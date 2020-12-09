Paulding 60, Wayne Trace 56
HAVILAND -- Paulding used balanced scoring to rally from a first-quarter deficit to improve to 5-0 on the year with a 60-56 win at rival Wayne Trace on Tuesday.
Janae Pease hit 8-of-10 from the charity stripe, finishing with 18 points and six rebounds for Paulding, which outscored the Raiders 22-9 in the second period. Sadie Estle added 12 points and nine rebounds while Audrey Giesige added 11 markers.
Katrina Stoller poured in 27 points, eight rebounds and four assists to power Wayne Trace (1-3) while Rachel Stoller added 15 points.
PAULDING (60) - Schweller 4; Parrett 9; Pease 18; Egnor 3; Manz 3; Giesige 11; Estle 12. Totals 21-49 13-18 60.
WAYNE TRACE (56) - Troth 3; Moore 6; Sinn 0; Miller 0; Shepherd 5; Graham 0; K. Stoller 27; R. Stoller 15; Mead 0; A. Stoller 0. Totals 20-47 11-21 56.
Three-point goals: Paulding 5-16 (Parrett 3, Manz, Giesige), Wayne Trace 5-14 (K. Stoller, R. Stoller, Troth). Rebounds: Paulding 27 (Estle 9), Wayne Trace 38 (Shepherd 11). Turnovers: Paulding 12, Wayne Trace 19.
Paulding 10 22 12 16 - 60
Wayne Trace 17 9 13 17 - 56
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 34-20.
Fairview 68, Continental 29
CONTINENTAL -- Fairview rolled up a 21-3 lead after one quarter and dispatched Continental, 68-29.
Carrie Zeedyk racked up 23 points, five steals and three assists in the victory for the Apaches (4-0) while Kelly Crites tallied 11 points, five rebounds and four steals.
Maddie Burke’s 13 points led the way for Continental (0-5).
FAIRVIEW (68) - O. Ricica 6; Cline 4; Smith 5; Mavis 2; C. Zeedyk 23; P. Ricica 2; Rhodes 9; Crites 11; K. Zeedyk 6.
CONTINENTAL (29) - Burke 13; Etter 7; Tegenkamp 5; Potts 2; Troyer 2.
Three-point goals: Fairview - C. Zeedyk 2, O. Ricica 2, Smith, Crites. Continental - Etter, Tegenkamp.
Fairview 21 15 14 18 - 68
Continental 3 6 14 6 - 29
Reserves: Fairview, 29-8.
Columbus Grove 53, Patrick Henry 40
HAMLER – Columbus Grove and Patrick Henry combined to sink 13 shots from behind the arc as the Bulldogs beat the Patriots 53-40 in a non-league tilt.
Columbuys Grove (2-2) made seven treys, with Kenzie King making three as a part of her 13 points. Erin Downing added 11 points.
Kayla Prigge led Patrick Henry (0-4) with 13 points. Trista Fintel added 11 points.
COLUMBUS GROVE (53) – Halker 0; Sautter 9; Fortman 9; Downing 11; Clement 5; S. Schroeder 6; King 13. Totals 20-6-53.
PATRICK HENRY (40) – Weber 6; Musto 0; M. Prigge 5; Bostelman 0; K. Prigge 13; Johnson 2; Vance 3; Fintel 11. Totals 16-2-40.
Three-point goals: Columbus Grove – King 3, Sautter, Fortman, Downing, Clement. Patrick Henry – K. Prigge 3, Weber, M. Prigge, Vance.
Columbus Grove 13 12 16 12 – 53
Patrick Henry 7 7 16 10 - 40
Swanton 55, Hilltop 44
WEST UNITY – The visiting Bulldogs outscored the host Cadets 34-21 in the second half to score a 55-44 win.
Aricka Lutz led three Bulldogs (2-2) in double figures with 13 points. Both Averie Lutz and Frankie Nelson addd 10 points.
Jayma Bailey led Hilltop (5-2 ) with 11 points.
SWANTON (55) – Taylor 5; Floyd 4; Keaton 4; Ar. Lutz 12; Nelson 10; Eitniear 4; Av. Lutz 10; Pelland 6. Totals 19-13-55.
HILLTOP (44) – Bailey 11; La. Baker 3; Brenner 8; Jermeay 6; Le. Baker 8; Connolly 2; Hancock 6. Totals 16-6-44.
Three-point goals: Swanton – Nelson 2, Av. Lutz 2. Hilltop – Bailey 3, La. Baker, Brenner, Jermeay.
Swanton 9 12 17 17 – 55
Hilltop 10 13 9 12 – 44
Crestview 46, Ottoville 36
OTTOVILLE -- Crestview dealt Ottoville its first defeat of the season, stifling the Lady Green in a 46-36 result.
Bailey Gregory, Cali Gergory and Olivia Cunningham netted 11 points each to top the tally for the Knights (3-1), which led 15-5 after one quarter.
Tori Thomas’ 12 points paced Ottoville, which fell to 3-1.
CRESTVIEW (46) - Putnam 0; B. Gregory 11; K. Etzler 2; C. Gregory 11; McCoy 5; M. Etzler 4; Macki 0; Hammons 2; Cunningham 11. Totals 15-11-46.
OTTOVILLE (36) - Thomas 12; Honigford 6; Furley 0; Kramer 6; Knippen 7; G. Gamble 0; German 5; F. Gamble 0; Leis 0. Total 13-5-36.
Three-point goals: Crestview - C. Gregory 3, B. Gregory, Cunningham. Ottoville - Kramer 2, Thomas, Knippen, German.
Crestview 15 7 16 8 - 46
Ottoville 5 8 7 16 - 36
