.
That allowed the Rams to go on a 17-8 run and at the end of the third quarter, they led 35-27.
“We just didn’t do a good job of handling their full court pressure in the second half,” Archbold head coach Brian Ziegler said. “We had some girls that backed down from the pressure and didn’t want to come get the ball and you can’t let your point guard go one on three in the backcourt.”
Out of the third quarter, Okuley’s hot streak reached its peak, as she knocked down back-to-back three-pointers to stretch Tinora’s lead to 41-30 and force Archbold to call timeout. She wasn’t done there either though as she rained down another three making the score 44-30 with just over six minutes left in the quarter.
But the Bluesteaks didn’t back down here as they were able to get some defensive stops late and bring Tinora’s lead down to just three with only a minute remaining. The Bluestreaks were forced to foul though and key free throws from Okuley and Anna Gray were the final nail in the coffin.
“I thought we were one stop away at the end of that game from closing it out and we just never seemed to be able to get it,” Tietje said. “But we did a really good job of knocking down our free throws and getting enough stops to stem their comeback.”
“I was really proud of the way we fought back in that second half and cut it to a one score game. I thought we played with a good intensity through to the end,” Ziegler said.
Okuley finished the game with 26 points and also led the team in rebounding with six. It was a game that in her words was certainly the best that she has ever had in her very young varsity career.
“I felt confident in my shots. I thought my teammates were really good at getting me the ball,” Okuley said. “I'm really proud of myself. And I'm really proud of my team because I couldn’t have done it without them.”
Junior Liv Mueller was second on the team with 12 points. Both players were named to the DPT All-Tournament team with Okuley being named Most Valuable Player.
Karsyn Hostetler led the way for Archbold with 15 points on three from long distance. Addi Ziegler, who was also named to the all-tournament team, was second on the team with 14.
The first game of the night was a landslide 58-32 victory for Ayersville (4-1) in the consolation match against Defiance (0-5).
The Pilots got out to a good start but Defiance hung tough as Ayersville led 16-13 after one. But a 5-0 run by Ayersville to start the second quarter combined with Defiance scoring just four in the entire quarter kickstarted things for the Pilots.
Defiance head coach Nate Headley knew that his team could play better than it did in the first half, but he was encouraged by only trailing 25-17 at halftime.
“When we play from behind we always have a tough time,” Headley said. “I thought we did a good job of handling a slow start and being able to battle back. Their length bothered us more than we were prepared for as far as just anticipating them getting their hands on a lot of balls that we didn’t.”
That encouragement quickly faded in the third quarter, as an onslaught of hard driving layups by Ayersville started them on another 6-0 run to start the second half and push their lead to 14.
“We just had some defensive breakdowns and they were able to run out some layups. The got a few really easy buckets in a row and then we weren’t able to convert on offense to keep it close,” Headley said.
It was too big of a hole for Defiance to dig out of and they ultimately fell for the fifth-straight time to open the season.
Sophomore Ally Schindler led all scorers in the game with 17 points and was named to the DPT All-Tournament team. Junior Kaylee Dockery added 15. Maci Froelich had a big night on the boards grabbing 13 rebounds while also adding five points.
“We had a heartbreaker last night losing to Archbold but the girls responded well to that tonight. They did a great job from top to bottom,” Ayersville head coach Tim Nicely said.
Junior Mira Horvath led the Bulldogs with 11 and was named to the all-tournament team. Fellow junior Kinley Maynard added seven.
DPT Classic at Defiance High School
Finals
Tinora 50, Archbold 46
ARCHBOLD (46) — Hosteltler 15; Ziegler 14; McQuade 7; Moyer 5; Rupp 2; Phillips 2; Mello 2.
TINORA (50) — N. Okuley 26; Mueller 12; Gray 6; K. Okuley 2; Harr 2; Meyer 2.
Three-point goals: Archbold - Hostetler 3, Moyer. Tinora - N. Okuley 7. Rebounds: Tinora 25 (N. Okuley 6), Archbold 23 (Moyer 5). Turnovers: Archbold 20, Tinora 18.
Archbold 6 10 11 19 - 46
Tinora 8 10 17 15 - 50
Reserves: Tinora 34, Archbold 24.
Consolation
Ayersville 58, Defiance 32
AYERSVILLE (58) — Schindler 17; Dockery 15; Sheets 8; Craft 7; Froelich 5; Okuley 4; Killgallon 2; McGuire 0; Becher 0; Manon 0. Totals: 24-1-7-58.
DEFIANCE (32) — Horavath 13; Maynard 7; Moats 3; Wahl 3; Hoffman 3; Garcia 2; Bloomfield 1; Brenner 0; Zapata 0; Harrison 0; Medina 0; Weaver 0. Totals: 10-2-6-32.
Three-point goals: Ayersville - Sheets. Defiance - Moats, Maynard. Rebounds: Ayersville 34 (Froelich 13), Defiance 24 (Maynard 10). Turnovers: Defiance 13, Ayersville 9.
Ayersville 16 9 16 17 - 58
Defiance 13 4 10 5 - 32
