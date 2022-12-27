Northwest Signal Holiday Classic
Patrick Henry 47, Wauseon 45
Napoleon 43, Holgate 16
NAPOLEON – Patrick Henry and Napoleon picked up victories on Tuesday to advance to the finals of the Northwest Signal Holiday Classic, downing Patrick Henry and Holgate, respectively, in girls hoops action on Tuesday.
The early game saw Wauseon (5-5) trim a nine-point deficit through three quarters to just two points at 47-45 with 12.3 ticks left in regulation before the defense of Patrick Henry (6-2) came up with the needed stop.
In the late contest, host Napoleon (6-6) shook off back-to-back losses with a 43-16 smothering of Holgate. Sophie Chipps outscored the Tigers (5-4) with 17 points, 15 coming in the first half while Makayla Kruse hit a pair of longballs and scored 14. Mariam Bower scored all four of her team-best points from the charity stripe in the setback for Holgate.
Wauseon and Holgate will meet in the consolation game at 6 p.m. on Thursday at ‘The Grand Canyon’ with the title game between PH and Napoleon to follow at 8 p.m.
HOLGATE (16) - Tijerina 2; Bower 4; O. Blaker 0; Wilhelm 0; Schuller 2; Altman 3; I. Blaker 3; Clark 2; Fritz 0; Pennington 0; Masso 0. Totals 5-5-16.
NAPOLEON (43) - Sonnenberg 0; Ripke 0; Rosebrook 2; M. Kruse 14; Chipps 17; Huddle 2; L. Kruse 0; Tassler 2; Oberhaus 0; Schnitkey 0; Burill 5; Smith 0; Butler 0. Totals 16-7-43.
Three-point goals: Holgate - Altman. Napoleon - M. Kruse 2, Chipps, Burill.
Holgate 2 4 3 7 - 16
Napoleon 11 18 8 6 - 43
Perrysburg 51, Archbold 20
ARCHBOLD – Perrysburg built up a 23-2 lead after eight minutes and cruised past host Archbold, 51-20.
Sophie Rupp hit two buckets for four points as lead scorer for the Bluestreaks (6-4), which committed 30 turnovers in the lopsided loss to the Yellowjackets (6-3).
PERRYSBURG (51) - Kilbride 13; Evans 3; Griggs 5; Takats 8; Turk 14; Ortyl 4; Gibbs 2; Jockett 2. Totals 19-9-51.
ARCHBOLD (20) - Rupp 4; McQuade 2; Pedraza 3; Rodriguez 2; Ruger 2; Mello 3; Meyer 2; Thiel 2. Totals 6-8-20.
Three-point goals: Perrysburg - Kilbride 3, Turk. Archbold - none. Rebounds: Perrysburg 26 (Ortyl 6), Archbold 21 (Thiel, Meyer 4). Turnovers: Perrysburg 15, Archbold 30.
Perrysburg 23 14 11 3 - 51
Archbold 2 6 8 4 - 20
Reserves: Perrysburg, 48-18.
Freshmen: Perrysburg, 28-25.
Woodlan (Ind.) 45, Wayne Trace 44
WOODBURN, Ind. — Lexi Moore’s monster game wasn’t enough as Wayne Trace fell narrowly at Woodlan (Ind.), 45-44.
The freshman Moore racked up 16 points and 16 rebounds in the setback for the Raiders (4-6), which lost despite out-rebounding the Warriors (13-3) 30-17. Gracie Shepherd tallied 10 points, five rebounds and four steals for WT.
WAYNE TRACE (44) - Zartman 0; A. Moore 0; Ti. Sinn 0; Myers 2; Miller 0; Shepherd 10; Care. Winans 9; L. Moore 16; Caro. Winans 7; Stoller 0; To. Sinn 0. Totals 16-36 10-16 44.
WOODLAN (45) - Widenhoefer 0; Klopfenstein 5; Roney 0; Eager 0; B. Kneubuhler 5; Crosby 5; Goheen 6; T. Kneubuhler 24. Totals 11-34 17-19 45.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 2-7 (Care. Winans, Caro. Winans), Woodlan 6-19 (T. Kneubuhler 2, Goheen, Crosby, Klopfenstein, B. Kneubuhler). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 30 (L. Moore 16), Woodlan 17 (Klopfenstein 4). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 20, Woodlan 13.
W. Trace 11 8 12 13 - 44
Woodlan 15 17 5 8 - 45
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 35-21.
