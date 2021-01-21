PAULDING — Paulding came out strong to start both halves, seizing control early and downing visiting Tinora 68-51 on Tuesday.
Leigha Egnor netted 20 points to pace the Panthers (13-4). Jalynn Parrett and Sadie Estle each scored a dozen and Janae Pease added 11 for Paulding, which outscored the Rams 21-8 in the first and 22-9 in the third quarter.
Liv Mueller hit a pair of treys and scored 11 points for Tinora, which fell to 6-8.
TINORA (51) — Meyer 3; Frazer 6; Norden 8; Harr 5; Hagel 4; Ka. Okuley 2; Mueller 11; Ky. Okuley 6; Gray 6; Zachrich 0. Totals 16-13-51.
PAULDING (68) — Schweller 6; Parrett 12; Pease 11; Egnor 20; Trahin 0; Suffel 0; Manz 7; Ankney 0; Kuckuck 0; Estle 12. Totals 26-11-68.
Three-point goals: Tinora — Norden 2, Mueller, 2, Ky. Okuley 2. Paulding — Egnor 2, Parrett, Pease, Manz. Rebounds: Tinora 29 (Meyer 6), Paulding 33 (Estle, Manz 6). Turnovers: Tinora 24, Paulding 12.
Tinora 8 12 9 22 — 51
Paulding 21 13 22 12 — 68
Montpelier 53, Hicksville 33
MONTPELIER — Montpelier ripped off its 10th straight victory, downing Hicksville 53-33.
Chelsea McCord tallied a team-best 13 points and five caroms for the 11-1 Locos.
Molly Crall tallied 11 points, four assists and four steals for Hicksville (5-9).
HICKSVILLE (33) — Slattery 7; Phillips 6; Seitz 0; Smith 4; Bergman 5; Crall 11; Eicher 0; Monroe 0; Baird 0. Totals 13-6-33.
MONTPELIER (53) — Bumb 7; Bexten 2; Fritsch 8; Engels 0; McCord 13; Richmire 5; Page 10; Repp 6. Totals 19-11-53.
Three-point goals: Hicksville — Slattery. Montpelier — Fritsch 2, Repp 2. Rebounds: Hicksville 20 (Phillips, Smith, Crall 4), Montpelier 18 (McCord 5). Turnovers: Hicksville 19, Montpelier 15.
Hicksville 4 11 11 7 — 33
Montpelier 11 11 16 15 — 53
Reserves: Montpelier, 24-21.
Kalida 46, Ayersville 18
AYERSVILLE — Kalida held Ayersville to single digits in all four quarters, improving to 9-4 on the year with a 46-18 victory.
Grace Klausing hit four treys and racked up 25 points for the Wildcats while Kathryn Siebeneck netted 10.
Kaylee Dockery’s eight points topped the tally for the Pilots (4-10).
KALIDA (46) — Klausing 25; Siebeneck 10; Smith 6; Hovest 3; Erhart 2. Totals 18-4-46.
AYERSVILLE (18) — Dockery 8; Froelich 5; Sheets 3; Schindler 2. Totals 6-4-18.
Three-point goals: Kalida — Klausing 4, Siebeneck 2. Ayersville — Dockery, Sheets.
Kalida 10 17 9 10 — 46
Ayersville 2 8 6 2 — 18
Napoleon 52, Perrysburg 47
NAPOLEON — After trailing by 10 at halftime and by 13 in the second half, Napoleon rallied late to down Perrysburg and extend its Northern Lakes League win streak to 19 straight with a 52-47 victory.
Emma Pedroza scored 16 points and hit the game-winning trifecta with 45 seconds left for the No. 2 Wildcats (11-1, 2-0 NLL), which have won nine straight games overall this year. Taylor Strock added 15 tallies.
Bella Vaillant netted 22 points and 15 rebounds in the loss for Perrysburg, which falls to 7-2 (2-1 NLL).
PERRYSBURG (47) — Stringfellow 6; Griggs 7; Thomas 3; Featherston 0; Wilhelms 9; Young 0; Vaillant 22; Sims 0. Totals 19-7-47.
NAPOLEON (52) — Durham 0; Chipps 3; Hopkins 0; Strock 15; Pedroza 16; Helberg 7; Rausch 4; Ressler 7. Totals 20-6-52.
Three-point goals: Perrysburg — Wilhelms 3, Stringfellow, Griggs, Vaillant. Napoleon — Pedroza 2, Chipps, Strock, Helberg, Ressler.
Perrysburg 15 10 11 11 — 47
Napoleon 9 6 15 22 — 52
Reserves: Perrysburg, 37-23.
Stryker 45, Edgerton 33
STRYKER — Sage Woolace rolled up 20 points, including a 7-of-7 showing at the free throw line, as Stryker dispatched Edgerton, 45-33.
Kaitlyn Myers netted 13 points in the winning effort for the Panthers (4-5).
Noelle Ritter’s seven points were tops for the Bulldogs (), which committed 20 turnovers.
EDGERTON (33) — Wickerham 6; Ritter 7; Timbrook 0; Smith 6; Giesige 0; A. Schroeder 5; Stark 4; Hennessey 0; G. Schroeder 0; Fort 5; Warner 0. Totals 12-4-33.
STRYKER (45) — Woolace 20; Patterson 6; Leupp 0; Ramon 2; Wickerham 4; Ka. Myers 13; Dangler 0; Blevins 0; Rethmel 0; Fulk 0; M. Myers. Totals 13-14-45.
Three-point goals: Edgerton — Wickerham 2, Smith 2, A. Schroeder. Stryker — Patterson 2, Woolace, Wickerham, Ka. Myers. Turnovers: Edgerton 20, Stryker 10.
