Archbold 56, Holgate 33
ARCHBOLD — Archbold closed out both halves with style, outsourcing Holgate 30-11 in the second and fourth quarters combined to earn a convincing 56-33 home win on Tuesday in girls basketball action at “The Thunderdome.”
Kylie Sauder put in 19 points to pace 10 players in the scoring column for the Bluestreaks (6-6). Lea McQuade added eight.
Justine Eis’ 19 points led the way for Holgate, which fell to 3-10.
HOLGATE (33) - Willett 1; Schuller 1; Altman 3; Meyer 7; Eis 19; Bower 2. Totals 11-9-33.
ARCHBOLD (56) - Hostetler 5; Gensler 1; McQuade 8; Grime 2; Sauder 19; Garrow 2; Ziegler 6; Phillips 7; Rupp 4; Moyer 2. Totals 19-14-56.
Three-point goals: Holgate - Altman, Meyer. Archbold - Sauder 2, Hostetler, Phillips. Rebounds: Holgate 18, Archbold 23. Turnovers: Holgate 20, Archbold 10.
Holgate 12 5 10 6 - 33
Archbold 15 13 11 17 - 56
Reserves: Archbold, 39-27.
Leipsic 42, Patrick Henry 18
HAMLER — Leipsic cooled off rival Patrick Henry in “The House of Heat,” holding the Patriots to single digits in all four quarters in a 42-18 Viking victory.
Liz Scheckelhoff’s 15 points led the charge for Leipsic (7-3), which led 19-3 at the half.
McKenzie Vance hit two triples and finished with nine points to pace PH (0-10).
LEIPSIC (42) - Scheckelhoff 15; A. Kirkendall 2; Henry 1; J. Hermiller 4; M. Hermiller 4; L. Kirkendall 2; Langhals 4; Haselman 4; Martinez 6. Totals 16-10-42.
PATRICK HENRY (18) - Weber 2; M. Prigge 3; Bostelman 2; Vance 9; Fintel 2. Totals 7-2-18.
Three-point goals: Leipsic - none. Patrick Henry - Vance 2.
Leipsic 6 13 10 13 - 42
Patrick Henry 2 1 8 7 - 18
Woodlan (Ind.) 48, Antwerp 23
ANTWERP — Woodlan (Ind.) held Antwerp to two second-quarter points, stifling the Archers in a 48-23 result.
Dakota Krone had 14 points to lead the way for the Warriors (5-7) while Alisha McMahan had four 3-pointers – three in the third quarter alone – for 12 points.
Grace Schuette’s three longballs for nine points paced the Archers, which fell to 2-5.
WOODLAN (48) - A. Smith 8; Dyer 3; Krone 14; Goheen 2; Kneubuhler 6; Crosby 0; E. Smith 0; Baumert 0; McMahan 12; Emenhiser 2; Dietel 1. Totals 18-6-48.
ANTWERP (23) - Miller 1; A. Reinhart 0; Coppes 2; Recker 2; M. Reinhart 0; Schuette 9; McMichael 0; Jewell 5; Brewer 4; Pollock 0. Totals 7-6-23.
Three-point goals: Woodlan - McMahan 4, Dyer, Kneubuhler. Antwerp - Schuette 3.
Woodlan 13 8 17 10 - 48
Antwerp 10 2 6 5 - 23
Delphos St. John’s 55, Paulding 40
DELPHOS — Paulding raced out to an early 12-2 first-quarter lead but Delphos St. John’s roared back, taking a two-point halftime advantage and outscoring the Panthers 30-17 in the second half to win comfortably, 55-40.
Paige Gaynier, the school’s career 3-point leader, added on with seven 3-pointers and 25 points in the win for the Blue Jays (7-4) while Melanie Koenig added 10.
Jalynn Parrett and Sadie Estle each netted 10 points for the Panthers, which slipped to 9-3 on the year.
PAULDING (40) - Schweller 3; Parrett 10; Kauser 0; Pease 5; Egnor 4; Trahin 3; Suffel 2; Manz 3; Bakle 0; Kuckuck 0; Roehrig 0; Estle 10. Totals 14-7-40.
