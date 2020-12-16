With four varsity players out of the lineup Tuesday night, Liberty Center needed some new faces to step up in a non-league tilt with Defiance.
The Tigers got that and more, earning a 55-38 victory over the host Bulldogs to move to 6-1 on the year and stretch their win streak to six straight.
5-5 freshman Bea Barrett put up 13 points to steal the show for LC, coupled with 15 points each from senior Cassidy Chapa and junior Kate Mohler.
Coupled with a smothering defense that forced 23 Defiance turnovers, the Tigers allowed just 14 points in the second half on 6-of-24 shooting from the Bulldogs (1-5) after Defiance got off to a great start and took the lead into the second period.
"I'm super proud of this group," said LC head coach Tim Davis. "We were questionable if we were going to play today but our seniors said let's go play and we did. Down the stretch Cassidy was huge and Kate Mohler stepped up too."
Defiance entered the contest amid a three-game losing streak and a 57-17 loss to St. Marys the night before that saw the Bulldogs dig an early hole.
Nate Headley's squad righted the ship in the early goings as Defiance hit three of its first five shots and took an 11-5 lead with 2:10 left in the first period on a layup by Joanna Schlatter off a great inbound play.
After a Schlatter layup put DHS on top 13-7 with 1:11 left, the Tigers answered with a corner triple from freshman Emerson Gray and a layup from Kate Mohler to trim the deficit to 15-12 after one stanza.
"We definitely came out well at the start, that was one of our focuses after Monday night," said Headley. "I was pleased with our effort in the first quarter for sure, it was a much more competitive game to be a part of. The score got away from us a little bit there at the end but it was more competitive than the final score shows."
The Tigers' full-court pressure turned up a notch in the second quarter, forcing 11 DHS turnovers. That's when Barrett stepped her game up, as the 5-5 freshman hit two freebies and a pair of buckets to help turn a 19-16 deficit into a 24-20 lead in two minutes' time.
The Tigers put together a 10-0 run in total to seize control back when Defiance's Kinley Maynard hit a free-throw-line jumper to put DHS up 19-12. LC went 6-for-6 from the charity stripe in the run, along with a bucket by Mohler on a steal of a DHS inbound pass.
"We see it every day in practice, those girls go up against the varsity girls and the full court pressure and they do a really nice job," said Davis of the contributions by the Tiger youngsters (Gray, Barrett, sophomores Delaney Krugh and Haley Mohler). "Tonight we told them, it's 2020 you don't know what's going to happen with girls missing and when your number's called, be ready to go. Across the board we got great minutes from everyone that played."
Barrett's night was especially notable as the young Tiger guard had not scored at the varsity level and had seen very limited varsity time in just two of the team's first seven contests.
Down just 27-24 at the Break, the Bulldogs had plenty of fight in the third period with makes on each of their first four possessions to knot things up at 33 apiece with 4:22 left in the stanza. However, Kendall Black's game-tying bucket was the last points Defiance scored in the period, as the Bulldogs missed their final eight shots and LC took a 37-33 lead into the final quarter.
The game was still in a two-possession window after a Black bucket made it a 41-36 ballgame at the 5:35 mark. The Bulldogs went cold again, however, missing three straight buckets while Mohler hit a bucket and a free throw and Barrett added another layup to boost the lead back to 46-36 with three minutes left in regulation.
The Tigers hit seven of their final eight free throws down the stretch to ice the contest and complete an 8-of-10 showing in the period at hte line.
Black tallied a team-high 11 points and seven rebounds on the day while Schlatter added 10 and Maynard eight.
"That's been the theme the last few games with teams playing a full-court pressure," said Headley. "When we start turning the ball over, it leads to easy baskets for them. Right now, we're preparing for our opponent but we're focusing on the things we can do best to give ourselves a chance to be competitive."
Defiance will return to action Saturday at rival Napoleon with a JV tip set for 1 p.m.
LIBERTY CENTER (55) - H. Mohler 1; Krugh 0; Armey 4; K. Mohler 15; Gray 3; Chapa 15; Graber 4; Engler 0; Barrett 13. Totals 17-48 18-24 55.
DEFIANCE (38) - Moats 7; Wahl 0; Schlatter 10; Black 11; Bloomfield 0; Maynard 8; Hoffman 0; Horvath 2. Totals 14-48 7-9 38.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center 3-17 (K. Mohler 2, Gray), Defiance 2-9 (Moats, Maynard). Rebounds: Liberty Center 28 (Armey, Gray, Chapa, Barrett 3), Defiance 30 (Black 7). Turnovers: Liberty Center 16, Defiance 23.
Liberty Center 12 15 10 18 - 55
Defiance 15 9 9 5 - 38
Reserves: Liberty Center, 58-21.
