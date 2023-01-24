Tinora picked up its second straight win since snapping a three-game losing streak, rallying to knock off Montpelier 42-30 in girls hoops action on Tuesday.
Nova Okuley and Maggi Nagel each netted nine points in a balanced showing for the Rams (8-8), which trailed 16-4 after one quarter but allowed just 14 points from Montpelier the rest of the way.
Jada Uribes’ 14 points led all scorers in the loss for the Locos, which fell to 9-8.
MONTPELIER (30) — Bumb 0; Hillard 0; Humbarger 3; McGee 5; Grime 2; Taylor 6; Hopper 0; Uribes 14. Totals 11-5-30.
TINORA (42) - Sines 0; Norden 2; Harr 0; Lee 5; Nagel 9; K. Okuley 6; Mueller 7; Durfey 4; N. Okuley 9. Totals 16-9-42.
Three-point goals: Montpelier — Uribes 2, Humbarger. Tinora — N. Okuley.
Montpelier 16 9 3 2 — 30
Tinora 4 15 10 13 — 42
Reserves: Tinora, 42-19.
Liberty Center 54,
Hicksville 10
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center outscored Hicksville 19-0 in the second quarter en route to a 54-10 shelling of the Aces.
Kailey Blanton and Emerson Gray each scored eight points to lead the ledger for LC (16-1, No. 16 Division III), which had 11 players in the scoring column.
Tori Perna, Hayden Neidhardt, Lindsay Bergman and McKenna Rice each had two points for Hicksville (2-14).
HICKSVILLE (10) — Adams 1; Perna 2; L. Seitz 1; Neidhardt 2; Bergman 2; Steury 0; Mazur 0; A. Seitz 0; Rice 2; Porter 0; McAlexander 0; Sanders 0; Wright 0. Totals 4-2-10.
LIBERTY CENTER (54) — Giesige 6; Gray 8; E. Mohler 4; Armey 7; H. Mohler 2; Keller 4; Perry 0; Miller 1; Jones 4; Gerken 6; Barrett 4; Blanton 8. Totals 22-10-54.
Three-point goals: Hicksville — none. Liberty Center — none.
Hicksville 6 0 2 2 — 10
Liberty Center 17 19 12 6 — 54
Fairview 59, Miller City 42
MILLER CITY — Fairview outscored Miller City 49-31 over the final three quarters of their road victory on Tuesday.
Carrie Zeedyk poured in 17 points, 13 of which came from the free throw line and also grabbed 11 rebounds to notch a double-double for the Apaches (15-3). Kelly Crites was all over the court with 14 points, three triples, four assists, two steals and two blocks. Allison Rhodes led the team in scoring with 19 points, going 9-of-11 from the charity stripe. As a team Fairview was 25-of-33 from the free throw line in the game.
Miller City (9-8) saw Jordan Schnipke lead the way with 14 points while Grace Pfau and Chelsea Erford each added 11. Pfau knocked down three from long range in the game.
FAIRVIEW (59) — Singer 2; Zeedyk 17; Crites 14; Rhodes 19; Hammer 3; Taylor 2; McDaniel 2. Totals: 11-4-25 59.
MILLER CITY (42) — Erford 11; Wenzinger 4; Schnipke 14; Pfau 11; M. Erford 2. Totals: 12-4-6 42.
Three-point goals: Fairview — Crites 3, Hammer; Miller City — Pfau 3, C. Erford. Rebounds: Fairview 22 (Zeedyk 11), Miller City 20 (Erford 6).
Fairview 10 15 17 17 — 59
Miller City 11 8 11 12 — 42
Ayersville 58,
Fort Jennings 37
FORT JENNINGS — Three players reached double figures for Ayersville as the Pilots downed Fort Jennings 58-37 in a non-league road contest.
Neva Sheets downed four triples and scored 15 points to lead the way for the Pilots (13-3) while Kaylee Dockery added 13 points and three triples. Ally Schindler had 11 and added the eighth three for Ayersville on the night.
Fort Jennings (3-16) saw Rachel Von Sossan knock down three from distance and lead with way with 13 points.
AYERSVILLE (58) — McGuire 4; Becher 2; Waldron 4; Killgallon 0; N. Sheets 15; Dockery 14; Brown 2; Schindler 11; L. Sheets 0; Manon 4; Young 0; Pahl 0. Zartman 0. Totals: 13-8-8 58.
FORT JENNINGS (37) — Calvelage 9; Sarka 0; R. Ricker 0; Hile 0; M. Ricker 0; Hubert 0; Siefker 0; Dickman 3; R. Von Sossan 13; Grote 2; Browning 0; Pothast 8; C. Von Sossan. Totals: 6-7-4 37
Three-point goals: Ayersville — Sheets 4, Dockery 3, Schindler. Fort Jennings — Calvelage 3, R. Von Sossan 3, Dickman. Turnovers: Ayersville 12, Fort Jennings 12.
Ayersville 15 10 17 16 — 58
Fort Jennings 13 8 8 8 — 37
Wayne Trace 41,
Heritage (Ind.) 34
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace won for the third time in four games, downing Heritage (Ind.) 41-34.
Gracie Shepherd’s 13 points paced the Raiders (8-8) while Harper Myers added 10 points and Lexi Moore tallied eight points and 14 rebounds against the Patriots (5-15).
