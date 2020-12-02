HICKSVILLE -- Paulding continued its stellar start to 2020-21, leading by as much as 22 points in the second half in a 68-56 win over Hicksville in area girls hoops action on Tuesday.
Janae Pease racked up 22 points to pace the Panthers (3-0), which outscored the Aces 35-25 over the second and third periods. Jalynn Parrett hit five treys and scored 17 points while Audrey Giesige added 16 markers and eight rebounds.
Kenzie Schroeder exploded for 30 points, 10 rebounds, seven blocks and three steals in the season opener for Hicksville (0-1). Molly Crall bucketed 14 points.
PAULDING (68) - Schweller 7; Parrett 17; Pease 22; Suffel 0; Manz 2; Ankney 0; Kuckuck 0; Giesige 16; Estle 4. Totals 24-11-68.
HICKSVILLE (56) - Slattery 6; Phillips 2; Schroeder 30; Smith 0; Crall 14; Eicher 2; Monroe 2. Totals 24-6-56.
Three-point goals: Paulding - Parrett 5, Giesige 2, Schweller, Pease. Hicksville - Slattery 2. Rebounds: Paulding 32 (Estle 10), Hicksville 25 (Schroeder 10). Turnovers: Paulding 13, Hicksville 17.
Paulding 14 20 15 19 - 68
Hicksville 15 11 14 16 - 56
Reserves: Paulding, 43-14.
Liberty Center 27, Holgate 22
LIBERTY CENTER -- A balanced scoresheet led Liberty Center to a 27-22 win over Henry County rival Holgate.
Cassidy Chapa netted eight points to lead seven players in the scoring column for LC (1-1).
Justine Eis’ 10 points led all scorers and paced Holgate, which slipped to 0-3.
HOLGATE (22) - Blaker 3; Izor 0; Schuller 3; Altman 4; Clark 2; Eis 10. Totals 9-3-22.
LIBERTY CENTER (27) - Armey 2; Long 1; Chapa 8; Graber 5; Jones 3; Giesge 6; Herrick 2. Totals 10-6-27.
Three-point goals: Holgate - Blaker. Liberty Center - Graber.
Holgate 6 7 4 5 - 22
Liberty Center 3 11 9 4 - 27
Ottawa-Glandorf 63, Patrick Henry 33
HAMLER - Led by 17 points from forward Chloee Glenn, Ottawa-Glandorf improved to 4-0 as the Titans rolled past Patrick Henry 63-33.
Kelsey Erford added 11 points for an O-G team that look an 18-6 lead after one period and a 31-14 lead into halftime.
Madison Prigge led the Patriots (0-2) with nine points.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (63) - Schroeder 3, Erford 11, Siefker 3, Haselman 2, Okuley 6, Brinkman 5, E. Kaufman 8, K. Kaufman 5, Frey 3, Glenn 17. Totals 24-11-63.
PATRICK HENRY (33) - Weber 4, Musto 4, M. Prigge 9, Bostelman 2, K. Prigge 6, Johnson 1, Vance 7. Totals 12-7-33.
Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf - Schroeder, Erford, Siefker, Brinkman. Patrick Henry - K. Prigge, Vance.
Ottawa-Glandorf 18 13 19 13 - 63
Patrick Henry 6 8 8 11 - 33
Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 42-13.
Bryan 57, Wayne Trace 31
HAVILAND -- Bryan broke open a close game with host Wayne Trace, holding the Raiders to single digits in the final three quarters to pull away for a 57-31 victory.
Reese Grothaus was 5-for-5 from long distance and tallied 17 points to pace the Golden Bears (3-0). Shallyn Miley added 12 points while Addie Arnold had 10.
Rachel Stoller recorded 12 points and five rebounds to pace Wayne Trace (0-2), which was plagued by 28 turnovers.
BRYAN (57) - Taylor 6; Thiel 0; Voigt 0; Semer 6; Miley 12; Grothaus 17; Zimmerman 0; Lamberson 0; Arnold 10; Long 4; Antigo 2. Totals 21-47 6-12 57.
WAYNE TRACE (31) - Troth 0; Moore 1; Sinn 0; Miller 0; Shepherd 8; Graham 5; K. Stoller 5; R. Stoller 12; Mead 0; A. Stoller 0. Totals 12-33 5-10 31.
Three-point goals: Bryan 9-18 (Grothaus 5, Miley 2, Arnold 2), Wayne Trace 2-8 (Graham, R. Stoller). Rebounds: Bryan 22 (Semer 6), Wayne Trace 26 (Shepherd 6). Turnovers: Bryan 8, Wayne Trace 28.
