ARCHBOLD - Fairview came out and scored 13 of the game's first 15 points, and carried a double digit lead through most of the contest as the Apaches downed Archbold 45-30 in Tuesday night non-league girls basketball action.
The game was the season opener for the Apaches. Archbold fell to 1-3.
"That was huge," Fairview coach Russell Zeedyk said of the start his team got off to.
Carrie Zeedyk had the hot hand early for the Apaches. She scored right off the tip, one of three baskets she tallied in the first two minutes of the game. She had 11 of the Fairview's first 13 points, ending the opening run with a score off a turnover with 3:28 left in the opening frame.
"Anytime you get a good start, it gets the girls up," added the Fairview coach.
For various reasons, both teams were dealing with shortened benches in the contest.
"We basically had five varsity players," admitted the Fairview coach. I knew they weren't going to get a break. I asked them to tough it out for the whole game and I thought they did. They played really hard for me."
Arcbold struggled early, committing eight turnovers in the first period.
"We're missing a couple of our ball handlers, due to the situation that we're in," admitted Archbold coach Brian Ziegler. "I thought Kylie (Sauder) did a really nice job. She's not our normal point guard, but can handle the basketball."
The Streaks, who compounded things by missing their first six shots of the second period, did battle back enough to make it 25-17 at the half when Kylie Sauder drove the lane and scored and Harley Phillips added a bucket.
"The positive out of this is I don't think we quit," mentioned Ziegler. "We competed the whole night."
Fairview stretched the lead back out to double digits by starting the second half on a 11-3 run.
"We came out in the second half and had a pretty good start," said coach Zeedyk.
Kiersten Cline put the game out of reach with the first four points of a six-point outburst by the Apaches to end the third.
Zeedyk led the Apaches with 15 points. Cline added 11 Cassie Mavis chipped in 10.
After tallying eight points at the half, Sauder was held to a single point in the second half. Phillips stepped up to lead the Streaks with 11. Nobody else had more than four points.
"They (Fairview) did a good job," Ziegler said of the Apache defense. "They started to face guard her. She had a good game against them a year ago and they know Kylie is a good player. We couldn't get anything going inside and missed some layup opportunities we can't leave out there. We struggled to get that second scorer tonight."
FAIRVIEW (45) - Zeedyk 15, Mavis 10, Smith 2, Crites 7, Cline 11. Totals 18-45 6-9 45.
ARCHBOLD (30) - Rupp 2, McQuade 4, Garrow 0, Sauder 9, Ziegler 4, Phillips 11. Totals 13-46 2-5 30.
Three-point goals: Fairview - Zeedyk, Crites, Cline. Archbold - Phillips 2. Rebounds: Fairview 36, Archbold 28. Turnovers: Fairview 21, Archbold 20.
Fairview 17 8 17 3 - 45
Archbold 5 12 8 5 - 30
Reserves: Archbold, 33-30.
