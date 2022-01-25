Ayersville 54, Fort Jennings 28
AYERSVILLE — Ayersville exploded for 22 points in the second quarter and cruised past visiting Fort Jennings, 54-28.
Neva Sheets hit five 3-pointers and racked up a game-best 21 points for the Pilots (13-3), which sealed the deal with a 25-12 second-half scoring edge.
FORT JENNINGS (28) - Calvelage 0; C. Von Sossan 4; Ricker 2; Koester 2; Dickman 5; Gilchriest 0; Jacomet 0; R. Von Sossan 0; Grote 2; Browning 4; Pothast 8. Totals 9-8-28.
AYERSVILLE (54) - McGuire 4; Sheets 21; Dockery 8; Froelich 1; Schindler 6; Okuley 5; Craft 7; Becher 0; Manon 2; Killgallon 0. Totals 22-2-54.
Three-point goals: Fort Jennings - Koester, Dickman. Ayersville - Sheets 5, Dockery 2, Okuley. Turnovers: Fort Jennings 23, Ayersville 17.
Fort Jennings 5 11 5 7 - 28
Ayersville 7 22 12 13 - 54
Reserves: Ayersville, 30-27.
Montpelier 60, Tinora 55
MONTPELIER — Montpelier’s Ariel Page scored her 1,000th career point as the Locos powered past visiting Tinora for a 60-55 triumph.
Page finished with 21 points and nine rebounds for the Locos (14-3) while Chelsea McCord (14 points, seven rebounds) and Jada Uribes (13, eight) also neared double-doubles.
Nova Okuley hit three treys and led the Rams (11-6) with 15 points while Anna Gray tallied eight points and nine caroms.
TINORA (55) - N. Okuley 15; K. Okuley 8; Gray 8; Mueller 6; Harr 5; Lee 5; Meyer 4; Frazer 4. Totals 20-6-55.
MONTPELIER (60) - Page 21; McCord 14; Uribes 13; Richmire 8; Bumb 4. Totals 22-12-60.
Three-point goals: Tinora 9-32 (N. Okuley 3, Gray 2, K. Okuley, Mueller, Harr, Lee), Montpelier 4-11 (Uribes 3, Page). Rebounds: Tinora 32 (Gray 9), Montpelier 32 (Page 9). Turnovers: Tinora 14, Montpelier 20.
Tinora 10 16 13 16 - 55
Montpelier 10 15 11 24 - 60
Reserves: Tinora, 41-17.
Fairview 57, Van Wert 54
VAN WERT — Fairview held off a late charge from host Van Wert as the Apaches picked up a 57-54 road win.
Kelly Crites and Allison Rhodes each scored 17 points to pace Fairview (12-6), combining to shoot 13-of-16 from the charity stripe. Carrie Zeedyk added 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Sofi Houg poured in 26 points to pace the Cougars (8-11) while Carlee Young and Kyra Welch each netted 11.
FAIRVIEW (57) - K. Zeedyk 2; Singer 2; C. Zeedyk 12; Crites 17; Rhodes 17; Hammer 7. Totals 17-19-57.
VAN WERT (54) - Young 11; Welch 11; Houg 26; Phillips 2; Bagley 4. Totals 18-13-54.
Three-point goals: Fairview - Hammer 2, C. Zeedyk, Crites. Van Wert - Young 2, Welch.
Fairview 14 13 20 10 - 57
Van Wert 10 16 11 17 - 54
Reserves: Fairview, 31-20.
Crestview 52, Antwerp 38
ANTWERP — Crestview shook off a six-point halftime deficit and held Antwerp to 12 second-half points in a 52-38 win over the Archers.
Astianna Coppes hit six shots from the charity stripe and paced Antwerp (10-7) with 16 points while Aewyn McMichael had two treys and eight freebies for 14 points.
CRESTVIEW (52) - Greulach 6; Putman 0; M. Kulwicki 0; Kline 17; Gregory 24; McCoy 3; Etzler 2; J. Kulwicki 0; Reno 0. Totals 20-7-52.
ANTWERP (38) - Rohrs 0; Reinhart 0; Coppes 16; Schuette 2; McMichael 14; Townley 0; Jewell 4; Brewer 2. Totals 9-18-38.
Three-point goals: Crestview - Kline 3, Gregory 2. Antwerp - McMichael 2.
Crestview 9 11 20 12 - 52
Antwerp 11 15 3 9 - 38
Reserves: Crestview, 36-32 (OT).
Napoleon 62, Bowling Green 27
BOWLING GREEN — Napoleon kept pace atop the Northern Lakes League field with a dominant 62-27 victory at Bowling Green.
