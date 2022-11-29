AYERSVILLE — Ayersville girls basketball saw three players reach double figures as they took down Pettisville 55-44 at home.
Ally Schindler led the way for the Pilots (2-0) with 18 points while Kaylee Dockery added 13 and Neva Sheets added 11. They were 12-of-23 from the line on the night.
Meanwhile Pettisville (2-2) saw only four players score on the night with over 80% of that scoring from Olivia Miller’s game-high 21 points and Ellie Grieser’s 15. Both downed three from long range on the night as well.
PETTISVILLE (44) - Grieser 15; Klopfenstein 0; Grimm 0; Strauss 0; Miller 21; King 0; Beck 1; Crawford 7; Blosser 0; Wiemken 0. Totals: 11-6-4 44.
AYERSVILLE (55) - McGuire 2; Brown 0; Waldron 4; Killgallon 0; N. Sheets 11; Dockery 12; Becher 0; Schindler 18; L. Sheets 0; Manon 4; Young 4. Totals: 20-1-12 55.
Three-point goals: Pettisville - Grieser 3, Miller 3. Ayersville - Dockery. Turnovers: Pettisville 10, Ayersville 9.
Ayersville 10 17 9 19 - 55
Pettisville 9 17 10 9 - 44
Reserves: Ayersville 21-16
Archbold 53, Fairview 46
SHERWOOD — Fairview girls basketball mounted a second half comeback but fell short at home in a 53-46 loss to Archbold.
The Apaches (1-1), saw a rough second quarter put them down 29-15 at halftime but a third quarter in which they won 16-8 put them back into it.
Sophie Rupp led all scores and the Bluestreaks (3-1) with 16 points and eight rebounds. Carly Grime added 13 points and three triples. Carrie Zeedyk led the Apaches going 5-of-9 from the charity stripe. Allison Rhodes added 12 pints and nine rebounds.
ARCHBOLD (53) - Rupp 16; McQuade 9; Grime 13; Perez 3; Mello 6; Thiel 6. Totals: 16-5-6 53.
FAIRVIEW (46) - Singer 3; Zeedyk 14; Crites 12; Rhodes 8; Hammer 9. Totals: 12-5-7 46.
Three-point goals: Archbold - Grime 3, McQuade, Perez, Fairview - Singer, Zeedyk, Crites, Rhodes, Hammer. Rebounds: Archbold 27 (Rupp 8), Fairview 21 (Rhodes 9). Turnovers: Archbold 19, Fairview 13.
Archbold 12 17 8 16 0 - 53
Fairview 10 5 16 15 - 46
Reserves: Archbold 30-27
Patrick Henry 60, Hicksville 32
HICKSVILLE — After only leading at halftime by two, a monster second half from Patrick Henry girls basketball saw them convincingly defeat Hicksville 60-32 on the road.
The Patriots (2-1), outscored the Aces (1-2) 37-11 in the second half. Carys Crossland led the way for Patrick Henry with 19 points and dropped three triples. Kenzie Prigge added 10. Ada Christman led the way with six boards.
Hicksville was led by Kenzie Schroeder’s 10 points while Lindsay Bergman had eight and a team-high five rebounds.
PATRICK HENRY (60) - Nelson 4; Boyer 2; Seemann 2; Weber 7; Guelde 2; Haas 2; M. Prigge 3; Christman 3; Schwab 4; K. Prigge 10; Schwiebert 2; Crossland 19. Totals: 19-6-4 60.
HICKSVILLE (32) - Adams 6; Perna 0; L. Seitz 2; Schroeder 10; Neidhardt 2; Bergman 8; Steury 1; Mazur 1; A. Seitz 2. Totals: 8-4-4 32.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry - Crossland 3, K. Prigge 2, Weber, Hicksville - Adams 2, Schroeder 2. Rebounds: Patrick Henry 33 (Christman 6), Hicksville 19 (Bergman 5). Turnovers: Patrick Henry 5, Hicksville 22.
Patrick Henry 16 7 17 20 - 60
Hicksville 12 9 9 2 - 32
Reserves: Patrick Henry 41-21
Bryan 62, Wayne Trace 39
HAVILAND — Bryan girls basketball raced out to an early lead and never looked back as they downed Wayne Trace 62-39 on the road.
The Golden Bears (3-1) scored 38 in the first half en route the big win. Reese Grothaus was 5-of-10 from range and led all scorers with 21 points while Ella Rau knocked down two triples and was 4-of-5 from the line for 14 points.
For Wayne Trace (2-1) they outrebounded Bryan 35-24 but the Golden Bears made them pay forcing 22 turonvers by the Raiders.
BRYAN (62) - Thiel 5; Voigt 7; Gray 5; Grothaus 21; Rau 14; Smith 7; Langenderfer 2; Alspaugh 1. Totals: 23-48 6-14 62. Gracie Shepherd led the way with 11 points while also adding seven rebounds. Lexi Moore had seven points and 11 rebounds.
