HAVILAND – Rachel Stoller pumped in 22 points on 10 of 14 shooting to help Wayne Trace ease past Continental, 58-37.
She added six rebounds and six steals.
Katrina Stoller added 13 points and Sydnee Sinn went for 11 points as the Raiders improved to 14-5 with the win.
Maddei Burke led the Pirates (4-12) with 13 points and Maddi Potts added 11 points.
CONTINENTAL (37) – Armey 0; Logan 0; Tegenkamp 2; Etter 7; Potts 11; Burke 13; Prowant 0; Troyer 4. Totals 15-3-37.
WAYNE TRACE (58) – Troth 0; Moore 3; Sinn 11; Shepherd 7; Graham 0; K. Stoller 13; R. Stoller 22; Mead 0; A. Stoller 2. Totals 23-9-58.
Three-point goals: Continental (4-12) – Potts 3, Etter. Wayne Trace (3-12) – Sinn, K. Stoller, R. Stoller. Rebounds: Continental 23 (Etter, Burke 6), Wayne Trace 28 (Shepherd, R. Stoller 6). Turnovers: Continental 31, Wayne Trace 17.
Continental 10 9 7 11 – 37
Wayne Trace 15 20 14 9 – 58
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 33-15.
Kalida 61, Tinora 33
Kalida jumped out to a 21-10 lead after one quarter as the Wildcats handled the Rams, 61-33.
The Kalida defense held Tinora to 26 percent shooting in the game.
Grace Klausing led Kalida (13-5) with a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds. Brenna Smith went for 12 points, Brooke Erhart added 11 and Brooke Vennekotter chipped in 10.
Anna Gray topped Tinora (7-11) with seven points.
KALIDA (61) – Klausing 19; Smith 12; Erhart 11; Vennekotter 10; Hovest 8; Recker 1; Siebeneck 0; Schmitz 0; Unverferth 0; Stechschulte 0. Totals 22-12-61.
TINORA (33) – Gray 7; Meyer 5; Norden 5; Frazer 4; Okuley 3; Sines 3; Zachrich 2; Wachtman 0; Okuley 0; Brown 0. Totals 12-3-33.
Three-point goals: Kalida (5-20) – Klausing 3, Erhart, Vennekotter. Tinora (6-21) – Gray, Meyer, Norden, Frazer, Okuley, Sines. Rebounds: Kalida 44 (Klausing 11), Tinora 22 (Wachtman 5). Turnovers: Kalida 12, Tinora 13.
Kalida 21 14 17 9 – 61
Tinora 10 7 5 11 – 33
Stryker 39, Pettisville 33
PETTISVILLE – Sage Woolace pumped in 18 points for Stryker as the Panthers were able to score a 39-33 win at Pettisville in a BBC contest.
With the win, Stryker moves to 4-9 overall and 4-5 in the BBC.
Grace Crawford led the Ladybirds (0-15, 0-9) with 14 points. Ellie Grieser added 11.
STRYKER (39) – Myers 4; Patterson 3; Ramon 3; Wickerham 9; Woolace 18. Totals 13-5-39.
PETTISVILLE (33) – Grieser 11; Hartzler 5; King 3; Crawford 14. Totals 10-10-33.
Three-point goals: Stryker (6-21) – Wickerham 3, Patterson, Ramon, Woolace. Pettisville (3-14) – Grieser 3. Rebounds: Stryker 27, Pettisville 25. Turnovers: Stryker 5, Pettisville 10.
Stryker 13 10 5 11 – 39
Pettisville 7 11 7 8 – 33
Reserves: Pettisville, 37-30.
