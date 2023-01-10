Ayersville 43, Holgate 34
AYERSVILLE — Ally Schindler poured in 22 points as Ayersville pulled away to knock off Holgate at ‘The Hangar’ 43-34 in girls hoops action on Tuesday.
Schindler hit a pair of 3-pointers, scoring 17 of the 22 points in the second half for the Pilots (10-2), which outscored Holgate 24-13 in the second half after trailing by two at the break. Kaylee Dockery added 10 markers in Ayersville’s third straight win.
Jordyn Altman’s 10 tallies led the way for Holgate (6-7), which committed 24 turnovers in the setback.
HOLGATE (34) - Tijerina 3; Bower 2; O. Blaker 6; Wilhelm 1; Altman 10; I. Blaker 8; Clark 4; Fritz 0; Jones 0. Totals 12-4-34.
AYERSVILLE (43) - McGuire 2; Becher 0; Waldron 0; Killgallon 0; Sheets 7; Dockery 10; Brown 0; Schindler 22; Manon 0; Young 2. Totals 13-13-43.
Three-point goals: Holgate - I. Blaker 2, O. Blaker 2, Altman. Ayersville - Schindler 2, Sheets, Dockery. Turnovers: Holgate 24, Ayersville 18.
Holgate 14 7 2 11 - 34
Ayersville 13 6 8 16 - 43
Hicksville 37, Fayette 25
FAYETTE —Hicksville held Fayette to single digits in all four quarters, picking up a 37-25 road victory over the Eagles to snap an eight-game losing streak.
Lindsay Bergman’s nine points paced the Aces (2-10) while Hayden Neidhardt chipped in eight points.
Nevaeah Powers’ 11 tallies led all scorers in the contest for Fayette (1-11).
HICKSVILLE (37) - Adams 6; Perna 0; L. Seitz 2; Neidhardt 8; Bergman 9; Steury 2; Mazur 2; A. Seitz 4; Rice 0; Porter 4. Totals 15-7-37.
FAYETTE (25) - Sinks 2; D. Storrs 3; Kovar 0; Powers 11; Gorsuch 0; Brown 2; K. Storrs 2; Ramay 1; Sliwinski 0; Schang 4. Totals 9-5-25.
Three-point goals: Hicksville - none. Fayette - D. Storrs, Schang. Turnovers: Hicksville 16, Fayette 15.
Hicksville 8 11 8 10 - 37
Fayette 3 8 5 9 - 25
Lincolnview 62, Antwerp 58 (OT)
MIDDLE POINT — Despite placing three players in double figures, Antwerp came up short of a win at Lincolnview, falling 62-58 in overtime.
Sophomore Caroline Rohrs pumped in a season-best 22 points in the loss for the Archers (6-6), which were held to 15 points in the fourth quarter and OT. Aewyn McMichael hit four treys and netted 19 points against the 7-7 Lancers while Hayleigh Jewell added 13 points.
ANTWERP (58) - Rohrs 22; McMichael 19; Townley 4; Jewell 13; Fish 0; Krouse 0. Totals 17-17-58.
LINCOLNVIEW (62) - Hoffman 0; Price 11; Jackman 8; Breese 17; Walker 7; Stevens 17; Elling 0; Looser 2. Totals 21-12-62.
Three-point goals: Antwerp - McMichael 4, Jewell 2, Townley. Lincolnview - Stevens 3, Breese 3, Price, Walker.
Antwerp 18 13 12 8 7 - 58
Lincolnview 11 17 11 12 11 - 62
Reserves: Lincolnview, 13-7 (two quarters).
Edgerton 58, North Central 25
PIONEER — Edgerton broke open a close game with a 32-9 advantage in the middle two quarters to pull away for a 58-25 win at North Central.
Freshman Alivia Farnham netted 16 points with a pair of longballs for the Bulldogs (2-10). Taylor Smith added 11 markers.
Isabelle Burnett’s six points led the Eagles (1-12).
EDGERTON (58) - Ritter 4; Gerschutz 2; Smith 11; Swank 6; Cape 6; Stuut 4; Farnham 16; Warner 0; Everetts 5; Blalock 0; Keppeler 4. Totals 24-5-58.
NORTH CENTRAL (25) - Meyers 4; Burnett 6; Stewart 3; Cruz 0; Zimmerman 3; Turner 0; Dominguez 2; Frame 0; Wright 4; Walker 2. Totals 8-9-25.
Three-point goals: Edgerton - Farnham 2, Smith, Cape, Everetts. North Central - none.
Edgerton 11 19 13 15 - 58
North Central 7 6 3 9 - 25
Reserves: Edgerton, 30-26.
Liberty Center 47, Montpelier 19
MONTPELIER — Liberty Center continued its torrid start to the season with a convincing 47-19 win at Montpelier, the Tigers’ sixth straight win.
Emerson Gray’s 10 points paced the Tigers (12-1) while Emersyn Gerken and Kailey Blanton each added eight.
Jada Uribes was held to five points in the setback for the Locos (7-6) but was still high scorer for Montpelier.
LIBERTY CENTER (47) - Giesige 2; Gray 10; E. Mohler 1; Armey 5; H. Mohler 3; Keller 0; Perry 2; Miller 0; Jones 6; Gerken 8; Barrett 2; Blanton 8. Totals 19-4-47.
