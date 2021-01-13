Ayersville 37, Pettisville 23
AYERSVILLE -- Ayersville won for its third triumph in four games, stifling Pettisville, 37-23.
Ally Schindler racked up 17 points, including seven makes at the charity stripe, for the Pilots (4-7).
Ellie Grieser hit three treys and netted 11 points to pace the Blackbirds (0-8).
PETTISVILLE (23) - Grieser 11; King 7; Beck 2; Crawford 3; Hartzler 0; Klopfenstein 0; Michella 0; Strauss 0; Bartoe 0; Plank 0; Wiemken 0. Totals 9-42 1-6 23.
AYERSVILLE (37) - Sheets 3; Martin 3; Dockery 6; Froelich 8; Schindler 17; Okuley 0; Craft 0; McGuire 0; Keasler 0; Pahl 0; Mannon 0; Young 0. Totals 12-37 11-24 37.
Three-point goals: Pettisville 4-18 (Grieser 3, King), Ayersville 2-9 (Sheets, Martin). Rebounds: Pettisville 28, Ayersville 30. Turnovers: Pettisville 10, Ayersville 11.
Pettisville 6 3 7 6 - 23
Ayersville 10 7 7 13 - 37
Reserves: Pettisville, 18-15 (two quarters).
Lincolnview 45, Antwerp 38
MIDDLE POINT -- Lincolnview held Antwerp to 16 first-half points as the Lancers held off the Archers for a 45-38 victory.
Kendall Bollenbacher netted 13 points to pace Lincolnview (3-9) while Zadria King chipped in a dozen.
Grace Schuette’s 11 points were tops for the Archers (2-8).
ANTWERP (38) - Miller 2; Recker 6; M. Reinhart 0; Schuette 11; McMichael 5; Jewell 9; Brewer 5. Totals 10-15-38.
LINCOLNVIEW (45) - Jackman 0; Renner 6; Sellers 4; Bollenbacher 14; Looser 6; King 12; Mendenhall 4. Totals 18-6-45.
Three-point goals: Antwerp - Jewell 2, Schuette. Lincolnview - Bollenbacher 2, Renner.
Antwerp 9 7 11 11 - 38
Lincolnview 14 15 10 6 - 45
North Central 42, Edgerton 33
PIONEER -- Madison Brown hit all 12 of her free throw attempts, finishing with 14 points to lift North Central to a 42-33 win over visiting Edgerton.
Brown was 4-for-4 in each of the first three quarters and capped it off with a fourth-period bucket for the Eagles (6-3), which took a 36-19 lead into the fourth quarter.
Rylei Moreno paced Edgerton (1-8) with seven points.
EDGERTON (33) - Wickerham 4; Ritter 0; Smith 2; Cape 3; A. Schroeder 2; Herman 5; G. Schroeder 6; Fort 4; Moreno 7. Totals 11-9-33.
NORTH CENTRAL (42) - Brown 14; Zimmerman 0; Balser 9; Burnett 4; Hickman 3; McClanahan 6; Hollstein 6; Cruz 0. Totals 12-15-42.
Three-point goals: Edgerton - Cape. North Central - Balser 3.
Edgerton 7 7 5 14 - 33
North Central 8 16 12 6 - 46
Paulding 59, Van Wert 46
PAULDING -- Following a stretch of three losses in four games, Paulding bounced back nicely with its second straight win, a 59-46 triumph over visiting Van Wert.
Leigha Egnor put up 23 points to pace the Panthers (11-4) while Sadie Estle and Janae Pease tallied 13 and 10 markers, respectively.
Sofi Houg’s 23 points led the ledger for the Cougars (5-7) and Alli Schaufelberger had 11.
VAN WERT (46) - Smith 0; Bagley 0; Welch 4; Houg 23; Rickard 6; Krites 2; Schaufelberger 11. Totals 18-6-46.
PAULDING (59) - Schweller 5; Parrett 8; Pease 10; Egnor 23; Manz 0; Estle 13. Totals 22-11-59.
Three-point goals: Van Wert - Houg 3, Rickard. Paulding - Parrett 2, Schweller, Egnor.
Van Wert 13 6 12 15 - 46
Paulding 11 13 16 19 - 59
Continental 44, Patrick Henry 29
CONTINENTAL -- Continental’s Catelyn Etter had a massive game in the post with 16 points and 19 rebounds as the Pirates downed Patrick Henry, 44-29.
Etter nabbed her 500th career rebound for the Pirates (4-9) while also shooting 10-of-11 from the charity stripe. Maddi Potts added 10.
McKenzie Vance’s 14 points led the way for PH (0-11).
PATRICK HENRY (29) - Boyer 2; K. Prigge 2; Weber 5; M. Prigge 6; Breece 0; Vance 14; Fintel 2. Totals 11-6-29.
CONTINENTAL (44) - Etter 16; Potts 10; Burke 6; Armey 2; Tegenkamp 8; Scott 2. Totals 13-16-44.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry - Weber, M. Prigge, Vance. Continental - none.
Patrick Henry 7 4 8 10 - 29
Continental 10 9 7 18 - 44
Edon 41, Stryker 37
EDON -- Edon picked up its first Buckeye Border Conference win of the year, rallying past Stryker for a 41-37 victory.
Allison Kaylor scored 12 points to lead the Bombers (2-4, 1-2 BBC) while Carlie Kiess netted 10.
Sage Woolace led all scorers with 17 points for Stryker (3-5, 3-2 BBC), which led 33-30 entering the final stanza.
STRYKER (37) - Woolace 17; Ki. Patterson 3; Ramon 8; Wickerham 5; K. Myers 4; Dangler 0; Blevins 0; Ka. Patterson 0. Totals 11-10-37.
EDON (41) - Towers 7; Mitchell 2; Bignell 2; Briner 2; Hickman 0; Heinze 0; Kiess 10; As. Kaylor 6; Al. Kaylor 12. Totals 14-12-41.
Three-point goals: Stryker - Ramon 2, Woolace, Ki. Patterson, Wickerham. Edon - Towers.
Stryker 9 19 5 4 - 37
Edon 12 13 5 11 - 41
Reserves: Edon, 22-19.
McComb 46, Miller City 33
MILLER CITY -- McComb used three double-digit scorers to overtake host Miller City in a 46-33 victory.
Malorie Schroeder paced the Panthers (9-3) with 14 points while Madison Schroeder and Olivia Miehls chipped in 12 and 10 tallies, respectively.
Abi Lammers put 14 points, 13 rebounds and five assists to lead the charge for Miller City (8-4).
MCCOMB (46) - Shoop 3; Mad. Schroeder 12; Miehls 10; Bryan 3; E. Dehart 5; Mal Schroeder 14. Totals 17-45 6-10 46.
MILLER CITY (33) - Lammers 14; L. Otto 2; Koenig 8; Reyna 2; Pfau 7. Totals 11-38 4-12 33.
Three-point goals: McComb 6-12 (Mal. Schroeder 2, Sharp, Mad. Schroeder, Miehls, Bryan), Miller City 7-18 (Lammers 3, Koenig 2, Pfau 2). Rebounds: McComb 32, Miller City 24 (Lammers 13). Turnovers: McComb 17, Miller City 14.
McComb 14 12 10 10 - 46
Miller City 10 11 4 6 - 33
Reserves: Miller City, 29-16.