HERITAGE (34) — Pilon 2; Bickel 21; Zelt 3; Scheumann 4; Buuck 0; Fuller 0; Schultz 2; Mullins 2. Totals 14-39 2-2 34.
WAYNE TRACE (41) — Zartman 0; A. Moore 2; Ti. Sinn 0; Myers 10; Miller 3; Shepherd 13; Care. Winans 0; L. Moore 8; Caro. Winans 5; Stoller 0; To. Sinn 0. Totals 14-37 9-11.
Three-point goals: Heritage 4-9 (Bickel 3, Zelt), Wayne Trace 4-10 (Myers 2, Miller, Caro. Winans). Rebounds: Heritage 22 (Scheumann 6), Wayne Trace 28 (L. Moore 14). Turnovers: Heritage 11, Wayne Trace 15.
Heritage 6 5 13 10 — 34
Wayne Trace 7 13 12 9 — 41
Parkway 52, Paulding 10
ROCKFORD — Host Parkway moved to 15-1 on the season after dispatching Paulding, 52-10.
Brooklyn Schlatter had five points on a trey and bucket to lead the visiting Panthers (2-14) while Gabrielle Stober’s 16 points powered Parkway, which led 12-0 after one quarter.
PAULDING (10) — Suffel 3; Schlatter 5; Barton 2. Totals 3-2-10.
PARKWAY (52) — Stober 16; Bruns 3; Hughes 12; White 8; Nichols 1; Miller 3; Williamson 9. Totals 18-12-52.
Three-point goals: Paulding — Suffel, Schlatter. Parkway — White 2, Bruns, Williamson.
Paulding 0 3 6 1 — 10
Parkway 12 20 14 6 — 52
Southview 40, Napoleon 33
NAPOLEON — Southview outscored Napoleon by eight points in the middle two quarters, helping secure a 40-33 NLL victory at ‘The Grand Canyon.’
Sophie Chipps and Makayla Kruse scored seven points each in the league setback for the Ladycats (6-12, 3-8 NLL) against Southview (11-8, 6-5).
SOUTHVIEW (40) — DuPree 1; Johnson 5; Bourbeau 14; Brown 12; Protsman 0; Schramm 0; Williams 8; Kassem 0; Huffman 0. Totals 14-6-40.
NAPOLEON (33) — Sonnenberg 0; Ripke 0; Rosebrook 5; M. Kruse 7; Chipps 7; Huddle 2; L. Kruse 5; Tassler 5; Oberhaus 0; Burill 2. Totals 12-5-33.
Three-point goals: Southview — Bourbeau 4, Johnson, Williams. Napoleon — Rosebrook, M. Kruse, Chipps, L. Kruse.
Southview 4 19 8 9 — 40
Napoleon 4 14 5 10 — 33
Reserves: Napoleon, 32-15.
Evergreen 55, Fayette 18
METAMORA — Evergreen led 20-6 after one quarter and overpowered visiting Fayette, 55-18.
Addison Ricker led a trio in double figures for the Vikings (11-6) with 14 points while seniors Macy Chamberlin and Lucy Serna scored 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Sophomore Erika Fetterman’s seven points paced the Eagles (1-14) while Nevaeah Powers chipped in six points.
FAYETTE (18) - Sinks 0; D. Storrs 2; Mitchell 0; Kovar 0; Powers 6; Gorsuch 2; Fetterman 7; K. Storrs 1; Ramay 0; Sliwinski 0; Schang 0. Totals 7-4-18.
EVERGREEN (55) — Smallman 0; Gleckler 3; Br. Sintobin 4; Hoffman 0; Studenka 0; Vaculik 3; Serna 10; Emmitt 8; Burgermeister 0; Be. Sintobin 0; Wilson 0; Ricker 14; Chamberlin 13. Totals 22-8-55.
Three-point goals: Fayette — none. Evergreen — Gleckler, Vaculik, Ricker.
Fayette 6 5 2 5 — 18
Evergreen 20 14 17 4 — 55
Kalida 42, Spencerville 36
KALIDA — Trailing 19-10 at halftime, Kalida came roaring back in the second half to down Spencerville 42-36.
The Wildcats (12-5) scored only five points in each of the first and second quarters but scored 12 in the third and 20 in the fourth to complete the come from behind victory. Livia Recker led the way for Kalida with 13 points, going 2-of-6 from distance in the game. Camille Hovest grabbed 10 rebounds and five steals to go along with six points.
SPENCERVILLE (36) — Croft 11; Muniz 8; Wurts 8; Goecke 7; Keller 2; Lemar 0; Bowersock 0; Griffith 0. Totals: 10-32 13-19 36.
KALIDA (42) — Recker 13; Bockrath 9; Hovest 6; Burgei 6; Miller 4; Erhart 2; A. Unverferth 2; W. Unverferth 0; Romes 0. Totals: 14-45 10-18 43.
Three-point goals: Spencerville 3-12 (Croft 2-3, Goecke 1-1), Kalida 4-17 (Recker 2-6, Burgei 2-7). Rebounds: Spencerville 24 (Goecke 6), Kalida 29 (Hovest 10). Turnovers: Spencerville 17, Kalida 8.
Spencerville 10 9 7 10 — 36
Kalida 5 5 12 20 — 42
