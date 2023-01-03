Patrick Henry 49, Leipsic 41
HAMLER — Patrick Henry held Leipsic to 16 second-half points, handing the Vikings their first loss of the season 49-41 in girls basketball action on Tuesday.
Carys Crossland’s 11 points led the way for the Patriots (8-2) while Karsyn Weber tallied 10 points and Ada Christman added five points, nine rebounds and three assists.
Kyrsten Martinez hit five 3-pointers and led all scorers with 17 points in the loss for Leipsic (10-1).
LEIPSIC (41) - Martinez 17; Kirkendall 4; Cunningham 0; Henry 4; Hermiller 8; Langhals 8; K. Schroeder 0; Haselman 0. Totals 16-3-41.
PATRICK HENRY (49) - Nelson 5; Crossland 11; Boyer 5; Seeman 5; Weber 10; Haas 0; M. Prigge 8; Christman 5; K. Prigge 0. Totals 17-8-49.
Three-point goals: Leipsic - Martinez 5, Hermiller. Patrick Henry - Crossland 3, Nelson, Boyer, Seemann, M. Prigge. Turnovers: Leipsic 5, Patrick Henry 9.
Leipsic 12 13 8 8 - 41
Patrick Henry 5 17 15 12 - 49
Reserves: Patrick Henry, 34-25.
Archbold 49, Holgate 42
ARCHBOLD — After trailing 12-9 after one quarter, Archbold held Holgate to 13 points over the next two stanzas to claim a 49-42 home win.
Leah McQuade rolled up 13 points and six rebounds to lead the Bluestreaks (7-4), which forced 33 Holgate turnovers. Carly Grime chipped in a dozen.
Miriam Bower’s nine points led the ledger for the Tigers (5-6) while Isabelle Blaker netted eight.
HOLGATE (42) - Tijerina 2; Bower 9; O. Blaker 7; Wilhelm 2; Schuller 4; Altman 4; I. Blaker 8; Clark 6. Totals 13-13-42.
ARCHBOLD (49) - Rupp 9; McQuade 13; Grime 12; Ruffer 2; Mello 4; Meyer 3; Thiel 6. Totals 16-14-49.
Three-point goals: Holgate - Bower, O. Blaker, I. Blaker. Archbold - Grime 2, Meyer. Rebounds: Holgate 25 (Clark 6), Archbold 15 (McQuade 6). Turnovers: Holgate 33, Archbold 26.
Holgate 12 9 4 17 - 42
Archbold 9 12 12 16 - 49
Reserves: Archbold, 35-16.
Delphos St. John’s 39, Paulding 30
DELPHOS — A 13-3 second-quarter deficit doomed Paulding as the Panthers came up short in a 39-30 road setback against Delphos St. John’s.
Addison Pease and Elli Barton netted eight points each to lead Paulding (1-8) while Abby Kerner’s 14 points led all scorers for the Blue Jays (4-9).
PAULDING (30) - Pease 8; Bermejo 3; Bakle 3; Suffel 6; Schlatter 1; Kuckuck 1; Barton 8. Totals 9-10-30.
DELPHOS ST. JOHN’S (39) - C. Mueller 7; Wiltsie 1; Hershey 1; Will 11; Altenburger 2; M. Mueller 3; Kerner 14. Totals 10-16-39.
Three-point goals: Paulding - Pease, Bakle. Delphos St. John’s - Kerner 2, C. Mueller.
Paulding 6 3 10 11 - 30
Del. St. John’s 7 13 6 13 - 39
Bryan 38, Van Wert 35
VAN WERT — Bryan dodged an upset bid by host Van Wert, holding the Cougars to seven points in the fourth quarter to win, 38-35.
Reese Grothaus hit three treys, finishing with a dozen points for the Golden Bears (10-1), which allowed just 22 points in the final three periods after falling behind 13-9 after one quarter. Ella Voigt netted 10 points.