WAYNE TRACE (39) - Zartman 2; Myers 2; Miller 3; Shepherd 11; Careen Winans 9; Moore 7; Caroline Winans 5. Totals: 14-40 8-17 39.
Three-point goals: Bryan - 10-24 (Grothaus 5-10, Rau 2-4, Voigt 1-2, Gray 1-2, Smith 1-1), Wayne Trace - 3-9 (Miller 1-1, Caroline Winans 1-2, Careen Winans 1-3). Rebounds: Bryan 24 (Thiel 6), Wayne Trace 35 (Moore 11). Turnovers: Bryan 11, Wayne Trace 24.
Bryan 20 18 13 11 - 62
Wayne Trace 13 6 16 4 - 39.
Reserves: Wayne Trace 35, Bryan 23.
Delphos Jefferson 61, Antwerp 21
ANTWERP — Delphos Jefferson drained nine 3-points and held Antwerp to single digits in all four quarters in a 61-21 road win.
Hayleigh Jewell had nine points to pace the Archers (1-2), which trailed 30-13 at halftime to the Wildcats (2-0).
DELPHOS JEFFERSON (61) - Wiltsie 8; Teman 9; Dudgeon 0; Lindeman 12; Marquiss 13; Rostorfer 6; French 10; Burris 3; Moore 0; Carder 0. Totals 22-8-61.
ANTWERP (21) - Rohrs 4; Peters 0; Clem 0; Carnahan 0; McMichael 4; Townley 2; Jewell 9; Fish 0; Krouse 2; Franklin 0; Phlipot 0. Totals 6-9-21.
Three-point goals: Jefferson - Marquiss 3, Wiltsie 2, Rostorfer 2, Burris, Teman. Antwerp - none.
Jefferson 14 16 14 17 - 61
Antwerp 8 5 2 6 - 21
Wauseon 60, Edgerton 33
EDGERTON — Wauseon’s Hayley Meyer poured in 21 points for the Indians to help power to a 60-33 win at Edgerton.
Mackenzie Stasa chipped in 17 to add another double-digit scorer for the Tribe (1-1), which pulled away with a 22-6 fourth-quarter advantage.
Freshman Alivia Farnham’s nine points led the way for Edgerton (0-4) while classmate Ava Swank chipped in eight markers.
WAUSEON (60) - Stasa 17; Strain 2; Coronado 7; B. Rupp 0; Hamilton 0; S. Rupp 0; Leatherman 5; Kay. Ehrsam 8; Meyer 21; Kar. Ehrsam 0. Totals 24-11-60.
EDGERTON (33) - Ritter 0; Gerschutz 0; Smith 7; Swank 8; Cape 6; Stuut 1; Farnham 9; Warner 0; Hennessey 0; Everetts 2; Blalock 2. Totals 10-9-33.
Three-point goals: Wauseon - Leatherman. Edgerton - Cape 2, Smith, Farnham.
Wauseon 19 9 10 22 - 60
Edgerton 11 5 11 6 - 33
Liberty Center 61, Holgate 20
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center’s Emerson Gray outscored Holgate in the first half 12-10 as LC picked up a home win in a Henry County battle of the Tigers.
Gray finished with 16 points for Liberty Center (2-0), which broke open a nine-point lead through eight minutes with a 21-4 second-stanza edge.
Olivia Blaker had three first-half buckets, finishing with a team-best six points for Holgate (1-1).
HOLGATE (20) - Tijerina 1; Bower 0; O. Blaker 6; P. Wilhelm 0; Schuller 4; Altman 2; I. Blaker 2; Clark 2; Fritz 3; M. Wilhelm 0. Totals 9-1-20.
LIBERTY CENTER (61) - Giesige 2; Gray 16; E. Mohler 4; Armey 6; H. Mohler 2; Keller 2; Perry 3; Miller 0; Jones 8; Gerken 4; Barrett 6; Blanton 8. Totals 27-3-61.
Three-point goals: Holgate - M. Wilhelm. Liberty Center - Armey 2, Gray, Perry, Jones. Turnovers: Holgate 24, Liberty Center 10.
Holgate 6 4 7 3 - 20
L. Center 15 21 9 16 - 61
Sylvania Northview 50, Napoleon 42
SYLVANIA — Napoleon fell just short in their second Northern Lakes League contest of the season as they dropped a road contest against Sylvania Northview 50-42.
The three were falling for the Wildcats (3-1, 1-1 NLL) as Sophie Chipps saw a game-high 18 points behind four threes while McKayla Kruse added 10. Napoleon knocked eight threes in the contest.
Northview was led by Maddy Green’s 14 points.
NAPOLEON (42) - Sonnenberg 0; Ripke 0; Rosebrook 4; M. Kruse 10; Chipps 18; Huddle 1; L. Kruse 1; Tassler 5; Burill 3. Totals: 6-8-6 42
NORTHVIEW (50) - Morgan 3; Greene 14; Biggs 8; Cannon 8; Krahl 0; Mauk 4; Clausius 9; Kleinschmidt 4. Totals: 15-5-5 50.