DELPHOS ST. JOHN’S (55) - Pohlman 0; Koenig 10; Gaynier 25; Linder 0; Will 5; Buettner 5; Mueller 0; Wrasman 7; Kerner 3; Milligan 0; Etzkorn 0; Gerdeman 0. Totals 21-4-55.
Three-point goals: Paulding - Parrett 2, Pease, Trahin, Manz. Delphos St. John’s - Gaynier 7, Will, Kerner.
Paulding 12 11 10 7 - 40
Delphos St. John’s 12 13 17 13 - 55
Swanton 46, Anthony Wayne 40
SWANTON — Swanton boosted its season mark to 6-4 as the Bulldogs defended home hardwood with a 46-40 win over Anthony Wayne.
Averie Lutz led the way for the Purple and White with 16 points as Frankie Nelson hit three treys and chipped in 14.
Mallori Pollock had 12 points to lead the way for the Generals (2-1).
ANTHONY WAYNE (40) - Myers 5; Womack 4; Crandall 1; Barrow 0; Rybicki 9; Schneider 0; Ragan 3; Pfundt 5; Pollock 12. Totals 14-10-40.
SWANTON (46) - Taylor 2; Floyd 4; Ar. Lutz 9; Nelson 14; Eitneiar 1; Av. Lutz 16; Pelland 0. Totals 18-5-46.
Three-point goals: Anthony Wayne - Myers, Womack. Swanton - Nelson 3, Lutz. Turnovers: Anthony Wayne 14, Swanton 13.
Anthony Wayne 11 12 8 9 - 40
Swanton 14 10 10 12 - 46
Stryker 46, Pettisville 28
STRYKER — Stryker raced out to an 18-6 lead after one quarter and rolled past Pettisville, 46-28.
Sage Woolace hit four 3-pointers and racked up 20 points for the Panthers (2-3, 2-1 BBC), which hit all six free throw attempts in the fourth quarter. Lexi Wickerham added 13 markers.
Ellie Grieser netted 13 points for the Blackbirds, which fell to 0-5 (0-2 BBC).
PETTISVILLE (28) - Grieser 13; Hartzler 2; Klopfenstein 2; Strauss 2; Plank 3; King 2; Beck 2; Wiemken 2; Lugbill 0. Totals 10-32 7-14 28.
STRYKER (46) - Woolace 20; Ki. Patterson 0; Leupp 0; Ramon 4; Ki. Myers 3; Wickerham 13; Ka. Myers 4; Dangler 2; Blevins 0; Patterson 0; M. Myers 0. Totals 15-42 9-12 46.
Three-point goals: Pettisville 1-7 (Grieser), Stryker 7-18 (Woolace 4, Ramon, Ki. Myers, Wickerham). Rebounds: Pettisville 19, Stryker 25. Turnovers: Pettisville 18, Stryker 12.
Pettisville 6 8 4 10 - 28
Stryker 18 6 12 10 - 46
Lima Bath 48, Ottoville 36
BATH TOWNSHIP — In a battle of newly state-ranked teams, Lima Bath held Ottoville to two points in the fourth quarter to best the Lady Green, 48-36.
Madelyn Renner’s 12 points led the way for the Wildkittens (11-1, No. 5 Division II), which outscored Ottoville 7-2 in the fourth stanza in a contrast from a high-scoring third period (21-17 Bath).
Nicole Knippen hit a pair of treys and led all scorers with 13 points in the loss for the Lady Green (7-4, No. 15 Division IV).
OTTOVILLE (36) - Knippen 13; Kramer 6; Thomas 6; Gamble 5; Leis 3; Honigford 3. Totals 12-6-36.
LIMA BATH (48) - M. Renner 12; L. Renner 8; R. Bolon 8; Oliver 5; E. Bolon 5; Dackin 4; R. Clark 4; C. Clark 2. Totals 20-2-48.
