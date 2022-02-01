HAMLER — Patrick Henry girls basketball earned their fourth win of the season on Tuesday night as they defeated Defiance 29-19 in front of a good crowd on senior night.
It hasn’t been the most win-producing season for the Patriots, who move to 4-14 with the victory, but head coach Justin Sonnenberg was pleased that tonight his seniors could find a victory in their last home game.
“This is how you want your seniors to go out. You want to give them a win on their last home game,” Sonnenberg said. “And our seniors are amazing young women, they’re the exact type of player you want in the program, they have amazing character and they’ve worked really hard so I couldn’t be happier.”
The first quarter all Patrick Henry as Defiance (2-16) couldn't find the bottom of the net in the first quarter.
Junior Madison Prigge scored six of the first eight Patriot points, with the last two coming via a nice drive and a floater through the middle of the lane.
That eight-point lead extended to a 13-0 lead at the end of the quarter as Kenzie Prigge knocked down a three with seven seconds left to give them the big advantage.
“I thought that we were the aggressor in the first quarter,” Sonnenberg said. But they definitely picked up the intensity and put us on our heels a little bit. When we were the aggressor we played a lot better.”
Defiance came out ready to attack the basket in the second half as the first quarter consisted of some shots early in the shot clock from the perimeter that weren’t falling.
The result was an 8-2 run by the Bulldogs with two of those points coming from the foul line. Mira Horvath had five of those eight points.
The Patriots took back control of the game however as Karsyn Weber was able to find bottom from three and help them on a 5-2 run to close the lead and head to halftime up 20-8.
Down double digits in the second half, Defiance needed something to jumpstart them on offense and they decided to run a full court press and trap the Patriots once they crossed half court.
It worked as the Patriots turned the ball over several times but the offense still couldn’t get going.
The Bulldogs really made it a focus to try and get it out into transition and when they did they saw some success. But the turnovers often went out of bounds forcing Defiance to play in the halfcourt where they struggled.
“Their pressure defense bothered us more than pressure defense normally does I think so credit to them for that,” Defiance head coach Nate Headley said. “We just had a really cold night in the first quarter and after that it was hard to fall back in.”
Two coast-to-coast layups by Horvath and an offensive putback by Madison Bloomfield were all the points the Bulldogs could muster in the third quarter, though they outscored Patrick Henry 6-5 with late Karsyn Weber three pushing the lead back to double digits.
In the fourth quarter Defiance senior Tierra Harrison came out and knocked down a three 49 seconds in to knock the lead to eight and give the Bulldogs their first three of the game.
One more Horvath two-pointer was all they could muster in the final quarter, though and despite outsourcing the Patriots in three out of the four quarters they still fell by double digits.
“We didn’t play very well in the second half but I’m really proud of how our girls continued to play hard. The fact that they didn’t give up and continued playing hard we were able to compensate for some of the mistakes we made,” Sonnenberg said.
Headley felt his team played better and with some more urgency in the second half after digging a huge hole in the first quarter.
“That first quarter we dug ourselves a hole and after that we woke up a little bit. We won every single other quarter by a point,” Headley said.
Horvath led Defiance and all scorers with 11 points. She was the only Bulldogs with multiple field goals in the game.
Patrick Henry was led by Weber’s nine points and Madison Prigge’s eight.
Senior Brooke Bostelman scored five points on her senior night while Karsyn Weber, Kayla Kruse and Kyleigh Breece all too were honored on the night.
Defiance is back in action on Thursday at Celina, weather permitting while Patrick Henry will be hoping to play their game on Thursday at Wauseon.
DEFIANCE (19) - Horvath 11; Harrison 3; Hohenberger 3; Bloomfield 2; Moats 0; Wahl 0; Garcia 0; Hoffman 0; Medina 0. Totals: 7-1-2-19.
PATRICK HENRY (29) - Weber 9; M. Prigge 8; Bostelman 5; K. Prigge 5; Seamann 2; Nelson 0; Boyer 0; Meyer 0; Schwab 0; Kruse 0; Johnson 0; Breece 0. Totals: 9-3-2-29.
Three-point goals: Defiance - Harrison. Patrick Henry - Weber, Bostelman, K. Prigge. Turnovers: Patrick Henry 13, Defiance 6.
Defiance 0 8 6 5 - 19.
Patrick Henry 13 7 5 4 - 29