Three-point goals: Napoleon - Chipps 4, Rosebrook, M. Kruse, Tassler, Burill, Northview - Cannon 2, Morgan, Greene, Clausius.
Napoleon 10 9 10 13 - 42
Northview 9 13 12 16 - 50
Stryker 47, Edon 39
EDON — Stryker’s Sage Woolace out-dueled Madison Gearig of Edon in a 47-39 non-league win for the Panthers.
Woolace racked up 26 points to lead all scorers on the night for Stryker (2-1), hitting three treys. Emma Fulk chipped in 14 points.
Gearig finished with 19 points to pace the Bombers (2-3), which were hindered by 24 turnovers.
STRYKER (47) - Woolace 26; Leupp 2; Andres 0; Fulk 14; Ramon 0; Wickerham 0; Myers 2; Rethmel 0; Ruffer 0; Oberlin 3. Totals 15-15-47.
EDON (39) - Wofford 7; Gr. Ripke 0; Craven 4; Briner 3; Derck 0; Hickman 6; Ge. Ripke 0; Rombouts 0; Gearig 19. Totals 13-10-39.
Three-point goals: Stryker - Woolace 3. Edon - Hickman 2, Craven. Turnovers: Stryker 12, Edon 24.
Stryker 9 16 9 13 - 47
Edon 11 6 8 14 - 39
Reserves: Stryker, 29-21.
Montpelier 32, North Central 24
MONTPELIER — Montpelier held North Central to two points in the fourth quarter to secure a 32-24 non-league slugfest victory.
Meara McGee knocked in two of the three trifectas for the Locos (2-1), finishing with 12 points.
Makinzy King and Darbi Stewart netted 10 points each for NC (0-3) with Cailyn Meyers adding the other four.
NORTH CENTRAL (24) - Meyers 4; Burnett 0; Stewart 10; Cruz 0; Zimmerman 0; Dominguez 0; King 10; Wright 0. Totals 11-2-24.
MONTPELIER (32) - Bumb 2; Hillard 2; Humbarger 3; McGee 12; Mahan 0; Grime 0; Taylor 8; Hopper 0; Uribes 5. Totals 13-3-32.
Three-point goals: North Central - none. Montpelier - McGee 2, Humbarger.
North Central 8 4 10 2 - 24
Montpelier 9 6 10 7 - 32
Reserves: North Central, 27-17.
Columbus Grove 59, Continental 26
CONTINENTAL — Continental girls basketball failed to score a point in the first quarter, fell down 17-0 and were never able to recover in a 59-26 home non-league loss to Columbus Grove.
The Pirates (0-3) saw only three players score and 23 of their 26 points come from two players as Bryn Tegenkamp led the way with 13 points while Liv Logan added 10.
Columbus Grove (2-1) was led by Lauryn Auchmuty’s 27 points and six triples.
COLUMBUS GROVE (59) - Auchmuty 27; Sautter 3; Fortman 0; B. Fortman 7; Clement 6; Myers 2; Patte 2; Stechschulte 6; Nesby 6. Totals: 10-12-3 59.
CONTIENTAL (26) - Knowles 0; Shock 3; Tegenkamp 13; Logan 10; Cordes 0; Searfoss 0; Rose 0; Crossgrove 0. Totals: 10-1-3 26.
Three-point goals: Columbus Grove - Auchmuty 6, B. Fortman 2, Clement 2, Stechschulte 2, Continental - Shock.
Continental 0 11 8 7 - 26
Columbus Grove 17 12 19 11 - 59
Kalida 31, Coldwater 28
KALIDA — In a low-scoring battle, Kalida was able to hold off Coldwater 31-28.
The Wildcats (1-2) did not see a player reach double figures on the night as Livia Recker led the team with nine points on 4-of-4 shooting from the free throw line.
Coldwater saw Riley Rismiller get a double-double with 14 points and 10 boards on the day but did not get much support around her as Claire Steinke was second on the team with six points.
COLWATER (28) - Rismiller 14; Steinke 6; Wenning 5; Leugers 3; Siefring 0; Knapke 0; May 0. Totals: 11-36 5-15 28
KALIDA (31) - Recker 9; Romes 6; Hovest 5; Erhart 3; Burgei 3; Recker 2; Miller 2; Bockrath 1; W. Unverferth 0; Kuhlman 0; M. Unverferth 0. Totals: 9-40 10-20 31
Three-point goals: Coldwater 1-12 (Wenning 1-2), Kalida 3-17 (Recker 1-5, Erhart 1-4, Buregi 1-2). Rebounds: Coldwater 30 (Rismiller 10), Kalida 23 (Hovest 7). Turnovers: Coldwater 12, Kalida 8.
Coldwater 6 9 3 10 - 28
Kalida 5 10 6 10 - 31
Reserves: Kalida 32-11