Edgerton 7 8 8 10 — 33
Stryker 11 13 7 14 — 45
Wayne Trace 50,
Delphos Jefferson 46
DELPHOS — Despite giving up 21 offensive rebounds, Wayne Trace battled Delphos Jefferson and earned a 50-46 victory.
Katrina Stoller racked up 24 points, five rebounds and five steals in the win for the Raiders (10-4), which have won four straight and nine of their last 10. Rachel Stoller chipped in 11 points and six boards.
Josie McGue’s 14 points led Jefferson (12-4) while Aly Lindeman netted 11.
WAYNE TRACE (50) — Troth 0; Moore 0; Sinn 5; Miller 0; Shepherd 7; Graham 3; K. Stoller 24; R. Stoller 11; Mead 0; A. Stoller 0. Totals 17-35 14-19 50.
DELPHOS JEFFERSON (46) — Wiltsie 0; Buzard 2; A. Lindeman 11; L. Lindeman 9; McGue 14; Bridges 2; Brinkman 0; French 8. Totals 15-48 11-14 46.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 2-7 (Sinn, Graham), Delphos Jefferson 5-23 (McGue 4, A. Lindeman). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 20 (R. Stoller 6), Delphos Jefferson 35 (French 11). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 15, Delphos Jefferson 19.
Wayne Trace 10 6 15 19 — 50
Delphos Jefferson 4 9 14 19 — 46
Reserves: Delphos Jefferson, 34-15.
Toledo St. Ursula 53,
Wauseon 48 (OT)
TOLEDO — Wauseon led by six at halftime but host Toledo St. Ursula rallied to down the Indians 53-48 in overtime.
Autumn Pelok paced the Indians (9-4) with 21 points. Marisa Seiler added 13 markers while Hayley Meyer scored 10, including eight from the charity stripe.
Emily Savage’s 25 points led all scorers for the Arrows (2-3).
WAUSEON (48) — Smith 1; Pelok 21; Rodriguez 3; Seiler 13; Meyer 10. Totals 16-15-48.
TOLEDO ST. URSULA (53) — Dzierwa 8; Savage 25; Zawisza 1; Rodriguez 5; Warnecke 2; Panfil 2; Kalman 10. Totals 19-12-53.
Three-point goals: Wauseon — Rodriguez. Toledo St. Ursula — Savage 3.
Wauseon 13 15 8 10 2 — 48
St. Ursula 9 13 12 12 7 — 53
Reserves: Wauseon, 40-24.
Miller City 56,
Patrick Henry 41
HAMLER — Miller City staked out a 12-point lead after eight minutes and took down host Patrick Henry, 56-41.
Abi Lammers hit 10 field goals in a 22-point, nine-rebound, seven-steal masterpiece for MC (9-5). Natalie Koenig added 18 points.
Karsyn Weber put up 16 points to pace PH (0-13) while McKenzie Vance netted 11.
MILLER CITY (56) — Lammers 22; Wenzinger 2; Koenig 18; L. Otto 2; L. Hermiller 8; Pfau 5. Totals 20-47 12-20 56.
PATRICK HENRY (41) — Weber 15; M. Prigge 9; Johnson 6; Vance 11. Totals 14-31 8-9 41.
Three-point goals: Miller City 4-14 (L. Hermiller 2, Koenig, Pfau), Patrick Henry 5-12 (Weber 3, M. Prigge, Vance). Rebounds: Miller City 22 (Lammers 9), Patrick Henry 22. Turnovers: Miller City 7, Patrick Henry 23.
Miller City 16 13 14 13 — 56
Patrick Henry 4 3 19 15 — 41
Reserves: Miller City, 29-21.
Liberty Center 43,
Pettisville 38
PETTISVILLE — Liberty Center held off a fourth-quarter rally from host Pettisville, nabbing a 43-38 road victory.
Cassidy Chapa put up 14 points to pace the Tigers (10-2), one of eight players in the scoring column.
Ellie Grieser hit three treys and led all scorers with 18 points for the Blackbirds (0-10).
LIBERTY CENTER (43) — Armey 5; H. Mohler 2; K. Mohler 7; Long 4; Chapa 14; Graber 5; Giesige 4; Gray 2. Totals 15-10-43.
PETTISVILLE (38) — Grieser 18; Hartzler 9; Plank 5; King 5; Crawford 1. Totals 13-7-38.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center — Mohler, Graber. Pettisville — Grieser 3, Hartzler, King.
Liberty Center 11 8 16 8 — 43
Pettisville 5 6 14 13 — 38
Reserves: Liberty Center, 22-4 (two quarters).
Ottawa-Glandorf 65, Ottoville 33
OTTAWA — No. 6 Ottawa-Glandorf overwhelmed visiting Ottoville in the second half, outscoring the Lady Green 37-5 to claim a 65-33 triumph at “The Supreme Court.”
Kelsey Erford rolled up 20 points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists for the 12-2 Titans. Chloee Glenn added 13 tallies and Erin Kaufman scored 12.
Nicole Knippen netted 11 points to pace Ottoville (9-6), which committed 32 turnovers in the loss.
OTTOVILLE (33) — Thomas 3; Honigford 8; Furley 1; Kramer 4; Knippen 11; Gamble 6. Totals .
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (65) — Schroeder 2; Erford 20; Siefker 3; Haselman 2; Okuley 2; Alcrich 4; E. Kaufman 12; K. Kaufman 9; Glenn 14. Totals .
Three-point goals: Ottoville — Honigford 2, Knippen. Ottawa-Glandorf — Erford, Siefker. Turnovers: Ottoville 32, Ottawa-Glandorf 20.
Ottoville 13 15 4 1 — 33
Ottawa-Glandorf 16 12 25 12 — 65
Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 41-31.