MONTPELIER (19) - Bumb 4; Hillard 1; Humbarger 3; McGee 2; Mahan 0; Grime 0; Taylor 2; Hopper 2; Uribes 5. Totals 7-3-19.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center - Jones 2, Gray, Armey, H. Mohler. Montpelier - Humbarger, Uribes.
Liberty Center 14 13 15 5 - 47
Montpelier 3 6 5 5 - 19
Reserves: Liberty Center, 21-18.
Pettisville 38, Ottawa Hills 23
PETTISVILLE — Pettisville forced 30 Ottawa Hills turnovers and allowed just nine total field goals in a 38-23 victory.
Amanda Grimm’s nine points led the ledger for the Blackbirds (8-6) while Olivia Miller chipped in eight points against the Green Bears (1-5).
OTTAWA HILLS (23) - O’Rouke 4; Lathrop 4; Bazzoli 5; Snyder 2; E. Berenzweig 4; L. Berenzweig 1; Gibson 3. Totals 9-44 3-6 23.
PETTISVILLE (38) - Grieser 5; Klopfenstein 3; Grimm 9; Miller 8; King 5; Beck 3; Crawford 5. Totals 16-48 5-12 38.
Three-point goals: Ottawa Hills 2-8 (Bazzoli, Gibson), Pettisville 1-7 (Grieser). Rebounds: Ottawa Hills 34, Pettisville 31. Turnovers: Ottawa Hills 30, Pettisville 20.
Ottawa Hills 7 0 5 11 - 23
Pettisville 10 13 7 8 - 38
Reserves: Pettisville, 36-16.
Stryker 45, Archbold 32
STRYKER — Stryker downed Archbold 45-32 in a defensive slugfest that saw neither team hit a three in the contest.
The Panthers (11-2) led 23-16 at halftime and then proceeded to outscore the Blue Streaks (7-6) by six in the fourth quarter to seal the win. Sage Woolace and Lexi Wickerham scored 39 of the 45 points for Styrker. Woolace led all scorers with 25 points.
Leah McQuade led Archbold with 10 points, Sophie Rupp adde six.
ARCHBOLD (32) - Pedraza 2; Rupp 6; Perez 4; Thiel 5; Rodriguez 0; McQuade 10; Grime 4; Meyer 1; Mello 0; Ruffer 0. Totals: 11-0-10 32
STRYKER (45) - Froelich 0; Woolace 25; Leupp 0; Ruffer 0; Fulk 4; Ramon 2; Wickerham 14; Rethmel 0; Oberlin 0. Totals 16-0-13 35.
Three-point goals: Archbold - None; Stryker - None. Rebounds: Archbold 11 (McQuade 4), Stryker 23 (Woolace 7). Turnovers: Archbold 21, Stryker 23.
Archbold 6 10 10 6 - 32
Stryker 7 16 10 12 - 45
Reserves: Archbold 23-16
Kalida 44, Delphos St. John’s 15
KALIDA — Kalida held Delphos St. John’s to no points in the first quarter, and two points in each of the third and fourth quarters to down the Blue Jays 44-15.
The Wildcats (8-5) did not shoot the ball particularly well in the contest going 17-of-54 (31%) from the field and 2-of-20 (10%) from three. But they were able to more than double the shots taken by St. John’s (4-10) thanks to a 32-12 rebounding deficit and a 25-8 turnover deficit.
Carrille Hovest led the way for the Wildcats with 14 points and seven rebounds, leading all players in both categories. Five different Wildcats had two steals.
ST. JOHN’S (15) - Will 6; Kerner 5; Boggs 2; Mueller 2; Altenburger 0; Fairchild 0; Hershey ; M. Mueller 0; Wiltsie 0. Totals: 7-24 0-0 15.
KALIDA (44) - Hovest 14; L. Recker 8; Bockrath 6; Romes 6; Erhart 5; A. Unverferth 3; W. Unverferth 2; Meyer 0; Burgei 0; C. Recker 0; I. Recker 0; Kuhlman 0; Miller 0; Nartker 0; M. Unverferth 0. Totals: 17-54 8-12 44.
Three-point goals: St. John’s 1-12 (Kerner 1-3); Kalida 2-20 (L. Recker 2-6). Rebounds: St. John’s 12, Kalida 32 (Hovest 7). Turnovers: St. John’s 25, Kalida 8.
St. John’s 0 11 2 2 - 15
Kalida 16 5 12 11 - 44
Miller City 52, McComb 31
MILLER CITY — Miller City’s Grace Pfau was lights out from long range, hitting seven 3-pointers as the Wildcats rolled by McComb, 52-31.
Pfau finished with 26 points for MC (8-5), nearly outscoring McComb (8-4) by herself. Chelsea Erford chipped in seven markers.
MCCOMB (31) - Bryan 10; Mad. Schroeder 7; Mac. Schroeder 6; Like 3; Sherick 3; Dehart 2. Totals 11-5-31.
MILLER CITY (52) - Pfau 26; Erford 7; Otto 5; Reyna 4; Erford 4; Schnipke 3; Ruck 2; Wenzinger 1. Totals 17-10-52.
Three-point goals: Mcomb - Like, Bryan, Sherick, Mad. Schroeder. Miller City - Pfau 7, Erford.
McComb 9 11 5 6 - 31
Miller City 8 16 19 9 - 52
Reserves: Miller City, 39-12.
