AYERSVILLE — Ayersville claimed a win in its final home game of the season, smothering Continental 51-24.
Ally Schindler’s 19 points led the ledger for the Pilots (15-5), which trailed 10-7 after one quarter before holding the Pirates (3-16) to 14 points the rest of the way. Neva Sheets added eight markers.
Bryn Tegenkamp’s 11 points were tops for Continental.
CONTINENTAL (24) - Knowles 0; Shock 2; Tegenkamp 11; Logan 7; Cordes 2; Rose 0; Crossgrove 0; Sprague 0; Pier 0; Niese 0; A. Dudgeon 2; Ad. Dudgeon 0; Stark 0. Totals 8-5-24.
AYERSVILLE (51) - McGuire 2; Becher 0; Waldron 3; N. Sheets 8; Dockery 8; Eldridge 2; Brown 0; Schindler 19; L. Sheets 0; Manon 4; Young 5; Clark 0; Pahl 0; Zartman 0. Totals 22-1-51.
Three-point goals: Continental - Logan 2, Tegenkamp. Ayersville - N. Sheets 2, Waldron, Young.
Continental 10 3 9 2 - 24
Ayersville 7 17 18 9 - 51
Reserves: Ayersville, 33-19.
Hilltop 47, Antwerp 32
ANTWERP — Hilltop’s Libbie Baker put up 22 points to lead all scorers as the Cadets topped host Antwerp, 47-32.
Jayma Bailey and Mia Hancock each chipped in eight points for Hilltop () while Aewyn McMichael canned four 3-pointers and scored 19 points to pace Antwerp (12-9).
HILLTOP (47) - Brown 4; Dickinson 5; Routt 0; Baker 22; Bailey 8; Hancock 8; VanArsdalen 0. Totals 20-5-47.
ANTWERP (32) - Rohrs 6; Clem 0; McMichael 19; Townley 0; Jewell 0; Fish 5; Krouse 2. Totals 13-2-32.
Three-point goals: Hilltop - Dickinson, Hancock. Antwerp - McMichael 4.
Hilltop 16 8 14 9 - 47
Antwerp 9 8 10 5 - 32
North Central 54, Hicksville 39
HICKSVILLE — North Central’s Isabelle Burnett racked up a whopping 32 points as her Eagles earned a 54-39 win at Hicksville.
Burnett knocked down six 3-pointers in the process for North Central (3-17), which led 13-6 after one period.
Lindsay Bergman tallied 16 points and seven rebounds to pace the Aces (3-18) while Leah Seitz had seven points and five assists. Injured senior Kenzie Schroeder scored a first-quarter basket in her final home game.
NORTH CENTRAL (54) - Meyers 5; Burnett 32; Cruz 0; Zimmerman 3; Turner 0; Dominguez 2; King 8; Wright 4; Frame 0; Walker 0; Crafts 0. Totals 21-5-54.
HICKSVILLE (39) - Adams 6; Perna 3; L. Seitz 7; Neidhardt 4; Bergman 16; Steury 0; Mazur 0; A. Seitz 0; Porter 0; Schroeder 2; Sanders 0. Totals 13-10-39.
Three-point goals: North Central - Burnett 6, Zimmerman. Hicksville - Adams 2, Perna. Rebounds: North Central 21, Hicksville 22 (Bergman 7). Turnovers: North Central 12, Hicksville 6.
North Central 13 17 16 8 - 54
Hicksville 6 16 14 3 - 39
Edgerton 43, Fayette 24
EDGERTON — Edgerton held Fayette to 13 points in the first three quarters to seize a 43-24 home victory.
Noelle Ritter’s nine points led a balanced scorecard for the Bulldogs (5-16) as Taylor Smith added eight points as two of six players scoring six or more points.
Neveah Powers and Kelsi Storrs scored seven points each for the Eagles (2-18).
FAYETTE (24) - Sinks 0; D. Storrs 6; Mitchell 0; Kovar 0; Powers 7; Fetterman 0; Brown 0; K. Storrs 7; Ramay 0; Sliwinski 0; Schang 4. Totals 7-6-24.
EDGERTON (43) - Ritter 9; Gerschutz 0; Smith 8; Swank 6; Cape 6; Stuut 0; Farnham 6; Warner 0; Everetts 6; Blalock 2. Totals 16-6-43.
Three-point goals: Fayette - D. Storrs 2, Powers, K. Storrs. Edgerton - Smith 2, Swank 2, Cape.
Fayette 3 8 2 11 - 24
Edgerton 10 17 11 5 - 43
Ottawa-Glandorf 59, Archbold 22
OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf raced out to a 20-4 lead as the No. 5 Titans rolled to a 59-22 win over Archbold.
Chloee Glenn tallied 14 points to pace the Titans (18-3), which held Archbold to single digits in all four quarters. Katie Kaufman chipped in 10 points.
Alanna Pedraza and Charlee Forward netted four points each to top the tally for the Bluestreaks (9-12).
ARCHBOLD (22) - Rupp 2; McQuade 2; C. Grime 3; Pedraza 4; Rodriguez 3; Mello 1; N. Grime 1; Thiel 2; Forward 4. Totals 8-4-22.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (59) - Erford 8; Haselman 2; Recker 2; E. Brinkman 6; Aldrich 7; C. Brinkman 3; Kimmet 7; Kaufman 10; Glenn 14. Totals 26-3-59.
Three-point goals: Archbold - C. Grime, Rodriguez. Ottawa-Glandorf - E. Brinkman 2, C. Brinkman, Kimmet. Rebounds: Archbold 10 (Forward 3), Ottawa-Glandorf 16 (Kimmet 5). Turnovers: Archbold 29, Ottawa-Glandorf 16.
Archbold 4 1 9 8 - 22
Ottawa-Glandorf 20 15 11 13 - 59
Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 47-33.
Kalida 45, Minster 31
MINSTER — Kalida shot 50 percent from the field and forced 25 turnovers in a 45-31 win at Minster.
Livia Recker hit three longballs and scored 14 points to lead the Wildcats (15-6), which outscored Minster 29-10 in the second half. Camille Hovest added 10 points and five rebounds in the win over Minster (11-10), which led 10-1 after one quarter.
KALIDA (45) - L. Recker 14; Hovest 10; Erhart 8; Burgei 6; Bockrath 5; W. Unverferth 2; Miller 0; Meyer 0; Romes 0; Kuhlman 0; C. Recker 0; A. Unverferth 0. Totals 15-30 10-12 45.
MINSTER (31) - McClurg 9; Barhorst 5; Inskeep 5; Albers 3; Niemeyer 3; Sparks 3; Hemmelgarn 3; Lamm 0; Thein 0; Mescher 0; Clune 0; Korte 0. Totals 9-22 6-8 31.
Three-point goals: Kalida 5-12 (L. Recker 3, Burgei 2), Minster 7-12 (McClurg 3, Albers, Niemeyer, Sparks, Hemmelgarn). Rebounds: Kalida 13 (Hovest 5), Minster 15 (Barhorst, Inskeep 3). Turnovers: Kalida 17, Minster 25.
Kalida 1 15 18 11 - 45
Minster 10 11 3 7 - 31
Reserves: Minster, 41-37.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.