BRYAN (38) - Thiel 7; Voigt 10; Gray 6; Grothaus 12; Rau 3; Smith 0; Langenderfer 0; Alspaugh 0. Totals 13-8-38.
VAN WERT (35) - Wise 3; Jones 0; Blythe 0; Welch 10; Houg 13; Bagley 1; Schaufelberger 8. Totals 11-10-35.
Three-point goals: Bryan - Grothaus 3, Rau. Van Wert - Wise, Welch, Houg.
Bryan 9 8 9 12 - 38
Van Wert 13 7 8 7 - 35
Liberty Center 67, North Baltimore 21
NORTH BALTIMORE — All 12 players in the varsity lineup scored points for Liberty Center as the Tigers rolled past host North Baltimore, 67-21.
Haley Mohler’s nine points led the ledger for LC (10-1), which led 19-2 after eight minutes. Kailey Blanton had eight and Eliza Jones chipped in seven to take down North Baltimore (1-10).
LIBERTY CENTER (67) - Giesige 5; Gray 5; E. Mohler 6; Armey 5; H. Mohler 9; Keller 5; Perry 4; Miller 2; Jones 7; Gerken 6; Barrett 5; Blanton 8. Totals 27-8-67.
NORTH BALTIMORE (21) - Cotterman 0; Delaney 0; Allison 10; Ducat 0; Feehan 7; Paynter 2; Buder 0; Andrich 2. Totals 9-2-21.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center - Gray, H. Mohler, Keller, Jones, Barrett. North Baltimore - Allison.
Liberty Center 19 13 22 13 - 67
North Baltimore 2 5 8 6 - 21
Ottawa Hills 34, Swanton 22
SWANTON — Ottawa Hills outscored Swanton 20-10 in the second half to secure a 34-22 road win.
Emma Crow’s six points were tops on the tally for Swanton (6-4). Olivia Gowing added five markers.
OTTAWA HILLS (34) - Gibson 0; Richardson 0; Perz 0; Speakman 0; Shimborske 0; O’Rourke 6; Lathrop 11; Bazzoli 6; Snyder 4; E. Berenzweig 4; L. Berenzweig 3; Clausen 0. Totals 16-0-34.
SWANTON (22) - Crow 6; Shinaver 0; Robinson 0; Gowing 5; Nelson 2; Bettinger 0; Floyd 0; LaGrange 0; Yeager 0; Manning 4; Keiser 0; Carrizales 0; Pelland 3; Haselman 2. Totals 9-2-22.
Three-point goals: Ottawa Hills - Bazzoli 2, Lathrop. Swanton - Crow, Gowing. Turnovers: Ottawa Hills 17, Swanton 15.
Ottawa Hills 12 2 8 12 - 34
Swanton 10 2 6 4 - 22
Kalida 47, Lincolnview 34
KALIDA — Kalida forced 25 Lincolnview turnovers and stifled the Lancers in a 47-34 home win.
Livia Recker tallied 13 points, five rebounds and four steals to lead the Wildcats (7-4) while Camille Hovest and Andrea Burgei each added nine markers in the win over the Lancers (6-5).
LINCOLNVIEW (34) - Jackman 12; Walker 8; Stevens 6; Looser 4; Breese 4; Price 0. Totals 10-27 10-13 34.
KALIDA (47) - L. Recker 13; Hovest 9; Burgei 9; A. Unverferth 5; Romes 4; Bockrath 3; Erhart 2; Miller 2; C. Recker 0; W. Unverferth 0. Totals 18-51 7-12.
Three-point goals: Lincolnview 4-13 (Walker 2, Jackman, Stevens), Kalida 4-16 (L. Recker 3, Burgei). Rebounds: Lincolnview 16 (Stevens 4), Kalida 27 (L. Recker, Bockrath 5). Turnovers: Lincolnview 25, Kalida 14.
Lincolnview 4 10 10 10 - 34
Kalida 5 18 8 16 - 47