Three-point goals: Ottoville - Kramer 2, Knippen 2, Leis, Honigford. Lima Bath - L. Renner 2, M. Renner 2, Dackin, E. Bolon.
Ottoville 11 6 17 2 - 36
Lima Bath 12 8 21 7 - 48
Reserves: Ottoville, 46-25.
Delphos Jefferson 52, Miller City 37
MILLER CITY — Miller City was plagued by 8-of-20 shooting at the free throw line and one point in the second period as Delphos Jefferson snapped a three-game MC win streak with a 52-37 triumph.
Sisters Alyvia and Alycia Lindeman each tallied 18 points for the Jeffcats (10-2), which shot a solid 17-of-34 from the field (50 percent).
Natalie Koenig scored all 10 points in the first quarter for Miller City (7-3) but finished with 12 total while Abi Lammers tallied 11 points and six rebounds but was plagued by foul trouble.
DELPHOS JEFFERSON (52) - Buzard 6; Alyc. Lindeman 18; Alyv. Lindeman 18; McGue 2; Bridges 2; French 6. Totals 17-34 16-23 52.
MILLER CITY (37) - Lammers 11; Koenig 12; L. Otto 6; L. Hermiller 3; Pfau 5. Totals 13-36 8-20 37.
Three-point goals: Delphos Jefferson 2-8 (Alyv. Lindeman 2), Miller City 3-8 (Lammers, L. Hermiller, Pfau). Rebounds: Delphos Jefferson 27, Miller City 22 (Lammers, Koenig, L. Otto 6). Turnovers: Miller City 12.
Delphos Jefferson 11 11 17 13 - 52
Miller City 10 1 13 13 - 37
Reserves: Delphos Jefferson, 22-20.
Kalida 46, Lincolnview 29
KALIDA — Kalida overpowered visiting Lincolnview 30-9 in the first two periods en route to a 46-29 home triumph.
Grace Klausing tallied 13 points while Camille Hovest netted 12 points with five rebounds in the win for the Wildcats (6-4).
Kendall Bollenbacher had nine points to lead the Lancers (2-7).
LINCOLNVIEW (29) - Bollenbacher 9; Renner 8; King 6; Jackman 4; Mendenhall 2; Looser 0; Stevens 0; Beair 0; Sellers 0. Totals 12-36 3-7 29.
KALIDA (46) - Klausing 13; Hovest 12; Smith 9; Recker 8; Vennekotter 2; A. Unverferth 2; Siebeneck 0; Schmitz 0; Stechschulte 0; Bockrath 0; W. Unverferth 0. Totals 21-44 2-9 46.
Three-point goals: Lincolnview 2-10 (Renner 2), Kalida 2-11 (Klausing, Recker). Rebounds: Lincolnview 19 (King, Looser 5), Kalida 18 (Hovest 5). Turnovers: Lincolnview 24, Kalida 17.
Lincolnview 4 5 6 14 - 29
Kalida 15 15 10 6 - 46
Reserves: Kalida, 30-12.
Elida 64, Fort Jennings 25
FORT JENNINGS — After a competitive first period, Elida turned on the jets and soared past Fort Jennings, 64-25.
Amira Freeman’s 19 points and three triples led the charge for the Bulldogs (4-3), while Addisyn Freeman (16 points) and Elli Mitchell (10) both hit double digits.
Jessie Foust’s nine points on three longballs led the way for Fort Jennings (0-11).
ELIDA (64) - Am. Freeman 19; Ad. Freeman 16; Mitchell 10; Lawrence 4; Reese 4; Lopez 3; Little 3; Kuhn 3; Johnson 2. Totals 26-8-64.
FORT JENNINGS (25) - Foust 9; Fitzpatrick 6; R. Von Sossan 5; Jacomet 3; C. Von Sossan 2. Totals 9-2-25.
Three-point goals: Elida - Am. Freeman 3, Lopez. Fort Jennings - Foust 3, Fitzpatrick, R. Von Sossan. Turnovers: Elida 15, Fort Jennings 27.
Elida 13 14 21 16 - 64
Fort Jennings 8 4 9 4 - 25
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.