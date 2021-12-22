In a game with shots a plenty but makes at a premium, Defiance showed competitiveness for a third straight contest during Tuesday’s calendar-year finale against a talented Bryan squad but fell short, 43-28.
The Bulldogs (0-9) will end the 2021 calendar year without a victory under second-year head coach Nate Headley but took a competitive game with the one-loss Golden Bears (8-1) into the second half.
Even with No. 2 scorer Kinley Maynard sidelined, Defiance’s 2-3 zone disrupted Bryan’s flow offensively as the Golden Bears came out ice-cold from the field, making just 4-of-19 in the opening stanza. Defiance wasn’t much better, converting just 2-of-7 attempts while plagued by eight turnovers, but through eight minutes the Bulldogs were still in striking distance at 11-4.
In the second period, the shooting struggles worsened for Bryan as the Bears missed all 12 of of their shots from the field and all six from long range.
Both teams were unable to find the scoreboard until DHS senior guard Olivia Moats arched a rainbow shot from long range with 3:36 until halftime to cut the Bryan lead to 11-7. After the Bears squandered a pair of offensive rebounds on their next possession and missed a pair of 3-pointers, sophomore guard Alexa Garcia converted a jumper from the free throw line with less than a minute remaining to get Defiance within a bucket at 11-9 going into the halftime break while holding a potent Bryan offense (57.8 ppg) scoreless in the period.
“I told the girls that’s the best half of defense we’ve played in the two years I’ve been here,” said Headley of the defensive clampdown. “I give a lot of credit to our girls for the shooting numbers and how hard we played. I thought overall, our effort was outstanding.”
From there, however, the Bulldogs were unable to get over the hump as the Bears kept up a two-possession lead for much of the third period. Defiance turned the ball over on four of its first eight possessions of the quarter.
Junior Mira Horvath converted a bucket to make it 20-16 with 2:55 in the third quarter but three straight turnovers by the DHS offense helped spark Bryan’s fast-break offense as Ella Rau and Delilah Taylor each had fast-break buckets while a Reese Grothaus floater and a trey from Rau put up a 9-0 run that ballooned the Bryan lead to 29-16 in just 1:28 off the clock.
“We were able to turn defense into offense and that was nice. We got a little bit of a comfort level there and were able to make some shots,” said Bears’ coach Todd Grosjean, whose squad forced 23 turnovers in all. “Give credit to Defiance, they played hard and made it difficult. We missed shots early and we let it get to us. We quit taking some of those shots, which can’t happen. You’ve still got to be aggressive against the zone … It’s amazing how much harder we play when you see the ball go in the basket.”
Despite the late-stanza spurt, Defiance had some fight left early in the final quarter. Horvath converted a bucket to trim the lead to 29-20 before senior Maddie Bloomfield hit both free throw attempts with 6:25 remaining to make it a seven-point ballgame.
On the other end, however, Bryan senior Addie Arnold hit a back-breaking 3-pointer to move the lead back to double digits and about a minute later, two quick Bear buckets sealed the deal. 6-0 sophomore Kailee Thiel converted a bucket before longballs by Grothaus and Arnold sealed the deal for a 40-26 lead with less than four minutes left.
Thiel was the leader on the glass in a dominant effort for Bryan, nabbing seven boards in a 42-23 rebounding advantage that included a 28-3 domination on the offensive glass.
“We battled some foul trouble, Kailee Thiel had to sit down, that’s our post presence inside,” said Grosjean. “It was a night to learn from. Credit goes to Defiance because they played really hard. They didn’t have one of their better players in their lineup tonight and still gave us all we wanted.”
Grothaus led all scorers with 14 points for Bryan while Voigt added seven. Horvath was the lone double-digit scorer for Defiance, finishing with 12 points and eight rebounds. Moats finished with six points on two trifectas.
The contest marks the last one before the holiday break for Defiance, which will return to action at Wauseon on Tuesday, Jan. 4. Bryan will host its annual Holiday Classic tournament with Stryker, Fairview and Montpelier on Dec. 27-28.
“We just hope those experiences pay off for us when we’re in these games and competing against really solid opponents,” said Headley of the mindset going forward following the setback vs. Bryan and losses to Maumee and Van Wert last week by five points combined. “You’ve got to just keep believing that it’s going to turn your way sometimes. I’m super proud of our effort. ”
BRYAN (43) - D. Taylor 6; Thiel 5; Voigt 7; Grothaus 14; B. Taylor 0; Rau 5; Murphy 0; Arnold 6; Langenderfer 0. Totals 13-67 4-8 43.
DEFIANCE (28) - Moats 6; Wahl 2; Garcia 2; Bloomfield 4; Hoffman 0; Harrison 0; Medina 0; Horvath 12; Weaver 2. Totals 9-27 6-8 28.
Three-point goals: Bryan 5-24 (Grothaus 2, Arnold 2, Rau), Defiance 2-10 (Moats 2). Rebounds: Bryan 42 (Thiel 7), Defiance 23 (Horvath 8). Turnovers: Bryan 10, Defiance 23.
Bryan 11 0 18 14 - 43
Defiance 4 5 9 10 - 28