Emma Pedroza poured in 20 points to pace the No. 10 Wildcats (14-3, 9-2 NLL), which remains tied with Anthony Wayne atop the league and a half-game ahead of Springfield (8-2 NLL). Sophie Chipps hit three treys and added 13 points.
NAPOLEON (62) - Sonnenberg 1; Ripke 0; Kruse 3; Durham 0; Chipps 13; Badenhop 3; Macheck 8; Tassler 2; Oberhaus 1; Pedroza 20; Burill 0; Rausch 7; Bump 4. Totals 22-11-62.
BOWLING GREEN (27) - Cowan 6; Marovich 4; Dean Scheele 2; Maas 4; Lon. Thompson 0; Lucas 3; Greiner 2; A. Fry 0; Lol. Thompson 5; Parker 0; M. Fry 0. Totals 9-7-27.
Three-point goals: Napoleon - Chipps 3, Pedroza 2, Kruse, Badenhop. Bowling Green - Lucas, Lol. Thompson.
Napoleon 20 22 14 6 - 62
Bowling Green 4 8 10 5 - 27
Reserves: Napoleon won.
Wauseon 81, Stryker 48
WAUSEON — Despite Stryker draining 10 shots from long range, Wauseon powered past the Panthers on Senior Night with an 81-48 rout.
Marisa Seiler put up 29 points to lead the Indians (13-3), which scored 29 points in the first quarter alone. Kadence Carroll added 15 points while Hayley Meyer and Autumn Pelok scored 14 and 10 points, respectively.
Sage Woolace knocked down three treys and poured in 25 points for Stryker (9-8).
STRYKER (48) - Clingaman 0; Woolace 25; Leupp 3; E. Fulk 0; Ramon 6; Wickerham 5; Anders 0; H. Fulk 9; Opdycke 0; Myers 0. Totals 16-6-48.
WAUSEON (81) - Stasa 4; Tester 0; Strain 0; Au. Pelok 10; Reckner 0; Rodriguez 3; Strauss 2; Seiler 29; Ehrsam 4; Carroll 15; Av. Pelok 0; Meyer 14. Totals 33-7-81.
Three-point goals: Stryker - Woolace 3, H. Fulk 3, Ramon 2, Leupp, Wickerham. Wauseon - Seiler 3, Au. Pelok 2, Carroll 2, Rodriguez.
Stryker 12 17 8 11 - 48
Wauseon 29 17 16 19 - 81
Kalida 36, Spencerville 32
SPENCERVILLE — Kalida rallied in the fourth quarter to knock off host Spencerville, 36-32.
Brooke Vennekotter tallied a dozen points to lead the Wildcats (8-9) while Camille Hovest recorded eight points and 12 rebounds, seven offensive.
KALIDA (36) - Vennekotter 12; Hovest 8; Recker 6; Erhart 5; Burgei 3; Bockrath 2; W. Unverferth 0; A. Unverferth 0. Totals 14-41 6-14 36.
SPENCERVILLE (32) - Goecke 10; Croft 9; Keller 7; Hoback 3; Prine 2; Wurst 1; Orr 0. Totals 10-30 10-12 32.
Three-point goals: Kalida 2-15 (Vennekotter, Burgei), Spencerville 2-8 (Keller, Hoback). Rebounds: Kalida 26 (Hovest 12), Spencerville 19 (Prine 7). Turnovers: Kalida 10, Spencerville 12.
Kalida 3 8 9 16 - 36
Spencerville 8 8 9 7 - 32
Reserves: Kalida, 44-11.
Toledo Christian 52, Ottawa-Glandorf 38
OTTAWA — Toledo Christian tightened up defensively in the second half, holding host Ottawa-Glandorf to 14 points in a 52-38 victory.
Sophomore Kendall Braden racked up 25 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for the Eagles (11-4).
Erin Kaufman’s 13 points and 10 rebounds paced the Titans (11-6).
TOLEDO CHRISTIAN (52) - Braden 25; Butler 12; Davis 11; Wensink 3; Neitzke 1; Welborn 0. Totals 19-42 11-17 52.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (38) - E. Kaufman 13; Aldrich 8; Kimmet 4; C. Brinkman 4; E. Brinkman 3; Schroeder 3; Haselman 3; Frey 0; Siefker 0; Verhoff 0; Horstman 0. Totals 16-47 3-3 38.
Three-point goals: Toledo Christian 3-13 (Braden 3), Ottawa-Glandorf 3-15 (E. Brinkman, Schroeder, Haselman). Rebounds: Toledo Christian 25 (Braden 10), Ottawa-Glandorf 27 (E. Kaufman 10). Turnovers: Toledo Christian 12, Ottawa-Glandorf 17.
Toledo Christian 16 10 14 12 - 52
Ottawa-Glandorf 11 13 7 7 - 38