Bryan 13 16 15 13 - 57
Wayne Trace 14 6 7 4 - 31
Reserves: Bryan, 30-14.
Napoleon 82, Bowling Green 24
NAPOLEON -- Powerhouse Napoleon overwhelmed Bowling Green 40-12 on the boards, battering the Bobcats in its Northern Lakes League opener, 82-24.
Taylor Strock poured in 30 points on nine buckets, three treys and three free throws to pace the Wildcats (2-0, 1-0 NLL). Caely Ressler added 12 points and seven rebounds while Sophie Chipps netted 11. Already up 41-9 at the half, Napoleon slammed the door shut with a convincing 30-4 third-quarter margin.
BOWLING GREEN (24) - Dean 1; Wagner 0; Sayen 4; Beagle 3; Lucas 8; Maas 0; Marovich 2; Wiseman-Esparza 4; Fry 2. Totals 8-4-24.
NAPOLEON (82) - Griffith 0; Good 0; Durham 5; Chipps 11; Jackson 0; Hopkins 2; Strock 30; Pedroza 9; Helberg 7; Rausch 6; Ressler 12. Totals 34-7-82.
Three-point goals: Bowling Green - Lucas 2, Beagle, Wiseman-Esparza. Napoleon - Strock 3, Helberg 2, Chipps, Pedroza. Rebounds: Bowling Green 12, Napoleon 40 (Helberg 10).
Bowling Green 3 6 4 11 - 24
Napoleon 21 20 30 11 - 82
Ottoville 47, Fort Jennings 29
OTTOVILLE -- Ottoville improved its season record to 2-0 on the back of a 47-29 non-league victory over rival Fort Jennings.
Nicole Knippen canned three longballs and scored a game-high 21 points for the Lady Green. Tori Thomas and Elise Kramer each netted seven.
Jessie Foust and Reilly Fitz each had seven points to top the tally for the Musketeers, which fell to 0-5 on the year.
FORT JENNINGS (29) - C. Von Sossan 2; Meyers 2; R. Ricker 0; Foust 7; Dickman 6; Fitz 7; Jacomet 6; R. Von Sossan 0; Grote 0. Totals 12-3-28.
OTTOVILLE (47) - Thomas 7; Honigford 4; Furley 0; P. Wannemacher 0; R. Wannemacher 0; Turnwald 0; Kramer 7; Knippen 21; G. Gamble 2; Turnwald 0; German 7; F. Gamble 0; Leis 0.
Three-point goals: Fort Jennings - Foust. Ottoville - Knippen 3, German 2, Thomas, Kramer.
Fort Jennings 8 6 6 9 - 29
Ottoville 11 15 16 6 - 47
Columbus Grove 57, Continental 28
CONTINENTAL - Kenzie King scored 18 of her points behind the arc on six treys as Columbus Grove scored a 57-28 PCL win over Continental.
King's six shots from long distance were part of the 11 treys Columbus Grove made in the contest.
Shay Schroeder added 11 points as the Bulldogs improved to 1-2 on the season and 1-0 in the PCL.
Maddie Burke led the Pirates with 12 points and Catelyn Etter added 11. Continental fell to 0-3 overall and 0-1 in the PCL.
COLUMBUS GROVE (57) - King 18, Schroeder 11, Halker 7, Fortman 6, Renner 5, Sautter 4, Downing 4, Clement 2.
CONTINENTAL (28) - Burke 12, Etter 11, Potts 3, Troyer 2.
Three point goals: Columbus Grove - King 6, Schroeder 3, Renner, Halker. Continental - Etter, Poots.
Columbus Grove 10 12 23 14 - 57
Continental 5 7 8 8 - 28
Kalida 62, Coldwater 47
KALIDA - The host Wildcats jumped out to a 40-22 lead at the half as Kalida won for the first time this season with a 62-47 win over Coldwater.
Brooke Erhart tallied 17 points and Grace Klausing added 14 as Kalida moved to 1-2 on the year.
Riley Rismiller led all scorers with 23 points for the Cavaliers. Jenna Leugers chipped in 14 points.
COLDWATER (47) - Rismiller 23, Leugers 14, Siefring 6, Wenning 2, May 2. Totals 18-7-47.
KALIDA (62) - Erhart 17, Klausing 14, Vennekotter 8, Siebeneck 8, Smith 7, Schmitz 3, Recker 3, Hovest 2. Totals 21-7-62
Three-point goals: Coldwater - Leugers 4; Kalida - Erhart 5, Klausing 2, Vennekotter 2, Siebeneck 2, Schmitz, Recker.
Coldwater 6 16 11 14 - 47
Kalida 16 24 10 12 - 62
